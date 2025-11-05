MOGO to Participate at the 3rd Annual Cantor Crypto, A/I Energy Infrastructure Conference

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) (TSX: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a digital wealth and payments business, today announced that Gregory Feller, Co-Founder & President, will participate at the 3 rd Annual Cantor Crypto, AI Energy Infrastructure Conference. The conference will take place on Monday, November 10 Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Miami Beach, FL.

Feller will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Tuesday, November 11 and Wednesday, November 12 from 8:00am ET – 5:00pm ET during the conference.

For more information on the 3rd Annual Cantor Crypto, A/I Energy Infrastructure Conference, please visit the conference's website .

About Mogo Inc.
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO; TSX:MOGO) is a financial technology company building systems for a more intelligent financial future.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Carta Worldwide and Intelligent Investing, Mogo powers the infrastructure that moves money across businesses and platforms and helps individuals master the art of building wealth through discipline and behavioral edge.

Its capital allocation strategy, anchored in Bitcoin and hard assets, reflects a core belief: true value endures when guided by clarity and discipline, not speculation.

For further information:

Investor Relations
investors@mogo.ca

US Investor Relations Contact
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
shamsian@lythampartners.com
(646) 829-9701

Media Relations
CORE IR & PR
press@mogo.ca

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mogo Investor Profile

