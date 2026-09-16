Morgan Stanley Investment Management Closes Inaugural Growth Equity Investment Fund Oversubscribed at $1.3 Billion

Fund seeks to partner with category-defining private companies, combining flexible capital with the broader capabilities of the Morgan Stanley Integrated Firm

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) today announced the final close of the inaugural North Haven Growth & Innovation Fund (NHGIF or the Fund), oversubscribed with $1.3 billion in capital commitments. The Fund seeks to leverage the Integrated Firm, bringing together capabilities across Morgan Stanley's Investment Management, Institutional Securities and Wealth Management divisions, and drawing on the breadth of the Firm's relationships across the private growth ecosystem. Underscoring the Firm's alignment with investors, Morgan Stanley and its affiliates and employees collectively committed 24% of the Fund's capital.

Commenting on the fundraise, Pedro Teixeira, Managing Director, Private Credit & Equity at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said, "Many of today's leading growth companies are staying private for longer, with more value creation occurring in the private markets. We believe this creates an opportunity to partner with category-defining companies, providing flexible capital and drawing on the broader capabilities of Morgan Stanley to support them as they scale, while providing investors exposure to some of today's most compelling growth companies at the forefront of technological innovation."

Part of MSIM's $280 billion Alternatives platform, NHGIF focuses on private companies that have a track record of strong execution, high growth and exceptional leadership, operate in large addressable markets, and benefit from sustained technological innovation. The Fund provides flexible capital across primary and secondary transactions, including company-led liquidity solutions. Investments to date include Databricks, Anduril and Ramp.

"Morgan Stanley's relationships with growth companies can span their entire lifecycle, from early capital formation through private-market financing, strategic advisory, liquidity and ultimately the public markets," said David N. Miller, Global Head of Private Credit & Equity at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "This connectivity across Morgan Stanley's ecosystem enables the Firm to support founders and management teams as their businesses scale."

Beyond providing capital, Morgan Stanley is a strategic partner to portfolio companies, supporting these organizations throughout their lifecycle. Morgan Stanley has been a leader in providing capital markets, advisory, and investment capabilities to founders, entrepreneurs and established companies as they move from formation and growth to scale, liquidity, public markets access and long-term value creation.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has over 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, client service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations, and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations: Alyson Barnes
mediainquiries@morganstanley.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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