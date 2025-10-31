Mogo to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results November 7, 2025

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a digital wealth and payments business, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2025 financial results on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo's Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results prior to market open on November 7.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
DATE:
Friday, November 7, 2025
TIME:
11:00 a.m. (ET)
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
(289) 514-5100 (Local) or (800) 717-1738
Conference ID: 86409
REPLAY:
(289) 819-1325 or (888) 660-6264 until November 14, 2025
Playback code: 86409#
LIVE WEBCAST:
About Mogo
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO; TSX:MOGO) is on a mission to build the future of intelligent finance, empowering consumers to grow wealth through a suite of innovative financial products and a capital strategy anchored by Bitcoin. The company's platform combines digital wealth management and lending with a growing commitment to hard asset capital allocation.
