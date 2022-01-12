Moneta Gold Inc. is pleased to announce partial assay results confirming the new gold discovery at the Halfway zone from sixteen drill holes, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred ...

ME:CA