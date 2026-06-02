Moody's to Host Q&A Session on Generative AI Strategy on June 8, 2026

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will host a Q&A session on June 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The session will be moderated by Andrew C. Steinerman, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst at J.P. Morgan, and will feature Cristina Pieretti, General Manager and Head of Generative AI Solutions.

The discussion will focus on Moody's Generative AI strategy, including partnerships and product innovation and initiatives, and how these efforts support the delivery of differentiated insights for customers.

The webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" on ir.moodys.com .

This event is conducted in compliance with Regulation FD. Senior management may use the content made available for this presentation during subsequent meetings with analysts and investors.

ABOUT Moody's

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

Shivani Kak
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+1.212.553.0298
shivani.kak@moodys.com

Michael Adler
Managing Director
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com

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