Mogo Announces Appointment of Joanna Floyd to Board of Directors

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO; TSX: MOGO), a digital wealth, payments, and Bitcoin company, today announced the appointment of Joanna Floyd to its Board of Directors.

Joanna brings a strong background in global financial services and organizational leadership. She previously held senior talent management roles at Bain Capital and Lehman Brothers after beginning her career in mergers and acquisitions at Deutsche Bank. She is currently Partner and COO of The Work Psychologists, a London-based high-performance leadership consultancy that works with organizations on leadership strategy and organizational effectiveness. Joanna also served on the Board of the Association for Business Psychology and holds an MSc (Distinction) in Business & Occupational Psychology.

"We are pleased to welcome Joanna to Mogo's Board," said David Feller, Founder & CEO of Mogo. "Her expertise in leadership and organizational effectiveness, combined with her deep understanding of financial services, will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our mission to transform wealth management through innovation and technology."

Joanna succeeds Kees van Winters, who is stepping down from the Board.

"On behalf of the company and the Board, we would like to thank Kees for his contributions and dedication during his tenure with Mogo. He has been a strong supporter of the company over the years, and we greatly appreciate the role he has played in our growth and development. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," added Feller.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO; TSX:MOGO) is on a mission to build the future of intelligent finance, empowering consumers to grow wealth through a suite of innovative financial products and a capital strategy anchored by Bitcoin. The company's platform combines digital wealth management and lending with a growing commitment to hard asset capital allocation. Mogo is publicly listed on the NASDAQ and TSX.

Mogo Investor Profile

Mogo Inc is a Canadian-based financial technology company. It offers a finance application to consumers with solutions that help them to control their financial health. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account and get access to products and solutions that help users to monitor their credit score, protect themselves from identity fraud, control their spending, and borrow responsibly. Some of its products are personal loans, crypto, mortgage, credit score, and others. Mogo is one of the go-to financial applications for Canadians with more than one million members.

×