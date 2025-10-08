Mitigation Resources of North America® Earns Reclamation Award

Mitigation Resources of North America® Earns Reclamation Award

The Alabama Mining Association Honors Exceptional Work

Mitigation Resources of North America received the Alabama Mining Association's Exceptional Reclamation Award in recognition of the company's successful reclamation work at the Burton Bend site in Walker County, Alabama .

This award recognizes reclamation projects that show lasting benefits after mining, focusing on effectiveness in preventing erosion or environmental damage and the innovative methods used during reclamation.

"We are honored that the association chose to recognize the stellar work done by Mitigation Resources of North America at this reclaimed mine site," said Drew Haley , Vice President of Operations for Mitigation Resources of North America . "This project is a great example of how transformative reclamation can be."

The reclamation project restored the land to a safe, stable and environmentally sound condition through highwall elimination, soil replacement, coal yard remediation and revegetation. To support long-term stability and vegetation growth, topsoil was replaced at a minimum depth of six inches. Crews built diversion terrace bench ditches and riprap down drains to manage water flow and erosion.

The reclaimed areas were seeded, fertilized and mulched with approved seasonal seed mixes. A six-month erosion control period followed, during which crews repaired diversions, rills and gullies and reseeded areas as needed.

"This work successfully set the foundation for a sustainable, fully reclaimed landscape that supports both environmental health and long-term site stability," said Corey Weathy , Construction Supervisor for the project. "This project is a testament to the incredible power of reclamation and our ongoing commitment to restore responsibly."

About Mitigation Resources of North America

Mitigation Resources of North America ® provides a range of ecological restoration services as a business within NACCO Natural Resources, a subsidiary of NACCO Industries ® (NYSE:NC).  More information can be found at www.mitigate.pro .

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries ® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com .

