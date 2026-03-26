MP Materials to Participate in Deutsche Bank Virtual Investor Event

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.
To register for the event, visit https://investors.mpmaterials.com/ . Registered participants will receive an email with a direct link to the live event. A replay will also be available on the same site listed above.
About MP Materials
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace.
More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .
Join the MP Materials community on Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326839189/en/
Investors:
ir@mpmaterials.com
Media:
media@mpmaterials.com