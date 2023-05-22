Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

Motorsport Games Unveils Exciting Update and New Downloadable Content for rFactor 2

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games") a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today a quarterly update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2, one of the most authentic sim racing platforms available to racers around the world.

Over the past year, Studio 397's rFactor 2 team has been ardently developing content for the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). This effort has resulted in the completion of the full 2023 grid, marked by the final car – the introduction of Team HARD's Cupra Leon. The ambitious team comprises six drivers, including Dexter Patterson, Bobby Thompson, Jack Butel, Dan Lloyd, Nicolas Hamilton, and Jade Edwards. Motorsport Games is excited to bring all six stunning liveries to the rFactor 2 platform.

In addition to the Cupra Leon, all official 2023 British Touring Car Championship liveries have been integrated into rFactor 2, reflecting the current season and enhancing the virtual tin-top racing experience's authenticity. These liveries form part of the new BTCC and BTCC Car packs, as well as individual car items. Owners of the British Touring Car Championship content will be gifted the new liveries automatically.

The BTCC Car Pack comprises all eight cars and three seasons of BTCC liveries (2021-2023). The BTCC Pack includes all the BTCC Car Pack's content and four epic British racetracks - Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Croft, and Thruxton. Each circuit offers unique quirks and challenges, promising thrilling racing experiences.

A trailer for the release is available for viewing here .

The pricing for the newly released content is as follows:

Cupra Leon BTCC - €4.99
BTCC Car Pack - €19.99
BTCC Pack - €29.99

For more information or to make a purchase, please visit link .

About Motorsport Games :
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship ("BTCC"), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward- looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected benefits of the content updates to rFactor 2, related products and features and the positive attributes of the platform, such as the Company's belief that rFactor 2 is one of the most authentic sim racing platforms available to racers around the world and that rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations are industry leading, whether the new downloadable content will enhance the virtual tin-top racing experience's authenticity and whether the new Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Croft, and Thruxton circuits will provide unique quirks and challenges and/or result in thrilling racing experiences. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and expected benefits of the rFactor 2 updates and/or related products and features, such as due to unexpected release delays. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games' results to differ materially from expected results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2023, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games' plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games' website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure :

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website ( ir.motorsportgames.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:
investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:
pr@motorsportgames.com

