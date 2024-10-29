Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MOAB Minerals

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:mom
MOM:AU
Moab Minerals
Moab Minerals

Moab Minerals


MOAB Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”).

Canadian flag next to uranium ore.

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

After reaching a 17 year high of US$106 per pound in early January, the uranium spot price has spent the rest of the year consolidating, remaining rangebound between US$79 and US$85 since mid-June.

"The uranium markets continue to digest last year’s 88.54 percent gain and have remained apathetic to ever-strengthening fundamentals,” wrote Sprott Asset Management's Jacob White in a July market update.

White, who is the company's exchange-traded fund product manager, went on to note that Kazakhstan's tax hikes, increased M&A activity and geopolitical risks are adding volatility to the supply side.

Toro Energy (ASX:TOE)

Toro Energy


Saskatchewan map.

Uranium Royalty Acquires Royalty on Cameco's Millennium and Cree Extension Projects

Uranium Royalty (TSX:URC,NASDAQ:UROY) announced the acquisition of an existing royalty on Cameco’s (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) Millennium and Cree Extension uranium projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The company will purchase a net profit interest (NPI) of 10 percent on an approximately 20.6955 percent participating interest in these projects from a third-party industrial gas company for US$6 million.

The Millennium project, located 36 kilometers northwest of Cameco’s Key Lake mill and discovered in 2000, is an advanced-stage uranium asset and one of the largest undeveloped uranium projects globally.

C29 Metals

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

C29 Metals appoints Volkov Geology a 100% owned Subsidiary of Kazatomprom the National Uranium producer.

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Volkov Geology a 100% owned subsidiary of Kazatomprom the National and only Uranium producer of Kazakhstan. C29 Metals anticipates signing a commercial agreement in the coming weeks.

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Revised Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated October 24, 2024 and as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced best efforts private placement (the " Marketed Offering ") from C$7,000,001 to C$9,500,000. The revised Marketed Offering is comprised of the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Moab Minerals
