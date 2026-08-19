Momenta, XHEART, and QNX Build an Autonomous Driving Platform Certified to Global Safety Standards

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Momenta, a leading Physical AI company, together with XHEART, has selected QNX® OS for Safety from QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), as the foundation for its Physical AI-defined autonomous driving platform.

Integrating Momenta's full-stack autonomous driving solution, XHEART X7 automotive-grade SoC, and QNX OS for Safety, built on QNX® SDP 8.0, the three collaborators are delivering a production-ready solution designed to help automakers accelerate deployment while meeting global functional safety standards.

Certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, this solution enhances driving safety and intelligence, and gives OEMs a functionally safe foundation for vehicles destined for stringent markets, such as those requiring compliance with Europe's UN R171 (DCAS).

"The global scale for Physical AI demands safety first. Through our collaboration with QNX and XHEART we are proud to deliver a production-ready system built to one of the highest global safety benchmarks, empowering automakers to confidently introduce intelligent vehicles to markets everywhere," said Huan Sun, SVP of Momenta.

"Momenta and XHEART are helping enable the next generation of Physical AI technology, and QNX is proud to be the Safety-Certified Operating System underpinning that future," said Grant Courville, SVP of Products and Strategy at QNX. "This collaboration with Momenta and XHEART strengthens our position as a trusted foundational software provider for the world's leading autonomous driving systems."

"Building next-generation autonomous driving requires AI-native silicon," said TL Lee, CEO of XHEART. "The XHEART X7 SoC, paired with QNX's certified OS and Momenta's algorithms, gives OEMs the performance, safety and scalability required for global markets."

###

About Momenta

Momenta is a global leader in Physical AI, committed to creating a better life through breakthrough AI technologies.

From seeing the world to foreseeing it - built on the World Model, and guided by the technical insight behind its data flywheel, Momenta advances two tracks in parallel, Mass Production and Scalable Robo, bringing Physical AI into everyday life.

In collaboration with top global OEMs and mobility platforms, Momenta is accelerating mass production and expanding across markets and vehicle platforms - from passenger cars to Robovans, Robotrucks and Robotaxis.

About XHEART

XHEART is committed to defining the core computing foundation for the era of large models-providing a purpose-built hardware platform that enables intelligent systems to scale with exceptional performance. Through chips redefined from the ground up for large-model workloads, XHEART serves as the "core engine" driving Physical AI in autonomous driving, robotics, and beyond. We are charting the future with silicon.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and Physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.

©2026 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX



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