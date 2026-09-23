Morningstar Publishes 2026 Health Savings Account Landscape With Updated Provider Assessments and Industry Trends

Tenth annual study evaluates leading HSA providers, highlighting continued asset growth, falling fees, and evolving investment offerings

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investing insights, today published its 10th annual Health Savings Account (HSA) Landscape Report, offering an analysis of industry trends and assessments of the top HSA providers available to individuals. The report evaluates 11 providers on two use cases: as spending accounts for current medical costs and as long-term investment accounts .

The research examines a rapidly maturing HSA industry marked by continued asset growth, lower fees, expanding investment options, and increasing access to high-deductible health plans. It also highlights the growing adoption of brokerage windows and other features designed to give participants greater flexibility in how they invest their HSA assets.

"Health savings accounts continue to gain traction as both healthcare spending tools and long-term investment vehicles," said Greg Carlson, senior manager research analyst at Morningstar . "The industry has become increasingly competitive, with lower fees and stronger investment offerings benefiting account holders. At the same time, meaningful differences remain between providers, underscoring the importance of evaluating costs, investment quality, and account features when selecting an HSA."

The report's key takeaways and full provider assessments are below.

Key Takeaways

  • Total HSA assets increased 19% in 2025, with the industry taking in net inflows of $14.9 billion. Assets have roughly quadrupled since 2009.
  • While the One Big Beautiful Bill Act broadened eligibility for HSAs, providers reported limited evidence so far that the legislation has materially increased participation or assets, though the law remains relatively new.
  • Fidelity retained the only High assessment for spending accounts, driven by a market-leading interest rate, no maintenance fees, and low costs.
  • HSA Bank* earned a High investment account assessment for the first time, supported by strong investment options, low costs, and the elimination of its investment threshold.
  • Lower fees and improving account features continue to offer benefits to HSA investors. Six providers earned Above Average spending account assessments, and three providers received Above Average investment account assessments.
  • HSAs continue to offer tax advantages, while providers increasingly offer investment features such as brokerage windows. Seven of the 11 providers evaluated now provide brokerage-window access.

Assessments

HSA Provider

Spending Account Overall
Assessment

Investment Account Overall
Assessment

Associated Bank

Average

Above Average

Bank of America

Below Average

Below Average

Fidelity

High

Average

First American Bank

Above Average

Average

HealthEquity

Above Average

Above Average

HSA Bank*

Above Average

High

Lively

Above Average

Average

NueSynergy

Average

Average

Optum

Below Average

Average

Saturna

Above Average

Above Average

UMB

Above Average

Below Average

*HSA Bank is Morningstar, Inc.'s HSA plan provider.

Access the Full Report

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $375 billion in AUMA as of June 30, 2026. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company . Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.

©2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

MORN-R

Kate Holtkamp, +1 312 696-6037, Newsroom@morningstar.com

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