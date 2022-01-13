A selection of rough and polished diamonds recently recovered from the Company's Gahcho Kué mine Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. today announces production, sales and preliminary unaudited cost results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine . All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Q4 and FY 2021 Summary 1,511,253 carats recovered ...

MPVD:CA,MPVDF