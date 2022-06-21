GamingInvesting News

An Inter-ACTIVE Band that Evolves the Way You Play!

 Launching this summer, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America introduces Vital Hero, a brand-new gamified wearable band that evolves how kids play, stay active, battle, and compete with friends. This first wave of Vital Hero bands features one unique Digital Monster per band, and an extensive roster of Digital Monsters kids can collect to extend their play.

Featuring a full-color LED display screen and built-in vital activity monitor, the Vital Hero band prompts daily activities with a range of missions to complete such as, shadow boxing, squatting, sprint challenges, walking a certain amount of steps, and many more. Each mission and daily activity evolves your Digital Monster, makes them stronger, prompts you into battles, and provides endless fun in solo play or with friends.

"The Vital Hero band combines gaming and staying active in a fun, new, and engaging way for kids of all ages," says Selah Estrada, Senior Brand Strategy Marketing Manager at Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. "We're living in times where kids are more tech-savvy than ever and gamification is the new way to play."

Wearing the Vital Hero band, players can have their leveled up Digital Monster battle in device or on their friends device using a VS memory chip for transferring your character to their screen for an epic showdown. The Vital Hero can also be activated at NFC (Near Field Connection) touch points such as, tap to pay stations, ID card readers, and more. In the future, there will be two apps available where kids can battle in online PVP championships and store their collection of Digital Monsters.

Pre-sales for the Vital Hero begin today on Amazon.com, available in black and blue versions. Priced at $64.99 (MSRP), each band offers a full ecosystem of play for continued use and fun.
Features:

  • A full-color LED display with date and time watch functions
  • Activity monitor that activates the Digital Monster's growth by tracking steps and heartbeat as missions are completed and the device is worn.
  • A version-exclusive Dim Card to kickstart the player's journey and Digital Monster collection.
  • Mission Challenges: Earn trophies as you complete activity missions that prompt you into battle.
  • TOUCH LINK: players can encounter random battles by tapping their Vital Hero onto NFC enabled devices, such as smartphone and card readers.
  • App Storage : Collect and store your evolved Digital Monsters in the VB Lab Smart phone app (available on Android and iOS ).
  • Online Battle App: participate in World Wide Championship Battle Tournaments, where you play head-to-head against other players in the future.

*The built-in heartbeat and steps tracker are strictly in-game based values, and are therefore not medically accurate.

Vital Hero players looking for more characters to collect and train can expand their roster with Digital Monster Dim Card Sets, with 3 set options featuring 2 characters in each that can evolve into over 15 different types of forms. Priced at $19.99 , these Dim Cards are available for pre-sales at Target and Amazon.com.

For more information, please visit www.VitalHero.com

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone.  A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball ® , Vital Hero, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON ® and Tamagotchi ® , among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California . Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com .

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/move-more-battle-more-bandai-namco-toys--collectibles-america-launches-vital-hero-301570954.html

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Benzinga's 2022 Esports Listmakers Are Driving Gaming Forward

- Financial media and data company Benzinga is capitalizing on its mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional investors by holding free virtual events featuring speakers from innovative companies.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday , June 22 Benzinga will hold its 2022 Esports Listmaker Event featuring cutting-edge companies that have made significant contributions to driving the esports industry forward.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WowWee Launches Next Gen Fashion Doll Franchise Born From the Metaverse

WowWee partners with Gamefam to innovate the doll and gaming categories, bringing physical dolls to life online with My Avastars

WowWee® has entered the fashion doll category with its ground-breaking new toy line: My Avastars ™ . Inspired by kids' use of avatars to explore, create and express themselves in the metaverse, WowWee partnered with Gamefam, a top publisher on Roblox, in the creation of My Avastars for a doll that enables seamless interactive play in the physical and digital worlds.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Good Gamer Announces Launch of Playcash Play-To-Earn Game Discovery Platform

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted play-to-earn mobile games and platform developer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. has announced the official launch of the Playcash play-to-earn game discovery platform in the Google Play Store.

The Playcash platform is a game discovery platform that rewards players to download and to play games. The platform also pays users to fill out surveys that can be cashed out for gift cards from the largest online retailer and prepaid charge cards from the two most popular credit card companies. The more you play, the more surveys you fill out, the more money users will earn. The Playcash platform offers users hundreds of free-to-play, and play-to-earn mobile games covering all genres including arcade, puzzle, social casino and hyper casual games. Players can also earn additional income by watching rewarded video ads.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of our Playcash play-to-earn game discovery platform to serve the fast-growing audience of casual gamers looking to earn real money just for playing games and filling out surveys," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "Hyper-casual games made up over 50% of total mobile game downloads in 2021. We feel that this app will be the ultimate loyalty program for mobile gamers by incentivizing users with real-cash rewards for their time played, thus increasing the lifetime value and loyalty for our games and our partners. The launch of Playcash gives us the opportunity to grow our userbase at a much lower cost per install. It will also be a game launcher cross-promoting our growing library of in-house hyper casual and tournament games. With the inflation rate constantly increasing, more people will be looking at other means to entertain themselves and supplement their income. It is really a recession proof product, and unlike other play-to-earn blockchain games, it's supplemented by advertising revenue, not cryptocurrency tokens."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) is a multi-faceted play-to-earn games and platform developer. The Playcash app allows players to discover new games to earn real cash rewards. The Tournament Management platform matches players in head-to-head tournaments to compete in real cash Esports tournaments. The Company is also the creator and game developer of the Chosen Ones play-to-earn blockchain game.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. logo (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c4304.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emergent Games Launches Prologue Game for Resurgence and 'Invite Only' Drop of Gen 0 Cryotag NFT

  • First generation of Resurgence Cryotag NFTs offered by invite only mint
  • 'The End' is the ARG, prologue to the MMORPG game Resurgence
  • 'AAA' game team with more than 40 developers from top gaming companies, including PlayStation, Sumo Digital and Codemasters
  • Roadmap announced to deliver multiple drops of games and experiences for fans to enjoy

Today, the new web 3 gaming studio, Emergent Games announces the launch of an alternate reality game (ARG), The End, on 29th June. It is the first instalment of a range of planned digital and immersive activities, leading to the launch of its first web 3 AAA massively multiplayer online (MMO) game Resurgence.

Emergent

The End is the first part of the game's world-building phase - an interactive 'story living' experience that introduces the setting, key characters, and politics that build the game's intriguing story.

As the genesis event of Resurgence, the prologue leverages digital channels, including websites and social media platforms, to create a powerful narrative. The End immerses players from the beginning of the Resurgence lore, allowing them to become part of the story. Players sign up through an email portal and are invited onto digital platforms to investigate mysteries, share information and earn rewards that have real value in the Resurgence world.

Emergent Games will also be launching a range of 1000 limited edition Resurgence Cryotag NFTs, offered exclusively via an invite-only free mint. A limited number of Cryotags will also be available through playing The End. Players need to register for the Resurgence newsletter to enter the competition.

The End will be followed by key Resurgence world-building game drops, including a mobile app and a single-player game, before the MMO phase of Resurgence in 2024.

Emergent Games formed earlier this year, with a promise to attract 2.7bn gamers through a 'game first' motto underpinned by a 'free to play' and 'choose to own' ecosystem. It is a joint venture between London -based digital entertainment studio Maze Theory and crypto technology and operations business Pluto Digital, who invested $7.6m as part of the deal.

This partnership combines blockchain expertise and immersive gaming prowess to form a business at the forefront of the new decentralised gaming sector and launch the first AAA web 3 game.

The game studio comprises a team of exceptional digital creatives with an illustrious collective game history which includes Wonderbook, The London Heist, Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, Knightmare, FIFA, House of the Dead, Blood and Truth, Gran Turismo and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Ian Hambleton , CEO of Emergent Games, says, " The End (ironically!) marks an exciting first step in building the world of Resurgence . We are genuinely making something new with an incredible AAA game that also offers an optional NFT element. For both gamers and crypto enthusiasts, it's truly compelling."

He adds: "Bringing players in now helps immerse them in the lore and the dramatic build up to the post-apocalyptic world we'll see with Resurgence . Plus, they get the chance to win first generation NFTs that will prove invaluable further down the line."

To be in with a chance to receive an invitation for the free mint, register for the Resurgence email newsletter via the website https://www.resurgence-game.io/ )

Subscribe to the project's social channels for more details about opportunities to win the Cryotag NFTs and join in the ARG.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/resurgencegame

Telegram: https://t.me/resurgencegamechat

Instagram: www.instagram.com/resurgencegame

Facebook: https://www.facebhttps://t.me/resurgencegamechatook.com/Resurgence-111662718067482

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/resurgence_game/

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ruup9jG5Pr

Early concept art from the post-apocalyptic world of Resurgence

The Resurgence game roadmap from ARG to full multiplayer game launch

Resurgence 'Cryotag' NFT that will be on offer via invite only mint

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergent-games-launches-prologue-game-for-resurgence-and-invite-only-drop-of-gen-0-cryotag-nft-301571060.html

SOURCE Emergent Games

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c9710.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative Video Game Console

"We wanted to create a video game console that would engage players by making them feel that they are actually in the game," said one of two inventors, from West Palm Beach, Fla. "so we invented the GAMING TV CONSOLE. Our design could offer a virtual reality gaming experience without the hassle of wearing a VR headset." The invention provides an innovative gaming console for video game enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers a more immersive and engaging experience for the gamer. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it could encourage gamers to be more active while playing video games. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and video game enthusiasts. The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-159, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http:www.InventHelp.com .

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-innovative-video-game-console-fjk-159-301570644.html

SOURCE InventHelp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Idexo and Made For Gamers Join Forces to Simplify Web3 Onboarding for Game Developers and Players

Idexo, a simplified platform for building and growing web3 projects, and Made for Gamers, the infrastructure aggregation layer for gaming, are pleased to announce their partnership to advance great web3 gaming experiences. As part of this partnership, Made for Gamers becomes a client of idexo's NFT Marketing Staking, and Token Vesting Softwares and idexo will support them in creating a special NFT campaign to rapidly grow their community. Furthermore, Made for Gamers will be configuring all idexo's products and services to fit into their business model of offering an easy-to-use web3 onboarding experience for game developers.

Of particular interest is the idexo SDK that enables developers to build initial web3 experiences that happen through API key calls rather than needing a user wallet, providing a simple user migration path from newbie to pro, with an eventual offramp to self-custody. This feature fits deeply with Made for Gamers' vision of what web3 gaming experiences should look like.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×