Moody's Corporation to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, 2026

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday May 28, 2026. The presentation will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT and will be webcast live. The webcast will be accessible at Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com .
This event is conducted in compliance with Regulation FD. Senior management may use the content made available for this presentation during subsequent meetings with analysts and investors.
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Shivani Kak
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