Motorola Solutions Bolsters 911 Capacity and Accelerates Emergency Response with Hyper Acquisition and new agentic Assist Agents

New public safety Assist Agents will responsibly automate workflows to more effectively serve the community
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that it has acquired HyperYou, Inc. (Hyper), a leader in conversational, agentic AI designed to reduce the burden on understaffed public safety answering points (PSAPs) by handling non-emergency calls. This acquisition expands Motorola Solutions' use of agentic AI across its Command Center portfolio and mission-critical AI, Assist . The company also plans to roll out additional specialized AI agents that understand the context of 911 calls, radio traffic and other data sources to take emergency actions.
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This expansion directly addresses a critical industry challenge: Many U.S. PSAPs report being staffed at only 75%, with call handlers often fielding non-emergency calls that can represent more than two-thirds of total volume. Hyper's AI agents can autonomously manage this workload to help reclaim capacity for the most urgent 911 emergencies. The technology is also designed to recognize situational shifts - such as a vehicle breakdown escalating into a multi-car collision - to immediately divert the call to a 911 specialist for critical intervention.
"Hyper's agentic AI is helping us better manage high volumes of non-emergency calls and reduce the strain put on our call handlers and dispatchers," said Ashish Kakkad, Chief Information Officer at the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. "By automating the routing of non-emergency calls, our telecommunicators can focus more of their time on emergency situations that require judgment, empathy and critical thinking. It's a practical use of technology that improves outcomes for our community."
"We built Hyper around a simple, non-negotiable truth: when someone calls for help, there can't be a delay," said Ben Sanders, CEO and co-founder, Hyper. "We're proud to join Motorola Solutions in leading this new wave of agentic AI for the 911 workflow - technology that can move as fast as the crisis at the other end of the call."
In addition to the new capabilities powered by Hyper's technology, the company plans to roll out new Assist Agents to help save time and increase the effectiveness of emergency response. These agents will focus on removing language barriers in real-time between the 911 caller and call handler while guiding call handlers through complex emergency scenarios and accelerating the delivery of life-saving resources that will help support the incident.
"Assist Agents can amplify human attention and accelerate action, giving first responders more time to save more lives," said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. "Assist is already saving public safety agencies hours. With today's announcement, we're further accelerating actions to shrink the gap between the moment a caller dials for help and when help arrives."
Motorola Solutions' Assist Agents feature built-in controls for human supervision so that AI takes autonomous action only when the public safety agency's pre-determined parameters are met. The company is committed to responsible AI innovation that transparently augments, rather than replaces, human judgment, decision making and control.
Terms of the Hyper transaction were not disclosed.
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to integrate Hyper products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers and roll out the new Assist Agents. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions' website at www.motorolasolutions.com , could cause Motorola Solutions' actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to successfully integrate and operate Hyper and roll out the new Assist Agents. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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