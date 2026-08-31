Morningstar's AI Academy Earns Multiple Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards®

Enterprise-wide AI learning program recognized for custom content, learning strategy, and innovative use of AI in workforce development
Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investing insights, today announced that its AI Academy has received three Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®: a Gold Award for Best Custom Content and Silver Awards for Best Learning Strategy and Best Use of AI for Learning .
The Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® recognize organizations that successfully develop and deploy programs, strategies, technologies, and solutions that deliver measurable business results and advance excellence in human capital management.
Morningstar's AI Academy was recognized for its strategic approach to building artificial intelligence (AI) fluency across the organization, helping employees develop knowledge, confidence, and practical skills so they can use AI effectively and responsibly in their work.
"AI Academy is designed to help employees put AI to work in meaningful ways while using it responsibly," said Kevin Seifert, senior director of learning and development at Morningstar . "By tailoring the experience to Morningstar's business, we've seen participants turn curiosity into action, from streamlining everyday workflows to developing and sharing AI-powered solutions. This recognition reinforces the value of investing in AI capabilities that can scale across the organization."
AI Academy is a 10-week learning journey designed to help employees build AI confidence, explore responsible AI use cases, and better understand Morningstar's AI landscape. Through self-paced learning, facilitated sessions, peer collaboration, and hands-on practice, academy participants receive education on how AI can be applied in their roles while navigating responsible AI use considerations.
Since launch, the program has reached more than 6,000 colleagues globally, representing more than half of Morningstar's workforce . The program's impact is reflected in both adoption and application. Participants have used knowledge gained from AI Academy to help improve research, content creation, analysis, communications, and other day-to-day workflows.
As AI capabilities continue to evolve, Morningstar plans to expand the program with a refreshed digital-first learning experience and a new Agentic AI module. Through realistic workplace scenarios and simulations, participants can explore how AI is moving beyond chat-based interactions toward more automated and action-oriented ways of working.
The Brandon Hall Group™ recognition underscores Morningstar's ongoing commitment to employee development and innovation. As AI continues to reshape the future of work, Morningstar remains focused on equipping employees with the knowledge, tools, and opportunities that can help grow their careers, embrace new technologies, and contribute to the company's long-term success.
About Morningstar, Inc.
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $375 billion in AUMA as of June 30, 2026. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company . Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as " consider, "is designed to," "plan," "future," "maintain," "may," "expect," "potential," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "will," or the negative thereof, and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from what we expect. For us, these risks and uncertainties include, among other things, failing to achieve the anticipated continued benefits of employee AI education efforts; and failing to launch expanded education opportunities on a timely basis or at all. A more complete description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize, our actual future results and other future events may vary significantly from what we expect. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You are, however, advised to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects, and about new or additional risks, uncertainties and assumptions in our filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.
©2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.
MORN-C
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831011423/en/
Kate Holtkamp, +1 312 696-6037, newsroom@morningstar.com