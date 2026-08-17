Mithril Silver & Gold Announces Filing Of Technical Report

(TheNewswire)

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited

Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada August 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) ("Mithril" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its technical report in connection with its upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Target 1 deposit at its flagship Copalquin Project in Durango State, Mexico. The technical report entitled "Technical Report Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Target 1, Copalquin Property, Durango Mexico" has an effective date of June 29, 2026 (the "Technical Report"). The Qualified Persons who prepared the Technical Report are John Sims (CPG) of Sims Resources LLC and independent of the Company, James Barr (PGeo), VP Exploration of the Company and John Skeet (F.AusIMM), Managing Director and CEO of the Company. The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR+ and at www.mithrilsilvergold.com.

Please refer to the more detailed information contained in the Company's news release of June 30, 2026 as it relates to the MRE. Readers are encouraged to review the Technical Report for detailed information pertaining to the MRE and underlying assumptions, disclaimers and other important information.

 

-ENDS-

Released with the authority of the Board.

For further information contact:

John Skeet

Managing Director and CEO

jskeet@mithrilsilvergold.com

+61 435 766 809

NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS

Corporate Communications

liz@mithrilsilvergold.com

nicole@mithrilsilvergold.com

 

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Competent Persons Statement (JORC), and Qualified Persons (NI 43-101) Statement

The technical information in this announcement has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code and Acceptable Foreign Association under NI 43-101. Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person (non-independent) as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person (non-independent) as defined by NI 43-101.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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