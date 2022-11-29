Fintech Investing News

~Montfort delivers record Q3 revenue and record net comprehensive income;
completes acquisition of Langhaus Financial after quarter end~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company had the following highlights:

  • Record revenue of $7.9 million , an increase of $6.5 million or 463% from $1.4 million in the three months ended August 31, 2021 ,
  • Interest income from investments was $5.7 million , an increase of $4.4 million or 360% from $1.2 million in the prior comparable period,
  • Net income increased 67% to $0.5 million from $0.3 million in the third quarter 2021,
  • Total assets of $302 million as at September 30, 2022 compared to $125 million at December 31, 2021 . Cash balance, as part of assets, for the third quarter was $5.5 million compared to $9.3 million as at December 31, 2021 , and
  • Montfort's consolidated loan investment portfolio (loans receivable) increased to $240.3 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $106.9 million as of December 31, 2021 .

On a comprehensive basis:

  • Reported record consolidated net comprehensive income of $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to consolidated net comprehensive income of $1.2 million for the three months ending August 31, 2021 .

Brightpath Capital acquisition:

  • On August 15, 2022 , the Company acquired Brightpath Capital Corporation, and its related entities and limited partnerships (together "Brightpath"). Brightpath is one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia .

"Our growth trajectory continues with another quarter of record revenue and record comprehensive net income," said Mike Walkinshaw , CEO of Montfort Capital Corporation. "During the third quarter we announced the completion of our Brightpath Capital acquisition, one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages, and more recently, after the quarter end, the Langhaus Financial acquisition, a leading provider of insurance policy backed loans, which together has increased our total assets by $150 million . The acquisitions of Brightpath and Langhaus adds to our financial strength and provides diversification across the private credit sector as we look for additional growth opportunities into 2023."

Detailed Financial Review

The Company utilizes a proprietary loan origination platform to originate, underwrite and service private-market, high-yield loan opportunities through its operating divisions, TIMIA Capital a technology lending platform that offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America ; Pivot Financial , which specializes in asset-backed private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada ; and Brightpath Capital , one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages.

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 , Montfort benefited from increased payments (combined principal and interest) as a result of the continued revenue growth of TIMIA's and Pivot's underlying portfolio and the acquisition of Brightpath in the third quarter of 2022.

Total consolidated revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $6.5 million or 463% to a record $7.9 million from $1.4 million in the three months ended August 31, 2021 . Total consolidated revenue for the period included interest income of $5.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the three months ended August 31, 2021 , and performance fee income of $0.1 million compared to nil in the three months ended August 31, 2021 .

Total expenses for the 3 months ended September 30, 2022 , were $7.2 million compared with $1.0 million for the prior year. The majority of the increase in total expenses is due the Brightpath acquisition, which resulted in increased headcount expense, increased interest expense related to Brightpath Capital loans payable, and an amortization expense of $0.7 million as a result of accelerated amortization due to the acquisition.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company posted net income of $0.5 million compared with $0.3 million for the three months ended August 31, 2021 . Net Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and non-controlling interests were ( $0.3 million ) and $0.9 million , respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 versus ( $0.2 million ) and $0.6 million , respectively, reported for the three months ended August 31, 2021 . Net loss attributable to the common shareholders of ( $0.3 million ) was impacted by acquisition costs of $0.3 million and $0.4 of accelerated amortization of intangible assets eliminated with the recent acquisition.

As posted in the Company's management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , please see the table below reflecting the progression of the attribution of income (loss) between the shareholders of the Company and non-controlling interests over the last eight quarters.

As at September 30, 2022 , the Company's cash balance was $5.5 million and working capital was

Negative $11.1 million compared to $9.3 million and $1.8 million respectively as at December 31, 2021 .

Subsequent Event:

On October 3, 2022 Montfort announced the acquisition of 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus"). Langhaus is the parent company of Langhaus Financial Corporation ("LFC"), Canada's largest independent provider of insurance policy backed loans, with a specific focus on high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. The Langhaus acquisition was previously announced on May 12, 2022 . The total common share valuation of Langhaus is $12 million and the board, management and vendors of Langhaus are at arm's length to the Company. Langhaus Financial is the leading non-bank provider of insurance policy-backed lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs throughout Canada .

This news release is qualified in its entirety by the Company's financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and for the three months ended August 31, 2021 , and the associated Management's Discussion & Analysis respecting the same periods, which can be downloaded from the Company's profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com .

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c7849.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort CapitalMONT:CATSXV:MONTTech Investing
MONT:CA
Montfort Capital

Montfort Capital


Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

~Montfort proposes two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation (" Montfort " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that a special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held December 9, 2022 at 9:00am ( Vancouver time) to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

~Management believes the current market price of Montfort's common shares does not reflect the Company's underlying value and future prospects~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce  its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and Alternative Trading Systems ("ATS") to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 4,575,286 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares (the "NCIB"). As at the date hereof, the Company has 91,505,730 Shares outstanding.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Insurance Lender

Montfort Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Insurance Lender

Montfort closes on the third acquisition in the past year bringing total consolidated assets to $475 million

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT ) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading  alternative lender  utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of approximately 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus"). Langhaus is the parent company of Langhaus Financial Corporation ("LFC"), Canada's largest independent provider of insurance policy backed loans, with a specific focus on high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. The Langhaus acquisition was previously announced on May 12, 2022 . The total common share valuation of Langhaus is $12 million and the board, management and vendors of Langhaus are at arm's length to the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

~Monfort to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on September 23rd ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on September 29, 2022 to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at September 23, 2022 . The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Montfort Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Monfort delivers record Q2 revenue and record net comprehensive income;
also recently completes acquisition of Brightpath Capital~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including a Large Interval of 4.49% Cg Drilled Over 144.3m Including 8.43% Cg Over 55.5m in the Battery Zone

Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including a Large Interval of 4.49% Cg Drilled Over 144.3m Including 8.43% Cg Over 55.5m in the Battery Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the sixth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005428/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended September 31, 2022 and 2021. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Q2 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Reports Positive Cash Flow in Q3

ScreenPro Reports Positive Cash Flow in Q3

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the third quarter. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the quarterly results ending September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022").

Q3 2022 Financial Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Provides Kachi Project Contract Update

Lake Resources NL Provides Kachi Project Contract Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to advise that a contract amendment has been signed to resolve the dispute between Lilac Solutions ("Lilac") and Lake Resources ("Lake"). This amendment allows the teams to reset the relationship and jointly focus on delivery of the world class Kachi Project which will lead the industry in terms of high-quality Lithium produced with a minimal environmental footprint. In resolving the dispute, Lake and Lilac have agreed to an amended timeline which both are confident can be achieved; as before, Lake will have certain buy back rights if Lilac does not meet agreed testing criteria in a timely manner.

Lilac and Lake continue work at the Kachi Project Demonstration Plant, with performance of the plant in line with expectations. The Demonstration Plant has now produced more than 15% of the total Demonstration Plant forecast output in the short period since the Plant came online this quarter. 20,000 litres of LiCl have been produced to date and ongoing production is proceeding, consistent with the Demonstration Plant's planned operational schedule.

The Demonstration Plant is currently operating continuously at 90 percent of steady state capacity, volume, and production. Hatch Ltd engineering personnel will travel to Argentina to observe and validate the operations of demonstration plant in steady state in coming weeks.

The Kachi Demonstration Plant continues to produce in-spec LiCl solution between 1900 and 3800 mg/L.

Previous testing on Kachi brines at Lilac's California headquarters Oakland delivered 1400-2354mg/L.

Lilac Solutions is preparing samples for shipment to Saltworks and Lilac's facility in Oakland CA for conversion into Lithium Carbonate.

Lake CEO and MD David Dickson said the progress and test work being achieved was promising.

"We are fortunate to be working with Lilac as our partner, who is equally interested in doing things differently so we can efficiently deliver the large volumes of high-quality lithium chemicals needed by battery makers.

"Importantly, this lithium can be produced cleanly and in a way that respects and involves local communities and protects the environment.

"Lilac has worked extensively with Kachi brine since 2020, generating the data needed for engineering studies. These next steps, along with the strong alignment of our companies, are quite encouraging," he said.

Lilac Solutions CEO David Snydacker commented, "Lilac and Lake are working together closely to set a new standard for pace of project development in the lithium industry. Progressing the on-site plant from completion of construction to shipping of on-spec bulk samples of lithium chloride in just two months is significantly faster than conventional projects move, where commissioning of evaporation ponds typically takes many years. We expect to continue to improve upon the traditional project development timeline as we advance toward commercial production, ultimately bringing the Kachi project on-line years ahead of competing projects. This will put the Kachi project in an excellent position to supply the lithium raw material urgently needed by automakers and capture the high prices we see in the market due to the failure of conventional approaches."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Premier Health Announces TSXV Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Premier Health Announces TSXV Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the " Corporation " or " Premier Health "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announced today that the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") has accepted the Corporation's application for its normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB ") for a portion of its outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ") as appropriate opportunities arise from time to time. The Corporation's NCIB will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to the NCIB, Premier Health may repurchase up to a maximum of 1,428,571 Common Shares representing approximately a value of $500,000 at the current market price and 7% of its public float, where the aggregate public float as at November 14, 2022, was 19,664,860 Common Shares. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the TSXV, based on the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The NCIB will be funded using existing cash resources and any Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×