MP Materials to Participate in Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Event

MP Materials to Participate in Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Event

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

To register for the event, visit https://investors.mpmaterials.com/ . Registered participants will receive an email with a direct link to the live event. A replay will also be available on the same site listed above.

About MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.

More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .

Join the MP Materials community on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Investors:
ir@mpmaterials.com

Media:
media@mpmaterials.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

mp materialsMPNYSE:MP
MP
The Conversation (0)
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
Harena Rare Earths Plc

Exclusivity Agreement to Acquire U.S. Rare Earth and Uranium Permits

Harena Rare Earths Plc (LSE: HREE) (OTCQB: CRMNF), the rare earths company currently progressing the Ampasindava ionic clay rare earth project in Madagascar (the "Ampasindava Project"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exclusivity Agreement (the "Agreement") to evaluate the... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Balkan Mining and Minerals

High-Grade REE Results Upgraded at Desert Star as Surface Sampling Delivers up to 66,810 ppm TREO

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to report significant high-grade rare earth element (REE) results from follow- up surface geochemical sampling at its 100% owned Desert Star Project, located in San Bernardino County, California, USA.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Mining: Unlocking Value from Historic High-Grade Silver Districts

Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Related News

gold investing

Silver Hammer Mining: Unlocking Value from Historic High-Grade Silver Districts

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Killi Resources Shines on Queensland Grant

gold investing

David Nicholas: Gold, Silver — Use This Entry Point as Prices Slide

base metals investing

Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

critical metals investing

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

titanium investing

Saga Acquires Drill-Ready Quebec Titanium Project from Rio Tinto