Mogo Applies to Extend the Expiry Date of Certain Warrants

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a digital wealth, payments and Bitcoin company, today announced that it has applied to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to extend the expiry date of 77,778 common share purchase warrants issued to Postmedia Networks Inc. (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a marketing collaboration agreement between the companies and are currently set to expire on September 20, 2025. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.79 per common share and all other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.
The Company is seeking to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to September 20, 2026. No insiders of the Company hold any of the Warrants, directly or indirectly. Finalization of this extension is subject to the approval of the TSX. If such approvals are obtained, this extension will be effective on the date that is ten business days from the date of this press release (the "Effective Date"), and the Warrants cannot be exercised during the period from September 20, 2025 up to the Effective Date.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO; TSX:MOGO) is on a mission to build the future of intelligent finance, empowering consumers to grow wealth through a suite of innovative financial products and a capital strategy anchored by Bitcoin. The company's platform combines digital wealth management and lending with a growing commitment to hard asset capital allocation.
