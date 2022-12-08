Bravada Reports 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5% for Phase I PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada; Additional Leach-Pad Site Being Evaluated for Phase II

Fintech Investing News

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

~Montfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Preferred Shareholders of record on December 21st ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Share (each, a "Preferred Share"), payable on December 30, 2022 to Preferred Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 . The Company's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Montfort Capital Logo (CNW Group/Montfort Capital Corp.)

Holders of Preferred Shares are entitled to receive fixed non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the board of directors of the Company at an annual rate equal to $0.08 per Preferred Share. Dividends, if declared, will be payable on the last day of December, March, June and September in each year, or if such day is not a business day, on the next business day, at a quarterly rate of $0.02 per Preferred Share.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/08/c3020.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort CapitalMONT:CATSXV:MONTTech Investing
MONT:CA
Montfort Capital

Montfort Capital


Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Montfort Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Montfort delivers record Q3 revenue and record net comprehensive income;
completes acquisition of Langhaus Financial after quarter end~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

~Montfort proposes two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation (" Montfort " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that a special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held December 9, 2022 at 9:00am ( Vancouver time) to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

~Management believes the current market price of Montfort's common shares does not reflect the Company's underlying value and future prospects~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce  its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and Alternative Trading Systems ("ATS") to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 4,575,286 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares (the "NCIB"). As at the date hereof, the Company has 91,505,730 Shares outstanding.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Insurance Lender

Montfort Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Insurance Lender

Montfort closes on the third acquisition in the past year bringing total consolidated assets to $475 million

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT ) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading  alternative lender  utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of approximately 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus"). Langhaus is the parent company of Langhaus Financial Corporation ("LFC"), Canada's largest independent provider of insurance policy backed loans, with a specific focus on high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. The Langhaus acquisition was previously announced on May 12, 2022 . The total common share valuation of Langhaus is $12 million and the board, management and vendors of Langhaus are at arm's length to the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

~Monfort to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on September 23rd ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on September 29, 2022 to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at September 23, 2022 . The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annual and Special Meeting Results

Annual and Special Meeting Results

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on December 6, 2022 shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The number of Directors was set at six and each of the following individuals was re-elected as directors of the Company: A. Paul Gill, Belinda Labatte, Eric Levy, Sagiv Shiv, Dominique Dionne and Lee Arden Lewis. Anu Dhir, who has been a director of the Corporation since 2021, did not stand for re-election. The Company thanks Ms. Anu Dhir for her guidance and service at Lomiko in the important first year for this new team. In addition, subsequent to the meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Sagiv Shiv as Lead Independent Director, Dominique Dionne as Chair of the ESG Committee (Environment, Social and Governance Committee) and Lee Arden Lewis as member of the Audit Committee.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Increases Previously Announced Private Placement

Lomiko Increases Previously Announced Private Placement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces the increase in the size of its previously announced $1 million non brokered- private placement (the "Private Placement") to a total 40,520,497 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,215,615 ( see news release dated October 25, 2022 for more details regarding the initial announcement). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of 60 months.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 6.00% Cg Over 45.0m Along Southwestern Margin of Battery Zone

Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 6.00% Cg Over 45.0m Along Southwestern Margin of Battery Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the seventh round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005359/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints Howard Atkins to Board

Lake Resources NL Appoints Howard Atkins to Board

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Howard Atkins to the board, effective December 5, 2022.

Mr. Atkins brings deep financial management, capital markets, transaction, foreign exchange, and public company experience to the Lake Resources Board. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake board and build the business for the long term. He has over 30 years of financial leadership experience, including 20 years serving as a CFO for organisations including Wells Fargo, New York Life Insurance Company, and Midlantic Bank Corporation.

Mr Atkins previously held senior roles at Chase Manhattan Bank, including as Head of Foreign Exchange and Markets Businesses for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and head of the bank's worldwide interest rate derivatives trading business.

He has served on the boards of Occidental Petroleum, whose markets included the US and South America; and Ingram Micro, a global technology and logistics company also with operations in the US and South America. He has served on the Human Resources, Audit, Finance, and Technology Committees during his public board service.

Mr Atkins holds an MA in Economics from Ohio State University and a BS in Mathematics from City College of New York.

"Mr. Atkin's experience in governance, financial control, and capital markets and his connections in energy markets will be vital as we move toward FID on Kachi," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said.

"We are fortunate to add Mr. Atkin's deep expertise as a global financial leader to the Lake board," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "We welcome his breadth of experience, oversight and guidance as we transition the business to a new stage of development and execution".

Mr. Dickson, who assumed the position of CEO in September 2022, is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

Mr. Atkins will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Mr. Atkins was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cheemin BoLinn to the board of Lake Resources, effective December 5, 2022. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources board and build the business for the long term.

Dr. Bo-Linn is an accomplished CEO, former Fortune 100 operations executive, and board director with over 25 years of governance expertise at private organizations and public companies across the Americas and Europe. Her board leadership experience at public companies includes her appointment as Lead Independent Director, Chair of every major committee (Audit, Compensation, Nomination/Governance), Chair of Sustainability/ESG, and Chair of the Technology and Cybersecurity committees. Her related current board service includes Flux Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced sustainable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for industrial mobility fleets.

Dr. Bo-Linn has been recognized internationally for her achievements, including by The Financial Times in its 2021 "Top 100" global board director diversity list and the National Association of Corporate Directors in its 2019 "Top 50 Board of Directors" list, recognizing the most influential directors and corporate governance leaders with boardroom excellence in innovation and integrity. In recognition of her contribution to the scientific and technological communities, Dr. Bo-Linn was inducted into the international "Hall of Fame" for Women in Technology and was also named "Top Woman of Influence" by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Until recently, Dr. Bo-Linn was CEO of Peritus Partners, a valuation accelerator which also provided consulting and operations expertise in software (SaaS), IoT, mobile, and digital (analytics, marketing, e-commerce, supply chain, and cybersecurity). Previously, during her 20+ years in senior IBM executive roles, she led global teams as IBM's VP of Indu trial Sector/Electronics, responsible for IBM's software, semiconductor chips, storage, and consulting services.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow commented that considering the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains, which will bring a higher level of scrutiny to issues of sustainability in the lithium mining sector, the appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn is invaluable and timely.

"Dr. Bo-Linn brings highly relevant and extensive experience, particularly in sustainability, governance and the renewables supply chain," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "Her industry expertise along with her environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategies will position us for growth and the creation of shareholder value, as we transition to a new development stage."

Dr. Bo-Linn has a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) in Computer based Information Systems and Organizational Change from the University of Houston and was appointed as Visiting Professor at the joint Columbia University, London School of Business, and Hong Kong University EMBA/MBA program. She also completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Certificate Programme.

The appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multi-billion dollar resource projects.

Dr. Bo-Linn will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Dr. Bo-Linn was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Lake Resources NL Appoints Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Freeman as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Lake Resources. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

Mr. Freeman is a highly accomplished legal executive with over 30 years' experience in leading global companies.

His extensive experience leadership experience includes serving as Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary for McDermott International; General Counsel and Executive Vice President for Technip S.A.; Global Ethics and Compliance Director for Baker Hughes, in addition to other legal and compliance positions within that organization. Mr. Freeman has also served as Prosecuting Attorney for the U.S. Office of Special Counsel and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

In this role, Mr. Freeman will lead the Company's legal and compliance functions and provide strategic guidance to the Board of Directors and executive management team.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow said as the company transitions from exploration stage to execution, enhancing its governance, compliance and controls is mission critical.

"Mr. Freeman's world class legal and compliance experience will be invaluable as Lake expands its business and continues its transformation."

Lake CEO David Dickson adds "Mr. Freeman brings a wealth of global experience spanning our sector and beyond. He joins us at a critical time and will play a key role working with me, our Board and the rest of our team as we continue to grow and strengthen the company."

Mr. Freeman holds a JD from the Washington & Lee University School of Law, and B.B.A. from The University of Texas, Austin.

The appointment of Mr. Freeman follows the appointment of Mr David Dickson in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

JMW Property Diamond Drilling Commences, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Bouvier Lithium Property

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Graphite Investing

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Intersects Additional Near Surface High-Grade Gold Mineralization of 8.94 g/t Gold over 18.29m including 21.73 g/t Gold over 6.10m Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Betty Ford Target, Yukon, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Precious Metals Investing

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

×