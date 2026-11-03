Montage Gold expects further resource growth at its Koné mine where the plant is already operating above nameplate

Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSX: MAU,OTC:MAUTF, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that the drill results received from its ongoing 2026 exploration program at its Koné mine, in Côte d'Ivoire, provide increased confidence in the potential to continue expanding resources at the previously delineated higher-grade satellite deposits, while also discovering new deposits.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that following the first gold pour at the Koné mine, which was achieved on September 26, 2026, activities have rapidly ramped up with commercial production well on track to be declared in Q4-2026. A total of approximately 880,000 tonnes were processed from the oxide circuit during the month of October, with the plant operating at an average of over 90% of its 11Mtpa nameplate capacity during the month, with 104% of nameplate achieved during the last week of October. Mining activities are currently focused on the Koné deposit with mining at the higher-grade Gbongogo Main deposit expected to ramp up in late Q4-2026. The average processed head grade for the month of October was 0.82 g/t Au with an average gold recovery of approximately 95%, yielding approximately 23,460 ounces of production over the month.

Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage, commented: "We continue to be very pleased with the rapid progress being made to unlock value through our exploration efforts at our Koné mine, which has recently entered production. Since the publication of the 2024 Feasibility Study, we have drilled over 375,000 meters across the Koné mine, identified 10 new higher-grade satellite deposits which continue to grow in scale, while many more targets are being generated and drill tested. As such, we expect to quickly benefit from our investments in exploration given that the higher-grade satellite deposits have the potential to enhance the short- and longer-term production profile of the operation."

"Ramp-up activities at the Koné mine are progressing very well as we are already operating above the 11Mtpa nameplate capacity on the oxide circuit, with commercial production well on track to be declared during Q4-2026. We look forward to generating strong cash flows to support our strategy of creating a premier multi-asset African gold producer and delivering value for all our stakeholders," added Martino De Ciccio.

Silvia Bottero, Chief Exploration Officer of Montage, commented: "Our exploration program continues to demonstrate the significant potential of the Koné property, as we aggressively pursue resource growth across our higher-grade satellite deposits.

With over 120,000 meters drilled year-to-date, bringing the total to more than 375,000 meters since the 2024 Feasibility Study, we have now delineated 12 deposits, compared to just 2 in the Feasibility Study, while intersecting mineralization at over 50 targets across 7 mineralized trends. Encouraging step-out and infill drilling results at previously delineated deposits have further strengthened our confidence in the potential to significantly expand our resource base by year-end, with the objective of supplementing production from the onset of operations.

In parallel, we are excited by the continued generation and testing of new targets, which offer significant potential for further discoveries of higher-grade satellite deposits."

Figure 1: Koné mine exploration trends, target map and mineral deposits

Figure 1

EXPLORATION PROGRAM OVERVIEW

Since the publication of the 2024 Feasibility Study ("2024 FS"), a total of approximately 375,000 meters1 has been drilled in addition to the 118,525 meters completed prior, focused on discovering higher-grade satellite deposits with the objective of boosting production from the onset. As shown in Figure 1, 12 deposits have now been delineated compared to 2 in the 2024 FS, while mineralization has been intercepted at over 50 targets drilled since 2024 with a growing number of exploration targets remaining to be drill tested, across 7 mineralized trends.

Exploration in 2026 encompasses a 130,000-meter drilling program, amounting to $18.0 million, focusing on three parallel tracks:

  • In-fill and extension drilling of the Koné and Gbongogo Main deposits as well as at previously delineated starter deposits, including the Gbongogo South, Soman, Sena, Petit Yao and ANV deposits;
  • Advancing pre-resource targets toward maiden resource definition, such as at ANV North and ANIII; and
  • Testing new targets across the mine's extensive land package, based on systematic auger drilling of best selected soil geochemical targets to confirm their potential before undertaking larger drilling campaigns.

As detailed in Table 1 below, a total of 4,245 holes have been drilled over the first nine months of 2026 at Koné, comprising 122,651 meters across all 7 mineralized trends, inclusive of 747 holes of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling for 86,076 meters, 64 holes of diamond drilling ("DD") for 11,064 meters, and 3,434 holes of auger drilling for 25,511 meters. A major focus of the exploration program remains on the Koné (32%) and Gbongogo-Koroutou (43%) trends given the proximity to existing plant infrastructure, alongside the Sissédougou trend (11%), where strong exploration results continue to highlight the potential for further discoveries. Positive mineralization has been confirmed at all 25 exploration targets drilled this year.

1 Includes 81,815 meters of exploration drilling in 2024, 114,699 meters of exploration drilling and 56,000 meters of grade control and advanced grade control drilling in 2025, and 122,651 meters out of the 130,000-meter drill budget for 2026.

Table 1: 2026 exploration program for the first 9 months of the year

Trend Name Target Name (Targets in bold represent those with existing mineral resource estimates) Drilling (%)
Koné Koné; Petit Yao; Petit Yao North 39,856 m 32%
Gbongogo-Koroutou Gbongogo Main; Gbongogo South; Sena; Soman; Matiko; Koroutou Southeast; Yaya; Malibu 52,569 m 43%
Lokolo Lokolo Main; Lokolo NW; Lokolo South; Lokolo South 2; Lokolo Main North - -
Bafretou-Niondjé Bafretou South; Bafretou Southeast 5,296 m 4%
Sissédougou ANV; ANV North; ANV West; Kagon A2 13,987 m 11%
Yeré Yeré North 6,963 m 6%
TZ TZ2; TZ4 3,979 m 3%
Total Meters Drilled 122,651 m 100%


DETAILS BY SELECTED EXPLORATION TARGETS

Gbongogo-Koroutou Trend
Drilling along the Gbongogo-Koroutou trend has focused on step-out and in-fill drilling on existing deposits while testing new targets along the 15km trend. More than 20 targets have been identified, either directly associated with the main 15km north-south trend (such as Gbongogo Main, Gbongogo South, Sena and Diouma North deposits) or on sub-parallel northeast-trending splays (such as Soman and Koban North deposits) with 6 deposits already delineated. The trend remains a key focus for exploration given the significant exploration potential and the presence of existing infrastructure already developed by Montage for the Gbongogo Main deposit, including the haul road, mining services area, Marahoué bridge and camps.

Figure 2: Gbongogo-Koroutou trend exploration targets and recent selected intercepts

Figure 2

Exploration results have also indicated multiple ‘gap zones' along the Gbongogo-Koroutou trend which remain poorly tested through exploration drilling, as shown in Figure 3. Further exploration will seek to test the extensions of the existing deposits along the trend, as well as the continuity of mineralization along the trend.

Figure 3: Gbongogo-Koroutou trend highlighting existing deposits and gap zones to be tested

Figure 3

At the Gbongogo Main deposit, deeper drilling has targeted the down-plunge extension of the main quartz-diorite ore body toward the northeast of the deposit. As shown in Figure 4 below, significant intercepts have been identified across the quartz-diorite body below the current pit shell and into rhyolite tuffs. The intercepts provide strong potential for further resource growth at the Gbongogo Main deposit, with mineralization remaining open down-dip to the northwest.

Figure 4: Gbongogo Main cross section showing extension of the main quartz-diorite body beneath the current pit shell

Figure 4

Drilling at the Gbongogo South deposit has targeted in-fill and down-dip continuation of mineralized lenses outside of the current resource pit shell. The intersections highlighted in Figure 5, together with step-out drilling across the deposit's c.1km long known surface strike, continue to provide potential for further resource additions toward the south where the mineralized corridor remains incompletely tested. Additionally, further drilling will focus on testing the continuity of mineralization between the Gbongogo Main and Gbongogo South deposits, as shown above in Figure 3, offering the opportunity for further mineralization between the two deposits.

Figure 5: Gbongogo South cross section showing identification of mineralized extensions beneath the current pit shell through recent drilling

Figure 5

Drilling at all other deposits along the trend continues to target mineralized extensions alongside in-fill drilling to improve resource confidence. Notably, at the Soman deposit, in-fill drilling confirmed the continuity of stacked mineralized lenses, while step-out drilling identified mineralization extending down-dip and toward the northeast outside of the current pit shell. Drilling is ongoing to test potential for further resource growth along these extensions.

Petit Yao
The Petit Yao deposit lies approximately 7km from the Koné processing plant. Ongoing exploration seeks to convert a portion of the deposit's Inferred Resource to Indicated status, while testing extensions of the stacked mineralized lenses for their potential for resource additions. The shallow intersections dipping toward the southwest remain priorities for in-fill and step-out drilling, with such extensions currently outside of the current resource pit shell. Additionally, mineralized extensions outside of the current pit shell toward the southeast have been confirmed, as shown in Figure 6 below.

Figure 6: Petit Yao best intercepts map

Figure 6

At the Petit Yao North target, auger drilling has tested the previously identified gold-in-soil anomaly, with samples extending the distribution of the anomaly over a strike of approximately 0.5km. The results provide additional encouragement for further targets to be identified in the vicinity of Petit Yao.

Sissédougou Trend
Drilling at the ANV deposit and ANV North target on the Sissédougou trend continues to yield encouraging results demonstrating the emergence of a broader mineralized system. As shown in Figure 7 below, step-out drilling at the ANV deposit has tested and confirmed the presence of mineralization toward the northeast of the current pit shell, across two parallel lineaments. The cross section in Figure 8 demonstrates the continued presence of stacked mineralized lenses toward the northeast, providing potential for further resource growth.

The Company has also begun testing the large gold-in-saprolite anomaly (approximately 3.0km in strike length) discovered in late 2025, located north of the ANV deposit, named the ANV North target. As shown in Figures 7 and 9, initial results have demonstrated thick intercepts supporting high grades which will become a focus for further drilling.

Figure 7: Regional ANV and north area map with all drill results

Figure 7

Figure 8: ANV cross section through A-A' showing Northeast mineralization extensions

Figure 8

Figure 9: ANV North cross section through B-B'

Figure 9

Regional Exploration

The Company completed a series of auger programs over the course of 2026, following the previous identification of multiple gold-in-soil anomalies along the Yeré, Sissédougou, Gbongogo-Koroutou and Bafretou-Niondjé trends, as well as on the recently obtained Gbatosso permit. Results are being integrated alongside geological and regolith mapping data to define priority targets for further drilling, with initial interpretations highlighting broad geochemical footprints beyond the established deposits on each trend. The Company expects these results to support further exploration target generation.

Table 2: Regional exploration and soil-anomaly identification

Trend Target Comment
Yeré Trend Yeré Mafic and andesitic volcanic rocks cut by intrusive units, with intrusive contacts and northeast-trending structures identified as priority areas for follow-up drilling
Sissédougou Trend
 ANV North Extended geochemical coverage around the ANV targets, identifying multiple targets, with RC drilling intersecting several mineralized lenses subject to follow-up drilling
Kagon A2 Metasediments returning heightened gold anomalies
Gbongogo-Koroutou Trend Koroutou Southeast
Matiko
Yaya
Malibu		 Programs ongoing to evaluate multiple anomalies
Bafretou Trend
 Bafretou Southeast Lithological contacts associated with elevated soil anomalies, reinforcing the prospectivity of the target area and highlighting the potential for a broader mineralized system. Subject to follow-up drilling.
Petit Yao Elevated gold anomalies identifying potential extensions to Petit Yao over a further 0.5km+
Gbatosso Permit

 Lokolo Trend Extension Maiden auger program underway
Yeré Trend Extension Maiden auger program underway
Gbatosso Southeast Initial sampling has identified widespread anomalies over six areas which will be subject to follow-up mapping and auger drilling


NEXT STEPS

Key upcoming catalysts by asset across the Company include:

Table 3: Key upcoming catalysts by asset

Property Catalyst
Koné mine
  • Regular exploration updates on the ongoing 130,000-meter drill program for 2026
  • Updated life of mine plan along with 2026 year-end reserves and resources
  • Ramp-up to commercial production on the oxide circuit during Q4-2026
  • Completion of the hard-rock comminution circuit in Q2-2027
Didievi project
  • Exploration results from the ongoing 85,000-meter drilling program, which is expected to yield an updated resource estimate
Wendé property
  • Further exploration results from the recently completed 9,000-meter drill program in Q4-2026
Mauritania greenfield properties
  • Early-stage exploration activities ongoing


ABOUT Montage Gold 

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU,OTC:MAUTF) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné mine, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the "UFS"), the Koné mine has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and entered production in Q3-2026. The Company has also built a high-quality, multi-asset growth pipeline including the Didievi and Wendé properties in Côte d'Ivoire, and a portfolio of prospective exploration tenements in Mauritania.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Jake Cain
Strategy & Investor Relations Manager
jcain@montagegold.com
+44-7788-687-567		 For Media Inquiries:
John Vincic
Oakstrom Advisors
john@oakstrom.com 
+1-647-402-6375		 For Regulatory Inquiries:
Kathy Love
Corporate Secretary
klove@montagegold.com
+1-604-512-2959


QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT
The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Silvia Bottero, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Bottero, Chief Exploration Officer of Montage, is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), a member of the Geological Society of South Africa and a member of AusIMM.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE
Sampling & Assaying - QA/QC
All exploration activities on the Koné mine are designed and carried out under the supervision of Silvia Bottero, Chief Exploration Officer, who conducted multiple site visits throughout 2025 and 2026. Ms. Bottero is a Professional Natural Scientist (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

Samples used for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate comprise diamond drilling (DD) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, which form the basis of the resource estimation. Aircore (AC) drilling was used to support the interpretation of near-surface mineralization continuity but was not included in the estimation. All samples were collected, handled and prepared in accordance with industry-standard protocols, ensuring that assay results are representative, reliable and suitable for Mineral Resource estimation. DD core samples were collected as 1-meter downhole composites, consistent with geological logging and sampling protocols. Core was cut longitudinally in half using a diamond saw at the field camp facilities, with one half submitted for assay and the remaining half retained for reference.

RC and AC samples were collected at nominal 1-meter downhole intervals from the cyclone and discharged into sample bags. The bulk sample was passed through a riffle splitter and/or a three-tier riffle splitter (1/3 splitter) to obtain a representative analytical sub-sample, while the remaining material was retained as a coarse reject. Sample weights were monitored to ensure consistency and representativity, with typical analytical sample masses on the order of 2–3 kg, depending on drilling conditions and sample characteristics. Strict sampling protocols were applied, including routine cleaning of the cyclone and splitter, to minimize contamination and ensure sample integrity. All samples were securely transported under chain-of-custody procedures to the Bureau Veritas (BV) laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation and analysis. All samples underwent the following preparation and analytical procedures:
› Crushing to 2 mm (≥ 80% passing)
› Splitting to obtain a 1 kg representative sub-sample
› Pulverization to 75 μm (≥ 85% passing)
› Analysis by 50 g fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish
The analytical method has a lower detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au, which is appropriate for the grade range encountered at the Koné mine.

A robust and systematic in-house QA/QC program was implemented and actively managed by Montage to ensure continuous monitoring of analytical accuracy, precision, and potential contamination throughout the entire sampling, preparation, and analytical workflow. Batch-level QA/QC performance is reviewed systematically, allowing rapid identification and resolution of any analytical issues. To further validate analytical accuracy and laboratory performance, an independent umpire laboratory program is implemented. Approximately 5% of selected pulp samples are routinely submitted to an external laboratory (MSALABS) for check assaying using internationally recognized analytical methods and QA/QC protocols. The submitted samples include a mix of routine samples, blanks, CRMs, and duplicates to ensure comprehensive verification of results. QA/QC has been designed to be in line with industry best standards and the results reviewed by the Qualified Person. Individual batches are monitored for standard and blank failure during import to the database, while longer term QA/QC trends are monitored on a periodic basis by Jonathan Hunt, an independent consultant to Montage and a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London.

Results from the primary laboratory (BV) and the umpire laboratory (MSALABS) are systematically compared using statistical methods (e.g., scatter plots, QQ plots, bias analysis), with no material bias typically identified. In addition, longer-term QA/QC performance trends are reviewed on a periodic basis by an independent consultant, ensuring an objective assessment of laboratory performance and data quality.

Auger drilling: Sampling & Assaying - QA/QC  
Auger holes ranged from 0 to 16 meters in depth. Drilled material from each meter was retrieved as the auger was lifted and deposited in plastic containers aligned on the ground. For each hole, two 1-meter interval samples were collected: one at the base of the laterite and one on top of the saprolite. Usually, color and texture changes were obvious indicators of laterite vs saprolite material. The sampled material was mixed and homogenized by shaking the plastic container. An average 2-kilogram sample was collected by pouring the homogenized material from the container into a labeled sampling plastic bag placed on a weighing scale. Field duplicates were prepared in the field at the same time as the parent sample. A representative chip sample is selected and stored in a plastic chip tray. The remaining homogenized material of the container is poured into another plastic bag having the same label. Both are stored in the camp for geological logging and future reference.

Auger samples were shipped by road to the Bureau Veritas facility in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. All samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, were crushed to 2mm (70% passing) with 1 kilogram split out for pulverization to 75μm (85% passing) then analyzed by fire assay solvent extraction, AAS finish, using a 50-gram charge (2 ppb lower detection limit). Field duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted by Montage geologists into the sample sequence at a rate of one of each sample type per 25 samples. This ensures that there is a minimum 4% QA/QC sample insertion rate applied to each fire assay batch. QA/QC has been designed to be in line with industry best standards and to follow NI 43-101 standards and the interpretation reviewed by the Qualified Person. Individual batches are monitored for standard and blank failure during import to the database, while longer term QA/QC trends are monitored on a periodic basis by Jonathan Hunt, a consultant independent of Montage and a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London.

Data Verification
Data verification for all satellite deposits was carried out by Rolly Wasonga, a full-time employee as Mineral Resource Manager of Montage Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who conducted multiple site visits throughout 2025 and 2026. Mr. Rolly Wasonga considers that the sample preparation, security, and analytical procedures adopted for drilling informing this release are an adequate basis for the statistical analysis. Procedures implemented to monitor the representativity of field sampling, as well as the reproducibility and accuracy of sample preparation and analytical results for the Koné mine (AC, RC and DD drilling), are consistent with industry best practices and the experience of the Qualified Person (QP). Data supporting sample representativity include sample condition logs for RC, aircore and diamond drilling, recovered sample weights, core recovery measurements, and assay results from field duplicates. These controls confirm that sampling is conducted in a manner that is representative of the mineralized material. The reliability of sample preparation and analytical results is supported through the routine insertion and monitoring of quality control samples, including coarse blanks, certified reference materials (standards), and duplicates, demonstrating acceptable levels of accuracy and precision.

In addition, an independent site visit and technical review was conducted by Arethuse Geology in November 2025. Dr. Gregory Zhang visited the site in April 2026. Both confirmed that the sampling methodologies, QA/QC procedures, and data management systems are robust, well implemented, and fit for purpose for Mineral Resource estimation.

These independent assessments are complemented by ongoing internal verification by the Company's Qualified Person, including database validation, QA/QC monitoring, and periodic site reviews. Data verification checks undertaken by Mr. Rolly Wasonga included checking for internal consistency between and within database tables and comparisons between database entries and selected laboratory reports and selected original field records.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's objectives of achieving commercial production through the oxide circuit in Q4-2026, and remaining on schedule for completion of the hard-rock comminution circuit in the second quarter of 2027; generating strong cash flows from the Koné mine; the items listed under the table in "Key upcoming catalysts by asset" and similar statements elsewhere in this press release; the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates; results of ongoing and planned exploration and drill programs; timing in respect of the commencement and completion of construction of various components of the Koné mine, the length of construction and of the mining operations at the Koné mine; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné mine; the publication of maiden or new resource estimates for the Company's properties, the publication of year end resource and reserve estimates, and an updated LOM plan; the award of new permits; and further information related to exploration programs, exploration results and timing thereof at the Didievi project, the Wendé property and the Company's exploration properties in Mauritania.

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that any Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including that the returns from the Koné mine will be lower than estimated, that additions to the mineral resources or viable additional deposits will not be achieved or that the remaining cost of construction of the Koné mine will be higher than estimated, and that the updated LOM plan will indicate lower financial returns or production. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies, and economic assessments of mines, and in delineating new mineral reserve and resource estimates, including, but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, decreases in the price of gold, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, mineralization being less continuous than modelled, grade or recovery rates being lower than expected, unexpected adverse changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, or expectations in that regard not being met, adverse variability in the material processed at the plant, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes (including construction equipment), water storage and tailings facilities), suspension of or slowdowns in, mining or processing, delays in or increased costs for the delivery of construction equipment and services, unexpected changes to availability of power or increases in the cost of the power, unexpected changes to availability of labour (including as a result of work stoppages) or increases in the cost of labour, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental, climate and weather related risks inherent in Côte d'Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca, under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

APPENDIX A: KONÉ MINE BEST INTERCEPTS – NEW RESULTS

Target
 Hole ID
 Drill Type
 Collar Location Orientation
 Hole Length (m)
 From (m)
 To (m)
 Apparent Width1 Grade Uncut Comments
(UTM Zone 29N)
m E m N mRL Dip Azim
ANV
 SDRC0281 RC-DD 782,884 1,014,637 427 -55 125 170.3 134.2 139.4 5.2 2.70  
SDRC0302 RC-DD 783,013 1,015,146 438 -55 125 180.2 127 142 15.0 1.54  
SDRC0348 RC 783,133 1,015,310 423 -55 125 93 40 55 15.0 2.64  
SDRC0364 RC 783,199 1,015,382 435 -55 125 90 13 28 15.0 0.70  
SDRC0364 RC 783,199 1,015,382 435 -55 125 90 33 40 7.0 1.62  
SDRC0364 RC 783,199 1,015,382 435 -55 125 90 45 62 17.0 1.66  
ANV North
 SDRC0325 RC 783,829 1,017,111 411 -55 90 90 15 17 2.0 1.36  
SDRC0325 RC 783,829 1,017,111 411 -55 90 90 27 63 36.0 1.41 Incl. 1m @ 10.21 g/t from 40m
SDRC0326 RC 783,779 1,017,111 411 -55 90 102 36 42 6.0 0.85  
SDRC0326 RC 783,779 1,017,111 411 -55 90 102 53 55 2.0 2.33  
SDRC0326 RC 783,779 1,017,111 411 -55 90 102 58 85 27.0 1.15  
SDRC0330 RC 782,292 1,018,391 447 -55 90 102 31 37 6.0 2.98  
SDRC0330 RC 782,292 1,018,391 447 -55 90 102 46 48 2.0 1.65  
SDRC0336 RC 782,277 1,017,991 447 -55 90 98 26 29 3.0 3.28  
SDRC0336 RC 782,277 1,017,991 447 -55 90 98 45 51 6.0 1.35  
SDRC0337 RC 782,227 1,017,991 447 -55 90 102 23 26 3.0 2.03  
SDRC0337 RC 782,227 1,017,991 447 -55 90 102 57 62 5.0 1.91  
SDRC0337 RC 782,227 1,017,991 447 -55 90 102 67 69 2.0 3.14  
SDRC0337 RC 782,227 1,017,991 447 -55 90 102 93 95 2.0 4.63  
SDRC0351 RC 782,215 1,018,592 447 -55 90 170 106 125 19.0 4.10 Incl. 1m @ 22.09 g/t from 112m; Incl. 1m @ 20.98 g/t from 115m
SDRC0356 RC 782,382 1,018,690 449 -55 90 60 21 27 6.0 2.25  
SDRC0358 RC 782,280 1,018,689 445 -55 90 99 25 30 5.0 4.09 Incl. 1m @ 12.33 g/t from 28m
SDRC0358 RC 782,280 1,018,689 445 -55 90 99 51 64 13.0 1.40  
SDRC0358 RC 782,280 1,018,689 445 -55 90 99 67 71 4.0 3.47  
SDRC0358 RC 782,280 1,018,689 445 -55 90 99 75 89 14.0 0.87  
SDRC0358 RC 782,280 1,018,689 445 -55 90 99 94 96 2.0 2.09  
ANV West
 SDRC0313 RC 782,181 1,015,516 437 -55 90 122 27 32 5.0 1.11  
SDRC0313 RC 782,181 1,015,516 437 -55 90 122 41 44 3.0 1.56  
Gbongogo Main
 GBMDD0102 Core 769,147 993,928 349 -55 140 486 312.15 316 3.9 0.63  
GBMDD0102 Core 769,147 993,928 349 -55 140 486 342.4 347 4.6 1.72  
GBMDD0102 Core 769,147 993,928 349 -55 140 486 381.4 389.6 8.2 1.83  
GBMDD0102 Core 769,147 993,928 349 -55 140 486 401.3 420.8 19.5 3.59 Incl. 0.8m @ 45.45 g/t from 414m
GBMDD0102 Core 769,147 993,928 349 -55 140 486 424.1 439 14.9 0.83  
GBMDD0102 Core 769,147 993,928 349 -55 140 486 446.5 457 10.5 1.20  
GBMRC0086 RC 769,158 993,255 350 -55 140 96 3 9 6.0 3.47 Incl. 1m @ 15.58 g/t from 7m
GBMRC0086 RC 769,158 993,255 350 -55 140 96 12 31 19.0 1.18  
GBMRD0075 RC-DD 769,087 993,882 349 -55 140 488.6 62 68 6.0 1.18  
GBMRD0075 RC-DD 769,087 993,882 349 -55 140 488.6 71 76 5.0 0.57  
GBMRD0075 RC-DD 769,087 993,882 349 -55 140 488.6 346 360 14.0 1.13  
GBMRD0075 RC-DD 769,087 993,882 349 -55 140 488.6 402.5 412 9.5 0.92  
GBMRD0075 RC-DD 769,087 993,882 349 -55 140 488.6 418 430 12.0 1.18  
GBMRD0075 RC-DD 769,087 993,882 349 -55 140 488.6 432.8 482.6 49.8 1.22  
GBMRD0077 RC-DD 769,173 994,007 348 -55 140 569.5 400.5 428.2 27.7 1.19  
GBMRD0077 RC-DD 769,173 994,007 348 -55 140 569.5 431.2 436.9 5.7 1.30  
GBMRD0077 RC-DD 769,173 994,007 348 -55 140 569.5 441 462.1 21.1 1.95 Incl. 1.1m @ 16.31 g/t from 447m
GBMRD0077 RC-DD 769,173 994,007 348 -55 140 569.5 465.2 473 7.8 1.06  
GBMRD0077 RC-DD 769,173 994,007 348 -55 140 569.5 475.7 478.4 2.7 0.77  
GBMRD0077 RC-DD 769,173 994,007 348 -55 140 569.5 481 489.9 8.9 2.39 Incl. 1.1m @ 10.58 g/t from 488.8m
GBMRD0077 RC-DD 769,173 994,007 348 -55 140 569.5 493 504.65 11.7 0.69  
GBMRD0080 RC-DD 769,008 993,860 353 -55 140 254.5 102 109 7.0 1.05  
Gbongogo South
 GBRC440 RC 769,085 992,523 332 -55 90 228 126 131 5.0 1.11  
GBRC440 RC 769,085 992,523 332 -55 90 228 199 203 4.0 2.28  
GBRC482 RC 769,047 992,472 331 -55 90 216 160 174 14.0 2.41 Incl. 1m @ 10.77 g/t from 163m
GBSRC0522 RC 769,078 993,120 349 -55 90 143 78 88 10.0 1.52  
GBSRC0525 RC 769,253 992,445 329 -55 90 132 85 92 7.0 1.49  
GBSRC0527 RC 769,102 992,447 330 -55 90 176 127 133 6.0 3.22 Incl. 1m @ 16.46 g/t from 128m
GBSRC0539 RC 769,031 993,070 347 -55 90 206 136 143 7.0 1.10  
GBSRC0540 RC 769,063 993,022 346 -55 90 198 166 171 5.0 3.41 Incl. 1m @ 12.47 g/t from 168m
GBSRC0547 RC 769,219 992,500 332 -55 90 158 36 42 6.0 1.14  
GBSRC0547 RC 769,219 992,500 332 -55 90 158 72 75 3.0 3.74  
GBSRC0547 RC 769,219 992,500 332 -55 90 158 107 113 6.0 2.05  
GBSRC0550 RC 769,145 992,472 331 -55 90 211 87 95 8.0 1.18  
GBSRC0552 RC 769,258 992,522 332 -55 90 128 94 98 4.0 4.54 Incl. 1m @ 12.31 g/t from 96m
GBSRC0554 RC 769,117 992,499 332 -55 90 227 23 26 3.0 1.45  
GBSRC0554 RC 769,117 992,499 332 -55 90 227 41 51 10.0 1.21  
GBSRC0555 RC 769,031 992,501 330 -55 90 295 74 83 9.0 2.18  
GBSRC0555 RC 769,031 992,501 330 -55 90 295 138 140 2.0 0.80  
GBSRC0555 RC 769,031 992,501 330 -55 90 295 148 152 4.0 0.60  
GBSRC0555 RC 769,031 992,501 330 -55 90 295 179 184 5.0 0.81  
GBSRC0555 RC 769,031 992,501 330 -55 90 295 195 198 3.0 0.88  
GBSRC0555 RC 769,031 992,501 330 -55 90 295 202 206 4.0 1.13  
GBSRC0555 RC 769,031 992,501 330 -55 90 295 225 232 7.0 1.00  
GBSRC0555 RC 769,031 992,501 330 -55 90 295 238 241 3.0 2.44  
GBSRD0516 RC-DD 768,947 992,672 335 -55 90 347.4 192.1 194.1 2.0 1.01  
GBSRD0516 RC-DD 768,947 992,672 335 -55 90 347.4 301.6 303.8 2.2 2.67  
GBSRD0516 RC-DD 768,947 992,672 335 -55 90 347.4 316.3 318.7 2.4 1.99  
GBSRD0516 RC-DD 768,947 992,672 335 -55 90 347.4 320.8 325 4.2 1.13  
GBSRD0516 RC-DD 768,947 992,672 335 -55 90 347.4 333.6 337.7 4.1 1.05  
GBSRD0518 RC-DD 769,017 992,773 339 -55 90 290.4 140 144 4.0 1.70  
GBSRD0518 RC-DD 769,017 992,773 339 -55 90 290.4 229.8 233 3.2 2.51  
GBSRD0518 RC-DD 769,017 992,773 339 -55 90 290.4 236.5 243.5 7.0 2.43  
GBSRD0519 RC-DD 769,012 992,599 333 -55 90 284.4 177 189 12.0 5.38 Incl. 1m @ 13.04 g/t from 183m; Incl. 1m @ 34.33 g/t from 184m
GBSRD0519 RC-DD 769,012 992,599 333 -55 90 284.4 218 220 2.0 2.19  
GBSRD0519 RC-DD 769,012 992,599 333 -55 90 284.4 226.4 230.4 4.0 1.90  
GBSRD0533 RC-DD 769,059 992,875 342 -55 90 251.2 30 32 2.0 3.19  
GBSRD0533 RC-DD 769,059 992,875 342 -55 90 251.2 36 48 12.0 2.12  
GBSRD0533 RC-DD 769,059 992,875 342 -55 90 251.2 120 122 2.0 1.49  
GBSRD0542 RC-DD 768,955 992,717 337 -55 90 332.4 83 95 12.0 1.44  
GBSRD0543 RC-DD 768,957 992,744 338 -55 90 347.5 236 242 6.0 4.18 Incl. 1m @ 13.57 g/t from 237m
GBSRD0543 RC-DD 768,957 992,744 338 -55 90 347.5 292.5 295.5 3.0 16.62 Incl. 1m @ 41.10 g/t from 294.5m
GBSRD0543 RC-DD 768,957 992,744 338 -55 90 347.5 307.6 309.6 2.0 0.89  
GBSRD0543 RC-DD 768,957 992,744 338 -55 90 347.5 312.7 316.25 3.6 3.31 Incl. 0.85m @ 10.23 g/t from 313.6m
GBSRD0543 RC-DD 768,957 992,744 338 -55 90 347.5 327 339 12.0 1.93  
GBSRD0543 RC-DD 768,957 992,744 338 -55 90 347.5 61 72 11.0 1.52  
Petit Yao
 PYRC0203 RC 765,110 963,917 348 -60 40 195 50 80 30.0 1.18  
PYRC0203 RC 765,110 963,917 348 -60 40 195 83 85 2.0 0.90  
PYRC0207 RC 765,220 963,933 352 -60 40 200 41 50 9.0 2.22  
PYDD0005 Core 765,208 964,041 343 -60 40 140.4 70 85.8 15.8 0.63  
PYDD0005 Core 765,208 964,041 343 -60 40 140.4 88.87 98.3 9.4 0.58  
PYDD0005 Core 765,208 964,041 343 -60 40 140.4 113.6 117.75 4.2 3.07 Incl. 0.75m @ 13.93 g/t from 117m
PYDD0006 Core 765,323 964,014 345 -60 40 111.55 80 84.4 4.4 1.51  
PYDD0007 Core 765,028 964,289 338 -60 40 176.5 20.7 29.1 8.4 1.83  
PYDD0007 Core 765,028 964,289 338 -60 40 176.5 95.4 102.5 7.1 0.58  
PYDD0007 Core 765,028 964,289 338 -60 40 176.5 144.4 152 7.6 1.29  
PYRC0129 RC-DD 765,001 964,328 340 -60 40 180.3 2 16 14.0 0.75  
PYRC0129 RC-DD 765,001 964,328 340 -60 40 180.3 99 106 7.0 1.44  
PYRC0137 RC 764,909 964,388 342 -60 40 170 18 23 5.0 8.82 Incl. 1m @ 34.85 g/t from 20m
PYRC0137 RC 764,909 964,388 342 -60 40 170 122 124 2.0 1.04  
PYRC0138 RC 764,854 964,391 340 -60 40 180 82 84 2.0 0.96  
PYRC0138 RC 764,854 964,391 340 -60 40 180 144 156 12.0 0.87  
PYRC0138 RC 764,854 964,391 340 -60 40 180 159 164 5.0 1.22  
PYRC0138 RC 764,854 964,391 340 -60 40 180 178 180 2.0 3.42  
PYRC0152 RC 764,717 964,850 358 -60 40 156 139 143 4.0 2.83  
PYRC0159 RC 765,186 964,166 337 -60 40 150 58 66 8.0 1.61  
PYRC0160 RC 765,156 964,130 336 -60 40 152 93 99 6.0 1.44  
PYRC0160 RC 765,156 964,130 336 -60 40 152 148 152 4.0 1.08  
PYRC0171 RC 764,662 964,635 350 -60 40 180 99 101 2.0 2.05  
PYRC0171 RC 764,662 964,635 350 -60 40 180 148 154 6.0 1.55  
PYRC0174 RC 764,932 964,254 341 -60 40 162 22 29 7.0 1.50  
PYRC0177 RC 764,876 964,355 343 -60 40 178 163 171 8.0 1.18  
PYRC0198 RC 765,363 964,140 343 -60 40 64 31 37 6.0 4.58 Incl. 1m @ 13.29 g/t from 33m
Sena
 SENRC0020 RC 769,571 997,448 360 -55 140 43 23 27 4.0 1.19  
SENRC0021 RC 769,562 997,503 359 -55 110 54 26 28 2.0 1.05  
SENRC0022 RC 769,606 997,437 365 -55 110 88 9 16 7.0 2.41  
SENRC0023 RC 769,632 997,428 364 -55 110 54 11 15 4.0 1.48  
SENRC0026 RC 769,656 997,472 368 -55 110 50 28 32 4.0 1.05  
SENRC0026 RC 769,656 997,472 368 -55 110 50 43 47 4.0 2.41  
SENRC0027 RC 769,625 997,480 365 -55 110 80 55 58 3.0 1.99  
SENRC0037 RC 769,682 997,566 368 -55 110 36 6 12 6.0 2.13  
SENRC0042 RC 769,839 997,568 370 -55 110 70 18 25 7.0 1.71  
SENRC0043 RC 769,809 997,578 369 -55 110 73 18 24 6.0 2.48  
SENRC0043 RC 769,809 997,578 369 -55 110 73 36 39 3.0 1.31  
SENRC0043 RC 769,809 997,578 369 -55 110 73 47 50 3.0 1.07  
SENRC0044 RC 769,750 997,600 374 -55 110 52 5 7 2.0 1.24  
SENRC0045 RC 769,723 997,610 374 -55 110 72 28 32 4.0 1.56  
SENRC0045 RC 769,723 997,610 374 -55 110 72 57 61 4.0 1.86  
SENRC0047 RC 769,621 997,639 371 -55 110 84 7 12 5.0 2.05  
SENRC0056 RC 769,762 997,647 364 -55 110 80 5 13 8.0 1.93  
SENRC0056 RC 769,762 997,647 364 -55 110 80 18 25 7.0 1.64  
SENRC0062 RC 769,644 997,715 364 -55 110 80 12 14 2.0 2.14  
SENRC0062 RC 769,644 997,715 364 -55 110 80 17 22 5.0 0.71  
SENRC0068 RC 769,752 997,862 369 -55 110 144 106 110 4.0 3.58  
SENRC0069 RC 769,761 997,912 371 -55 110 159 130 133 3.0 2.17  
SENRC0070 RC 769,822 997,942 377 -55 110 132 107 112 5.0 1.19  
Soman 1
 GBRC333 RC 770,208 993,985 341 -55 140 172 106 111 5.0 1.64  
GBRC333 RC 770,208 993,985 341 -55 140 172 138 140 2.0 1.20  
GBRC333 RC 770,208 993,985 341 -55 140 172 163 165 2.0 2.45  
SORC0076 RC 770,273 993,870 336 -55 140 80 28 33 5.0 3.69 Incl. 1m @ 11.99 g/t from 29m
SORC0076 RC 770,273 993,870 336 -55 140 80 55 61 6.0 2.19  
SORC0187 RC 770,435 994,085 341 -55 140 90 48 54 6.0 1.75  
SORC0188 RC 770,402 994,120 342 -55 140 120 108 112 4.0 1.10  
SORC0193 RC 770,314 993,984 340 -55 140 50 11 23 12.0 1.19  
SORC0193 RC 770,314 993,984 340 -55 140 50 26 29 3.0 2.46  
SORC0193 RC 770,314 993,984 340 -55 140 50 36 44 8.0 3.33 Incl. 1m @ 13.27 g/t from 42m
SORC0194 RC 770,220 994,093 343 -55 140 150 23 36 13.0 1.47  
SORC0194 RC 770,220 994,093 343 -55 140 150 60 62 2.0 1.91  
SORC0194 RC 770,220 994,093 343 -55 140 150 112 115 3.0 3.97 Incl. 1m @ 11.04 g/t from 112m
SORC0199 RC 770,231 993,849 336 -55 140 90 31 36 5.0 2.46  
SORC0202 RC 770,143 993,875 338 -55 140 129 16 25 9.0 1.10  
SORC0202 RC 770,143 993,875 338 -55 140 129 36 40 4.0 1.39  
SORC0202 RC 770,143 993,875 338 -55 140 129 47 51 4.0 1.12  
SORC0202 RC 770,143 993,875 338 -55 140 129 94 96 2.0 2.19  
SORC0202 RC 770,143 993,875 338 -55 140 129 101 106 5.0 1.04  
SORC0203 RC 770,227 993,814 346 -55 140 69 0 5 5.0 3.17 Incl. 1m @ 11.5 g/t from 1m
SORC0204 RC 770,246 993,830 336 -55 140 84 26 44 18.0 1.40 Incl. 1m @ 14.5 g/t from 34m
SORC0210 RC 770,344 993,912 340 -55 140 54 27 35 8.0 2.27  
SORC0211 RC 770,309 993,951 343 -55 140 92 0 8 8.0 1.14  
SORC0214 RC 770,340 994,030 342 -55 140 79 34 39 5.0 2.86  
SORC0214 RC 770,340 994,030 342 -55 140 79 45 49 4.0 6.11 Incl. 1m @ 17.44 g/t from 46m
SORC0214 RC 770,340 994,030 342 -55 140 79 65 68 3.0 1.06  
SORC0216 RC 770,391 994,086 341 -55 140 120 8 19 11.0 1.53  
SORC0216 RC 770,391 994,086 341 -55 140 120 44 47 3.0 1.95  
SORC0216 RC 770,391 994,086 341 -55 140 120 112 116 4.0 1.63  
SORC0218 RC 770,139 994,074 312 -55 140 198 85 94 9.0 4.88 Incl. 1m @ 14.10 g/t from 89m; Incl. 1m @ 16.69 g/t from 90m
SORC0218 RC 770,139 994,074 312 -55 140 198 120 122 2.0 1.03  
SORC0222 RC 770,126 994,126 342 -55 140 245 171 175 4.0 1.28  
SORC0222 RC 770,126 994,126 342 -55 140 245 190 196 6.0 1.18  
SORC0222 RC 770,126 994,126 342 -55 140 245 204 206 2.0 1.22  
SORC0222 RC 770,126 994,126 342 -55 140 245 229 236 7.0 1.65  
Soman 2
 SORC0228 RC 770,089 994,599 347 -55 140 191 132 140 8.0 1.62  
SORC0229 RC 770,206 994,661 351 -55 140 168 112 126 14.0 1.39  
SORC0240 RC 770,172 994,699 354 -55 140 186 157 165 8.0 1.10  
SORC0240 RC 770,172 994,699 354 -55 140 186 172 176 4.0 1.07  
SORC0240 RC 770,172 994,699 354 -55 140 186 183 185 2.0 1.78  
SORC0243 RC 770,148 994,645 356 -55 140 243 69 74 5.0 1.36  
SORC0243 RC 770,148 994,645 356 -55 140 243 88 92 4.0 1.32  
SORC0243 RC 770,148 994,645 356 -55 140 243 178 187 9.0 1.09  
SORC0247 RC 770,117 994,651 356 -55 140 252 66 78 12.0 1.12  
TZ4
 TZ4RC0007 RC 765,562 1,013,159 424 -55 90 100 45 48 3.0 1.09  
TZ4RC0009 RC 765,462 1,013,159 424 -55 90 90 35 39 4.0 2.68  
TZ4RC0010 RC 765,412 1,013,159 424 -55 90 90 67 71 4.0 1.56  
TZ4RC0042 RC 766,178 1,014,965 442 -55 90 90 13 20 7.0 1.07  
TZ4RC0043 RC 766,129 1,014,964 426 -55 90 90 48 58 10.0 1.00  


1 All intercepts are apparent width. Based upon current interpretation it is estimated that true thickness ranges between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections.

Full drill results are available by clicking here.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f462eb0-838b-45fd-a6b2-58d399242658

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5013290-879c-44c6-89a5-e9d856d8a185

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8334a901-9ac0-42c8-830f-d121a2f4495d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d3369d5-3064-41cf-936c-4be86fd7acdc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d09d7d1-13f1-425a-aa4f-550f230d54ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ea5754b-2b7e-4645-bbae-1d0ef3bf2bf2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1375211-873d-48da-aa97-b7fdf873ea6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baf59858-2bce-4806-a7af-5f81ed1d18b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fa7fcb4-2aaf-4b50-bb3a-3aebe005bee4


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