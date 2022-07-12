Precious MetalsInvesting News

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from the final three core drill holes exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The three drill holes, totaling 552 metres, were completed in late 2021 and targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault. Historic drilling in this area outlined significant potential oxide resources. Highlights include

  • 21.0 metres grading 0.89 gpt Au and 2.7 gpt Ag (0.93 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization in drill hole CAL21-007C confirming oxidized precious metal mineralization over a vertical range of over 150 metres (please see cross section and table below).
  • 32.1 metres grading 0.54 gpt Au and 3.7 gpt Ag (0.58 gpt Au Eq) starting at a vertical depth of only 60 metres in drill hole CAL21-006C.

These three drill holes intercepted shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault zone, an east-west trending structure that links the previously mined Slab and Calvada pits (please see map below). Gold and silver mineralization crops out on the surface and now has been traced down-dip over a vertical range of almost 200 metres; mineralization remains open at depth.

Lahontan Gold Corp., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Press release picture

Drill hole CAL2-004C, 107.7 to 108.5m (353.5-356.0 feet); 0.8 metres grading 0.92 gpt Au, 1.3 apt Ag (0.94 gpt Au Eq). Gold and silver mineralization is hosted by brecciated, leached, and oxidized limestone.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "These drill holes confirm the exciting oxide gold resource potential of the Calvada fault zone. Oxidized mineralization extends to at least 200 metres depth and historic drilling suggests even greater depths of oxidation. As can be seen in the cross sections, the topography of this area is very favorable for a very low strip ratio in potential open pit mining scenarios. With over 1,500 metres of strike length to explore, oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault will be one focus of our 2022 drilling campaign which is expected to begin shortly".

Lahontan Gold Corp., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Press release picture

Drill hole location map, Slab-Calvada pit area, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. Core drill holes CAL21-004C, 006C, and 007C are highlighted in green. All 2021 drill results have now been received and reported for this area.

Drill Hole

Total Depth (m)

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Au Eq (gpt)

Metallurgical Domain

CAL21-004C

160.6

101.4

127.1

25.7

0.41

1.1

0.43

OXIDE

CAL21-006C

178.9

71.5

103.6

32.1

0.54

3.7

0.58

OXIDE

also:

136.2

144.3

8.1

0.52

2.0

0.55

OXIDE

CAL21-007C

212.5

130.2

151.2

21.0

0.89

2.7

0.93

OXIDE

*Notes: Au Eq equals Au (gpt) + (Ag gpt/75). Metallurgical recovery has not been factored as insufficient test-work is available to determine potential Ag recoveries. True thickness of the intercepts shown above are estimated to be 85-95% of the drilled interval.

Lahontan Gold Corp., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Press release picture

South-north (left to right, please see map above) cross section through drill holes CAL21-004C and -007C in the Calvada Fault zone, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. The grade shell outlining gold and silver mineralization (shown in pink above) is based upon modeling historic drilling, projected into the line of the cross section, now confirmed by Lahontan drilling.

Lahontan Gold Corp., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Press release picture

South-north (left to right, please see map above) cross section through drill hole CAL21-006C in the Calvada Fault zone, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. The grade shell outlining gold and silver mineralization (shown in pink above) is based upon modeling historic drilling, projected into the line of the cross section, confirmed and expanded by Lahontan drilling.

QA/QC Protocols:

Lahontan conducts an industry standard QA/QC program for its core and RC drilling programs. The QA/QC program consisted of the insertion of coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials (CRM) into the sample stream at random intervals. The targeted rate of insertion was one QA/QC sample for every 16 to 20 samples. Coarse blanks were inserted at a rate of one coarse blank for every 65 samples or approximately 1.5% of the total samples. CRM's were inserted at a rate of one CRM for every 20 samples or approximately 5% of the total samples.

The standards utilized include three gold CRM's and one blank CRM that were purchased from Shea Clark Smith Laboratories (MEG) of Reno, Nevada. Expected gold values are 0.188 gpt, 1.107 gpt, 10.188 gpt, and -0.005 gpt, respectively. The coarse blank material comprised of commercially available landscape gravel with an expected gold value of -0.005 gpt.

As part of the RC drilling QA/QC process, duplicate samples were collected of every 20th sample interval at the drill rig to evaluate sampling methodology. Samples were collected from the reject splitter on the drill rig cyclone splitter. Samples were collected at each 95- to 100-foot (28.96 - 30.48m) mark and labeled with a "D" suffix on the sample bag. No duplicates were submitted for core.

All drill samples were sent to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada, USA for analyses. Delivery to the lab was either by a Lahontan Gold employee or by an AAL driver. Analyses for all RC and core samples consisted of Au analysis using 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish, along with a 36-element geochemistry analysis performed on each sample utilizing two acid digestion ICP-AES method. Tellurium analyses were performed on select drill holes utilizing ICP-MS method. Cyanide leach analyses, using a tumble time of 2 hours and analyzed with ICP-AES method, were performed on select drill holes for Au and Ag recovery. AAL inserts their own blanks, standards and conducts duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. We have all results reported in grams per tonne (gpt).

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 375,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company plans an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director

Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE:Lahontan Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708276/More-Shallow-Oxide-Gold-Lahontan-Drills-210m-Grading-093-gpt-Au-Eq-at-Slab-Calvada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lahontan Gold Corp.TSXV:LGPrecious Metals Investing
LG:CA
Lahontan Drills New "Bonanza" High-Grade Zone at Santa Fe: 25.9m Grading 20.36 gpt Au Incl. 4.6m Grading 112.3 gpt Au

Lahontan Drills New "Bonanza" High-Grade Zone at Santa Fe: 25.9m Grading 20.36 gpt Au Incl. 4.6m Grading 112.3 gpt Au

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from two reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The two drill holes, totaling 518.2 metres, were completed in late 2021. These drill holes targeted northwest and down-dip step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault. Highlights include

  • SF21-014R: This RC drill hole is located approximately 350 metres northwest of the newly discovered Big Horn high-grade zone and intercepted yet another area of high-grade gold mineralization: 25.9 metre interval grading 20.36 gpt Au (please see table and map below). This newly discovered high-grade zone, called "Bonanza", has set a new standard with the highest-grade Au assays in project history: 4.6m grading 112.3 gpt Au. The Company has now identified three distinct high-grade gold zones along nearly 800 metres of strike length on the Santa Fe fault that remain open at depth and to the northwest.
  • SF21-009R: This hole was drilled from the same site as SF21-014R and intercepted shallow transition and oxide gold mineralization: 35.1m grading 1.07 gpt Au, expanding the envelope of oxide and transition mineralization in this corner of the Santa Fe pit and producing new targets for further step-out drilling.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The discovery of yet another high-grade zone along the Santa Fe fault underscores the opportunity for finding additional high-grade zones at the Santa Fe Project. The grades seen in the Bonanza and Big Horn zones are exceptional for a Carlin-style gold deposit. The distribution of high-grade gold and silver mineralization occurs in a "string of pearls" manner, with each "pearl" corresponding to the intersection between the northwest-trending Santa Fe fault and easterly-trending structures. This interpretation generates multiple high-grade targets northwest of the Bonanza zone and can also be applied elsewhere in the district as we search for additional high-grade mineralization. The BH, Big Horn, and Bonanza high-grade zones are open down-dip, down-rake, and the Bonanza zone remains open to the northwest with the high-grade resource potential unconstrained at depth by drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Corp. Closes the Market

Lahontan Gold Corp. Closes the Market

Kimberly Ann Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LG) and her team joined Tanya Rowntree Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c0274.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land holdings at its flagship Santa Fe Project by staking 22 unpatented lode mining claims. The claims cover potential southern extensions to the high-grade BH Zone as well as surface geochem and hydrothermal alteration anomalies. The claims also cover small gaps between existing land holdings and adjacent claimants. With the new unpatented lode mining claims, Lahontan's Santa Fe project now encompasses over 19 square kilometers in the heart of Nevada's prolific Walker Lane

Kimberly Ann, President & CEO commented: "The Walker Lane of Nevada is an incredibly competitive mining and exploration jurisdiction, and Lahontan wants to be very proactive when the opportunity to acquire new claims is available. A portion of our new claims cover geologic structures which extend southerly from the Santa Fe open pit and the BH Zone. The structures influence the distribution of hydrothermal alteration in outcrop and represent future exploration targets. Our team is gearing up for the resumption of drilling at Santa Fe and it's important to complete these tasks before drilling commences".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July

Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 12, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that crews will be mobilizing in mid-July to the Klondike Copper property to complete the first modern drill test of the property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Site and logistical preparation will be completed prior to the drill arriving by late July. Currently, five holes are planned to test three target areas for a total of 1,000 metres of drilling. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals enlarges its ATTY Property with the Acquisition of the ATG Property

Finlay Minerals enlarges its ATTY Property with the Acquisition of the ATG Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") for the purchase of the ATG Property from Electrum Resource Corporation (" Electrum "), which will enlarge Finlay's ATTY Property. The ATTY Property, which was purchased from Electrum in 1999, and the ATG Property are located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia and are neighboured, to the south by Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Underground and East copper (Cu) gold (Au) porphyry deposits, and to the north by Amarc Resources Freeport McMoRan's Joy property.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Finlay will acquire the ATG Property, which comprises three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares, for consideration consisting of 1,750,000 fully paid common shares of Finlay with a deemed value of $0.08 per share, for a deemed total value of $140,000 (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey carried out in May 2022 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The 2022 time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey has successfully expanded the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016 and demonstrates the continuity of conductive zones where lithium-bearing clays and water were encountered during the Company's 2022 drilling program (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 .

The 2022 TDEM survey was designed to outline the possible lateral extent of the conductive, lithium-bearing clay layers that were intersected in drillholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02. A total of 13.0 line kilometres were carried out on three new survey lines as shown in Figure 1.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective July 7, 2022 that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on June 14th, 2022. In completing the second tranche, FireFox has increased the total gross proceeds of the Private Placement to $502,010

In this final tranche, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $50,000 by issuing 357,143 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.14 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer" ) is pleased to announce plans to begin an 11-hole Phase II diamond drill program from the Company's established underground drilling station, before the end of July at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.

The Phase II drill program will focus on expanding the known silver-gold zone down-dip and will also assess the potential for additional mineralized chutes (Figure 1). Targets for this program are based on exploration work performed by Silver Hammer in 2021, including a drone supported magnetic survey, Phase I drilling, as well integration of drilling data acquired from previous owners of the Silver Strand Project ( see Jan 26, 2022 news release ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES ./

SKRR Exploration Inc. (" SKRR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for gross proceeds of $229,502 consisting of 2,991,700 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit and 909,091 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.055 per Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×