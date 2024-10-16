Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

More High-grade Drill Results at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE|OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report more strong drilling results from its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa ISR Uranium Project in South Texas.

The results of the drilling, which was designed to expand the producing wellfield capacity, continue to significantly exceed the cut-off grade thickness requirements for In-Situ Recovery (ISR) of uranium.

The results were reported by Alta Mesa’s 70 per cent owner enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU|TSXV: EU).

EnCore also reports that production from its first wellfield continues to progress with increases in the number of Alta Mesa production and injection wells on schedule for 2024 and continuing into 2025.

The Alta Mesa wellfield drilling operations, which commenced in March 2023, are advancing rapidly with 80 holes drilled since the previous update announced on March 18, 20241. In total, 749 drill holes have been completed through mid-September 2024. At present there are seven (7) drill rigs in full operation at Alta Mesa, with plans to double that number over the next twelve (12) months.

Please refer to enCore’s announcement dated October 15, 2024 for further information2.


Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from Boss Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BOE:AU
Boss Energy Limited
enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals (ASX:C29)

Approval to Mobilise and Commence

C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed.

C29 Metals Limited (‘C29’) is pleased to announce that it has received official notification from the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department the company has met all regulatory requirements for the issue of the drill permit , enabling the commencement of drilling at its Ulytau Uranium project.

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals (ASX:C29)

C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of C29 Metals Limited (‘C29’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of C29, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 18 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Results of Entitlement Offer

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that it has completed its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer that was intended to raise approximately $1.47 million before costs (Entitlement Offer), with a substantial shortfall.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Sale of Remaining Manyoni Licences

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that it has entered into a binding agreement with Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM) to sell its remaining non-core Prospecting Licences at Manyoni in central Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals (ASX:MOM)

Moab Expands Flagship Manyoni Uranium Project by 488km2 via Accretive Acquisition

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM) (Moab, the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of four additional Prospecting Licences surrounding its Manyoni uranium project in Manyoni Province in Tanzania, Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Elevate Uranium Boosts Koppies Resource Estimate to 66.1 Million Pounds of U3O8

Exploration company Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8,OTCQX:ELVUF) provided investors with an updated mineral resource estimate for its Koppies uranium project in Namibia, Africa, on October 9.

The total resource for Koppies now stands at 66.1 million pounds of U3O8, with 78 percent in the indicated category.

Elevate attributes the increase at Koppies to a maiden mineral resource estimate completed at the Hirabeb deposit, which has been shown to hold an inferred mineral resource of 10.2 million pounds of U3O8.

Keep reading...Show less

