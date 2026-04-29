Moody's Corporation to Present at the Barclays 18th Annual Americas Select Conference on May 6, 2026

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Noémie Heuland, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays 18th Annual Americas Select Conference in London on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:45 a.m. BST (4:45 a.m. EDT) and will be webcast live. The webcast will be accessible at Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com .

This event is conducted in compliance with Regulation FD. Senior management may use the content made available for this presentation during subsequent meetings with analysts and investors.

ABOUT MOODY'S
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

CONTACT US
Shivani Kak
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+1.212.553.0298
shivani.kak@moodys.com

Michael Adler
Managing Director
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com

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