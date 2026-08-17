Mosaic Biosciences Launches New Product to Accelerate Crop Residue Breakdown and Improve Spring Field Readiness

Renuvis Enzara™ from Mosaic Biosciences® helps growers break down heavy residue faster to reach plant-ready conditions sooner

Mosaic Biosciences® today announced the launch of Renuvis Enzara™, an innovative residue management solution designed to help growers accelerate the natural decomposition of crop residue and support more consistent, plant-ready field conditions.

Mosaic Biosciences

As higher-yielding hybrids, no-till practices and continuous corn continue to increase residue levels, growers are facing growing challenges that can narrow planting windows, reduce operational efficiency and hinder profit potential. Heavy residue can lead to additional tillage passes, reduced planting capacity and yield losses caused by uneven emergence and inconsistent seed depth.

Enzara uses targeted enzyme technology to help break down residue faster and more efficiently. This supports more consistent field conditions and may create a cleaner path for optimal machinery performance at planting. By helping residue decompose more quickly with Renuvis Enzara, growers can improve seed-to-soil contact and conditions for early growth and establishment, allowing earlier planting and ultimately supporting a better start for every seed.

In addition, Enzara can help improve tillage effectiveness. Less residue supports less wear and tear on equipment and the potential to reduce tillage intensity over time. This may contribute to lower fuel costs and better erosion control.

"Farmers are managing more residue than ever before and that creates real operational friction during an already tight spring season," said Matt Sowder, Director of Global Solutions at The Mosaic Company. "Renuvis Enzara helps accelerate residue breakdown so growers can improve field conditions to create a wider planting window, enable improved machinery operations such as planting or tillage, and give every acre a better starting point."

Unlike traditional residue management approaches that depend on mechanical action or microbial-based solutions that require time to colonize, Enzara uses endoglucanase enzyme technology that begins breaking down residue, even in cold conditions, including temperatures as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The product targets the tough structural fibers that hold crop residue together, creating more entry points for naturally occurring soil microbes to continue the decomposition process.

Research-backed residue management
Enzara is backed by laboratory studies and real-world, on-farm trials.

In 2025 on-farm trials, Renuvis Enzara demonstrated improvements in residue decomposition in both corn-on-corn and soybean-after-corn systems (Figures 1 and 2). Spring application of Enzara improved emergence, stand count and uniformity in both corn and soybeans.

An easy fit for any crop production system 
Enzara partners well with current residue management practices and fits easily into existing crop production systems. It can be applied in the fall or spring and is tank-mix compatible with existing fertilizer and herbicide applications, with no additional pass required. The product is suited for corn-on-corn acres, no-till and reduced-till systems, heavy residue zones and conventional tillage acres following high-yield crops.

"Every acre with residue can benefit from more efficient decomposition," Sowder said. "Enzara fits the way growers already farm."

Ultimately, Enzara helps break down heavy crop residue faster for plant-ready conditions sooner, protects the performance of seed and may reduce the wear and tear on equipment investments.

To learn more about Renuvis Enzara, visit enzaraworks.com.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.Mosaicco.com.

media@mosaicco.com

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