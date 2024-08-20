Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

At-The-Market Raise

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Piche Resources

PR2:AU

Bold Ventures

BOL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

‘We’re seeing organisations share more in order to learn and grow’


Wendy Hodgetts, safety manager at the Rosebery zinc-copper mine in western Tasmania, gave a warts-and-all deep dive on the historic mine’s introduction of a state-of-the-art operator alertness system (OAS). Senior Gold Fields operations leader, Michael Place, provided equally eye-opening insights into the gold major’s digital and automation journey in Australia.

Hexagon’s Mining division Asia Pacific vice president Ben Rogers says the openness of the industry’s leaders today – on display at the technology company’s recent regional mining forum in Perth, Western Australia – is worth savouring.

“The willingness of our customers to talk openly and to share information and provide feedback in these forums, exactly as you saw in Perth, and as we saw later in Almaty [Kazakhstan], is not something I’ve been used to in my career,” says Rogers, who spent more than a decade in senior technology management roles at Rio Tinto.
“Where mining houses wouldn’t previously want to talk about this technology, be it productivity or safety, we’re seeing organisations share more and more in order to learn and grow. It is a lot more accepted now.
“I think the other takeaway for me from these forums is that the technology vendors – and I joined Hexagon because it has technology that spans the whole mining and metals value chain – are less about product focus and more about delivering a value proposition. How can technology be applied to drive business value?”

Mining’s need to accelerate learning and solve material problems – many with the aid of software, automation and possibly artificial intelligence – is no doubt a key factor in the industry’s surging connectivity.

Dave Goddard, acting president of Hexagon’s Mining division, sees generally higher levels of technological literacy as another factor. “There’s familiarity with the various technologies that perhaps wasn’t there in the past,” he says.

“There’s a lot of mobility in the mining industry. People are moving around from company to company and getting experience with different solutions and there is probably more general agreement on the value of the solutions.
“I think that migrates more readily into an open forum.”

Rogers and US-based Goddard, who will share their experiences and insights at IMARC in Sydney in October, have had different vantage points but have both watched the mining technology landscape change significantly in the past decade.

Major international mining equipment manufacturers have been big buyers of niche mining tech firms. Hexagon and Canada’s Constellation Software have built large mining tech stacks. The likes of Australia’s Imdex and Orica have also been prominent players in the M&A arena.

There is a race among the leading mining tech players to integrate products and position themselves for a long-term uptick in digital and automation technology adoption.

“The vision we have is a relentless focus on value for the customer,” Goddard says.
“How can we help our customers operate in the most productive and most safe manner?
“Fundamentally, mining hasn't changed. It’s making the big rock smaller.
“You have larger machines so that you can lower your labour cost per tonne and you can increase your throughput in order to meet the commodity demands of a growing world. But fundamentally, the process hasn't changed.
“The cost drivers have evolved with the advent of technology.
“You have to be more efficient. The way you do that is by adding technology to eliminate the waste – both the wasted movement and the wasted process – and do so in a manner that provides a safe environment.
“One of the advantages of being a technology company and not an iron manufacturer is that we’re a lot more agile. We’re able to provide solutions that have value to the customer in a shorter period of time.”

Rogers said: “That agility extends to Hexagon AB, the broader parent company. Hexagon is a technology company in multiple sectors and industries, with the ability to bring to bear other technologies that may sit in other industries in an agile format, to mining.

“I think that gives us a tremendous advantage as we work to deliver value across mining and metals supply chains.”


Hear more from:

Dave Goddard
Chief Product Officer
Hexagon


Source

imarcresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Why I’m positive about Mongolia’s future: Dr Battsengel Gotov

Why I’m positive about Mongolia’s future: Dr Battsengel Gotov

‘The new generation of industry personnel in Mongolia is increasingly fluent in the international language of mining’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Let the Games Begin: Suzy Urbaniak on the Value of Connection

‘It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform’

“We’re a blue chip investment,” says CoRE Learning Foundation co-founder and lead, Suzy Urbaniak, a geologist and former school teacher whose belief in the power of primary and secondary school students to change the future of the mining industry is inspired and inspiring.

“The resource in the Centre of Resource Excellence isn’t just the Earth, it’s the human energy: the students,” she says.

“They’re our future leaders.”

The 2016 Prime Minister’s Prize winner and feature host and presenter in this year’s expanded IMARC NextGen program has been vigorously promoting the value of contemporary Earth science education for the past 20 years and channelling her knowledge and distinct talents through the acclaimed CoRE foundation for the past seven.

Urbaniak said at last year’s World Mining Congress in Brisbane the Australian mining industry, with its rich resource endowment, was expected to play a key role in the 21st century global energy transition. “But the natural gift of resources can’t be realised without a robust STEM [science, engineering, technology and mathematics] talent pipeline,” she said. “It is critical that … more primary and secondary students become familiar with the role that the resources sector plays and the diversity of careers on offer.”

Keep reading...Show less
Astute Metals NL

Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Healy as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 has produced further cash with gold selling from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,697 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
The scales of justice.

Ontario’s Mining Act Facing Constitutional Challenge from 6 First Nations

Six First Nations in Northern Ontario initiated a court challenge against the province's mining act last week, claiming that it infringes on their treaty and constitutional rights.

The challenge comes at a time when investors are keenly watching the province's mineral-rich areas, particularly in light of Ontario’s push for critical minerals essential to the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The First Nations involved in the challenge are the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, the Aroland First Nation, the Attawapiskat First Nation, the Fort Albany First Nation, the Ginoogaming First Nation and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

Keep reading...Show less
Fertoz Limited

Fertoz Increases Focus on Large Rock Phosphate Deposits in Canada

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) (Fertoz or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its development plans for rock phosphate projects in Canada as it assesses suitability for both the Canadian agricultural market applications (including a high value liquid fertilizer) and the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Why I’m positive about Mongolia’s future: Dr Battsengel Gotov

Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy

Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Copper Investing

Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Receives Results of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

×