Motorola Solutions Expands Silvus Technologies Production and Fulfillment Capacity to Meet Growth Demand

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced a $100 million plan to scale and diversify the manufacturing and supply chain operations of Silvus Technologies , a global leader in advanced tactical networking and electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO).
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The investment is anchored by a new, 165,000 square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. This site will serve as a hub for high-volume production, leveraging Utah's strong technology ecosystem and highly skilled workforce.
The expansion is anticipated to create 200 new roles. This capacity increase will enable Silvus to scale production of its mission-critical StreamCaster MANET radios, while continuing to innovate and uphold the rigorous quality standards that users in the defense, law enforcement and public safety industries depend on.
"As the landscape for defense technology continues to evolve, the need for resilient, high-bandwidth communications has never been more critical," said Jack Molloy, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Motorola Solutions. "This investment, which is in addition to our expansion in Los Angeles, helps ensure that Silvus is prepared for the growing demand for their industry-leading mesh networking and electromagnetic spectrum operations solutions. This expansion reinforces our commitment to providing the most advanced technology to the warfighter and public safety professional."
The investment is supported by the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development, and the Utah Inland Port Authority. The selection of Salt Lake City for the flagship purpose-built manufacturing facility underscores Utah's emergence as a premier destination for aerospace, defense and technology employers.
"We are excited to welcome this significant expansion of Motorola Solutions' Silvus Technologies operations to Utah," said Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. "Utah has built a reputation for developing top talent and supporting companies that are advancing America's security and technological leadership. Motorola Solutions' investment will create high-quality jobs and strengthen Utah's growing role in aerospace, defense and advanced communications manufacturing."
The team in Salt Lake City will join Motorola Solutions' 23,000-strong global workforce focused on developing mission-critical communication technologies to help address the growing scale of safety and security challenges.
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
About Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions company
Silvus Technologies is a global leader in advanced tactical networking and Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO). At the forefront of innovation for mission-critical applications, Silvus reshapes data-driven decision-making at the tactical edge with high-capacity MANET communications, intelligent spectrum awareness and electronic warfare resiliency.
Through its battle-proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform, Silvus provides robust, high-throughput connectivity for defense and public safety agencies in some of the world's most complex environments. By expanding beyond traditional communications with advanced signal intelligence solutions, Silvus delivers comprehensive EMSO capabilities—enabling operators to sense, manage and defend their communications within a contested spectrum.
Headquartered in Los Angeles and driven by a team of world-class PhD scientists and engineers, Silvus continues to define the future of the tactical ecosystem with proven range, scalability and interference mitigation. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com .
Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' expectations regarding the creation of new roles at the facility, as well as its expectations regarding future manufacturing and supply chain operations of Silvus Technologies. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions' website at www.motorolasolutions.com , could cause Motorola Solutions' actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to advance the future operations of Silvus Technologies. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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