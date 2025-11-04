Mithril Intercepts High-Grade Silver At Target 5 Returning 1,714 G/T AGEQ Over 1.0 M At The Copalquin District, Mexico

(TheNewswire)
Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to provide exploration results and update for multiple targets at Mithril's district scale Copalquin property, Durango State, Mexico.
-
High-grade intercepts returned from initial drilling at Target 5, a new, silver rich target in the southwest area of the Copalquin District at lower elevation within the large Copalquin epithermal gold-silver system – with results up to 100 metres below surface near the historic El Apomal mine; only ~5% of the mapped and projected vein system has been tested to date.
-
Target 5 highlights include
-
2 .75 m @ 660 g/t AgEq 1 ( 2.28 g/t gold, 500 g/t silver) from 93.6 m (AP25-003), including
-
1.00 m @ 1,714 g/t AgEq ( 5.80 g/t gold, 1,308 g/t silver) from 94.7 m
-
-
3.35 m @ 366 g/t AgEq ( 1.71 g/t gold, 246 g/t silver) from 90.15 m (AP25-005), including
-
1.05 m @ 1,146 g/t AgEq ( 5.35 g/t gold, 771 g/t silver) from 92.45 m
-
-
1.25 m @ 728 g/t AgEq ( 4.55 g/t gold, 409 g/t silver) from 119.2 m (AP25-006), plus
-
0.90 m @ 616 g/t AgEq ( 2.41 g/t gold, 447 g/t silver) from 138.1 m, plus
0.80 m @ 427 g/t AgEq ( 1.51 g/t gold, 321 g/t silver) from 149.5 m
-
Target 5 Drilling is progressing rapidly, with 13 drill holes now completed. Assays have been received for the first eight holes which have all returned reportable mineralised intercepts. Ongoing mapping and channel sampling continues to expand this large target area.
-
Tasolera Mine area at Target 5 - drilling commences this week following up high-grade channel sampling, including 3,440 g/t AgEq (2.0 g/t gold, 3,300 g/t silver) 2 over 1.40m at this highly prospective area of Target 5.
-
Target 3 – preparations continue for drilling in the coming months, with further channel sample results pending and the addition of a third rig. Target 3 is a large and highly prospective gold-silver area with multiple high-grade surface samples returned to date and extensive veins mapped.
"Our maiden drill program at Target 5 is off to an excellent start, delivering multiple high-grade gold-silver intercepts from this new, silver-rich target in the southwest of the Copalquin District," said John Skeet, Managing Director & CEO. "Assays received for the first eight of thirteen holes all returned reportable mineralisation, confirming the strength of this emerging target — and our work here has just begun with only five percent of the mapped and projected veins tested to date to just 100 metres below surface."
"Target 5 is rapidly emerging as a major new silver-dominant zone within the broader Copalquin epithermal system where drilling continues, with holes at the high-grade Tasolera mine area commencing this week. At the same time, Mithril continues to advance Target 3 to drill readiness with ongoing mapping and sampling, while at Target 1 drilling is testing the western extension of the maiden resource area toward the El Gallo mine, 900 metres to the west."
District Outlook
Mithril is fully funded to complete 45,000 metres of drilling through to the second half of 2026, with preparations to add a third drill rig in early 2026 at Target 3. Target 1 drilling continues to focus on expanding the current resource area in the district and drilling is well underway at Target 5. Detailed mapping and sampling also continue to advance across multiple targets, underpinning the district-scale potential of Copalquin. A closely spaced aerial magnetic survey will be flown late 2025 and a petrographic fluid inclusion study on samples across the district is supporting the ongoing development of the district scale model for this large epithermal gold-silver system.
COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER DISTRICT, DURANGO STATE, MEXICO
With 100 historic underground gold-silver mines and workings plus 198 surface workings/pits throughout 70km 2 of mining concession area, Copalquin is an entire mining district with high-grade exploration results and a maiden JORC resource. To date there are several target areas in the district with one already hosting a high-grade gold-silver JORC mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Target 1 area (El Refugio-La Soledad) 3 and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+, supported by a conceptional underground mining study completed on the maiden resource in early 2022 and metallurgical test work (see ASX Announcement 25 February 2022 ). There is considerable strike and depth potential to increase the resource at El Refugio and at other target areas across the district, plus the underlying geologic system that is responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation.
With the district-wide gold and silver occurrences and rapid exploration success, it is clear the Copalquin District is developing into another significant gold-silver district like the many other districts in this prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend of Mexico.
Figure 1 – Copalquin District location map, locations of mining and exploration activity and local infrastructure.
Figure 2 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1 west and Target 5 (El Apomal), and recent drilling at Zaragoza mine in Target 1 south, high priority drill target area of La Constancia-El Jabali (Target 3). Several new areas highlighted across the district for follow-up work including recently sampled Target 6
Copalquin District Exploration Progress Update
Figure 3 Property-wide channel sampling results for the middle and south district sections within ~50% of the 70 km 2 mining concession area covering the Copalquin District
Target 5 Drilling Discussion
Target 5 first drill holes successfully intercepted the targeted veins 20m to 100m below the surface in the first round of drilling for which there are reported assays. All eight reported drill holes returned reportable gold-silver intercepts in the silver rich area of the Copalquin District and hosted in the granodiorite intrusive rock unit.
Table 1 Reported drill hole interval highlights for drill holes AP25-001 to Ap25-008 (intervals are close to true widths. More drill data required to more accurately determine)
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
AgEq g/t
|
AuEq g/t
|
AP25-001
|
32
|
32.5
|
0.5
|
1.21
|
39.3
|
124
|
1.77
|
AP25-001
|
279.83
|
280.35
|
0.52
|
1.285
|
167
|
256.95
|
3.67
|
AP25-002
|
31.45
|
35.3
|
3.85
|
1.26
|
42.65
|
130.85
|
1.87
|
Including
|
31.45
|
31.95
|
0.5
|
7.74
|
187
|
728.8
|
10.41
|
AP25-003
|
34.5
|
35
|
0.5
|
0.393
|
62.4
|
89.91
|
1.28
|
AP25-003
|
93.6
|
96.35
|
2.75
|
2.28
|
500
|
659.6
|
9.42
|
Including
|
94.7
|
95.7
|
1
|
5.8
|
1307.5
|
1713.5
|
24.48
|
AP25-003
|
214
|
215.3
|
1.3
|
2.89
|
0.5
|
202.8
|
2.90
|
AP25-003
|
231.6
|
232.3
|
0.7
|
2.38
|
1.5
|
168.1
|
2.40
|
AP25-004
|
89.2
|
90.65
|
1.45
|
0.57
|
109.6
|
149.5
|
2.14
|
AP25-005
|
35.65
|
39.7
|
4.05
|
0.19
|
61.5
|
74.8
|
1.07
|
Including
|
36.75
|
38.35
|
1.6
|
0.41
|
130
|
158.7
|
2.27
|
AP25-005
|
90.15
|
93.5
|
3.35
|
1.71
|
246
|
365.7
|
5.22
|
(Including
|
92.45
|
93.5
|
1.05
|
5.35
|
771
|
1145.5
|
16.36
|
AP25-006
|
119.2
|
120.45
|
1.25
|
4.548
|
409.12
|
727.48
|
10.39
|
AP25-006
|
138.1
|
139
|
0.9
|
2.41
|
447
|
615.7
|
8.80
|
AP25-006
|
149.75
|
150.55
|
0.8
|
1.51
|
321
|
426.7
|
6.10
|
AP25-006
|
301.4
|
301.9
|
0.5
|
0.187
|
73
|
86.09
|
1.23
|
AP25-007
|
51
|
52.5
|
1.5
|
0.23
|
15.2
|
31.3
|
0.45
|
AP25-007
|
62.75
|
64.8
|
2.05
|
0.27
|
88.1
|
107
|
1.53
|
Including
|
64.3
|
64.8
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
311
|
374
|
5.34
|
AP25-008
|
78.2
|
78.9
|
0.7
|
0.344
|
11.9
|
35.98
|
0.51
The first program of drilling has tested 350m of strike (with assays for the remaining 5 drill holes pending) including drilling to test greater depths of the veins in this area.
This week the first program of holes will commence at the high-grade Tasolera mine workings area where channel sampling results have highlighted this as a highly prospective area in Target 5.
Mapping and channel sampling of the Target 5 area is also ongoing with district scale work aiming to continue development of the district geologic model advancing the interpretations for the future system definition drilling.
Figure 4 The large Target 5 Drill area in southwest area of the Copalquin District
Figure 5 Magnified area of Target 5 Drill results. 350m of strike tested with further assays pending, accounting for only ~5% of the total mapped and projected veins in the Target 5 area
Figure 6 Cross section of holes AP25-001 to AP25-004 at Target 5.
Figure 7 Cross section of holes AP25-005 and AP25-006 at Target 5. AP25-006 is 200m along strike from AP25-003.
Table 2 Drill hole collar details reported in this announcement
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
(m)
|
Northing
(m)
|
Elevation
(m)
|
Azimuth
(degrees)
|
Inclination
(degrees)
|
Depth (m)
|
Assays
|
AP25-001
|
287910
|
2822591
|
758.82
|
40
|
-48
|
351
|
Received
|
AP25-002
|
287909
|
2822588
|
758.01
|
63
|
-53
|
252
|
Received
|
AP25-003
|
287910
|
2822591
|
758.82
|
63
|
-69
|
285
|
Received
|
AP25-004
|
287903.2
|
2822590
|
760.85
|
30
|
-63
|
291
|
Received
|
AP25-005
|
287828
|
2822672
|
799.94
|
35
|
-60
|
381
|
Received
|
AP25-006
|
287753
|
2822676
|
825.53
|
44
|
-55
|
330
|
Received
|
AP25-007
|
287765
|
2822785
|
813.31
|
30
|
-48
|
126
|
Received
|
AP25-008
|
287765
|
2822785
|
813.31
|
30
|
-77
|
177
|
Received
|
AP25-009
|
287605
|
2822595
|
891.75
|
45
|
-55
|
300
|
Pending
|
AP25-010
|
287638
|
2822483
|
854.12
|
60
|
-46
|
300
|
Pending
|
AP25-011
|
287859
|
2822568
|
744.79
|
63
|
-69
|
381
|
Pending
|
AP25-012
|
287877
|
2822485
|
741.56
|
60
|
-50
|
351
|
Pending
|
AP25-013
|
drilling
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km 2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021 ) ^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
-
Indicated 691 kt @ 5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121 ,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver
-
Inferred 1,725 kt @ 4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252 ,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver
(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)
-
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
Table 3 Mineral resource estimate El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|
Gold Eq.* (g/t)
|
Gold
(koz)
|
Silver
(koz)
|
Gold Eq.* (koz)
|
El Refugio
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,447
|
4.63
|
137.1
|
6.59
|
215
|
6,377
|
307
|
La Soledad
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inferred
|
278
|
4.12
|
228.2
|
7.38
|
37
|
2,037
|
66
|
Total
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,725
|
4.55
|
151.7
|
6.72
|
252
|
8,414
|
372
* In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com .
For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))
At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq * ), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.
For further information contact:
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Darren LeFort who is Mithril's Exploration Manager. Mr LeFort is a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a Certified Professional Geologist (P.Geo). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr LeFort has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr LeFort consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
Qualified Persons – NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada
Table 4 All drill results reported greater than or equal to 7 g/t AgEq (0.1 g/t AuEq)
|
Hole ID
|
Sample ID
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
AgEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
AP25-001
|
826695
|
13.75
|
16.5
|
2.75
|
0.023
|
7.4
|
9.0
|
0.13
|
AP25-001
|
826706
|
32
|
32.5
|
0.5
|
1.21
|
39.3
|
124.0
|
1.77
|
AP25-001
|
826708
|
33.5
|
35
|
1.5
|
0.068
|
4.6
|
9.4
|
0.13
|
AP25-001
|
826711
|
38.1
|
38.67
|
0.57
|
0.203
|
38.6
|
52.8
|
0.75
|
AP25-001
|
826712
|
38.67
|
39.3
|
0.63
|
0.058
|
7.8
|
11.9
|
0.17
|
AP25-001
|
826721
|
48
|
49
|
1
|
0.025
|
5.8
|
7.6
|
0.11
|
AP25-001
|
826749
|
86
|
88
|
2
|
0.028
|
5.9
|
7.9
|
0.11
|
AP25-001
|
826807
|
164.55
|
165.1
|
0.55
|
0.134
|
26.5
|
35.9
|
0.51
|
AP25-001
|
826808
|
165.1
|
165.75
|
0.65
|
0.039
|
5.9
|
8.6
|
0.12
|
AP25-001
|
826843
|
207.75
|
209.05
|
1.3
|
0.059
|
5.8
|
9.9
|
0.14
|
AP25-001
|
826863
|
231.15
|
232.27
|
1.12
|
0.053
|
11.6
|
15.3
|
0.22
|
AP25-001
|
826866
|
233.93
|
234.43
|
0.5
|
0.141
|
4.2
|
14.1
|
0.2
|
AP25-001
|
826912
|
279.83
|
280.35
|
0.52
|
1.285
|
167
|
257.0
|
3.67
|
AP25-001
|
826961
|
328.4
|
329.3
|
0.9
|
0.055
|
9.9
|
13.8
|
0.2
|
AP25-002
|
827006
|
31.45
|
31.95
|
0.5
|
7.74
|
187
|
728.8
|
10.41
|
AP25-002
|
827007
|
31.95
|
32.47
|
0.52
|
0.338
|
66.8
|
90.5
|
1.29
|
AP25-002
|
827009
|
33
|
33.5
|
0.5
|
1.39
|
48.8
|
146.1
|
2.09
|
AP25-002
|
827011
|
34.43
|
35.3
|
0.87
|
0.096
|
11.2
|
17.9
|
0.26
|
AP25-002
|
827023
|
46.15
|
46.65
|
0.5
|
0.178
|
13.3
|
25.8
|
0.37
|
AP25-002
|
827024
|
46.65
|
47.33
|
0.68
|
0.057
|
5.1
|
9.1
|
0.13
|
AP25-002
|
827029
|
50.2
|
51.25
|
1.05
|
0.012
|
8
|
8.8
|
0.13
|
AP25-002
|
827049
|
69.45
|
71.06
|
1.61
|
0.037
|
7.4
|
10.0
|
0.14
|
AP25-002
|
827052
|
71.6
|
72.2
|
0.6
|
0.061
|
7.4
|
11.7
|
0.17
|
AP25-002
|
827061
|
78.3
|
78.8
|
0.5
|
0.138
|
14
|
23.7
|
0.34
|
AP25-002
|
827085
|
103.55
|
104.05
|
0.5
|
0.136
|
16.9
|
26.4
|
0.38
|
AP25-002
|
827095
|
113.5
|
114.15
|
0.65
|
0.083
|
11.5
|
17.3
|
0.25
|
AP25-002
|
827173
|
205.4
|
206.5
|
1.1
|
0.088
|
8.1
|
14.3
|
0.2
|
AP25-002
|
827174
|
206.5
|
207.05
|
0.55
|
0.072
|
6.7
|
11.7
|
0.17
|
AP25-002
|
827176
|
207.05
|
207.85
|
0.8
|
0.19
|
7.6
|
20.9
|
0.3
|
AP25-002
|
827186
|
213.25
|
213.75
|
0.5
|
0.063
|
9.5
|
13.9
|
0.2
|
AP25-003
|
827244
|
34.5
|
35
|
0.5
|
0.393
|
62.4
|
89.9
|
1.28
|
AP25-003
|
827251
|
40
|
40.55
|
0.55
|
0.038
|
6.4
|
9.1
|
0.13
|
AP25-003
|
827280
|
72
|
72.8
|
0.8
|
0.048
|
4.2
|
7.6
|
0.11
|
AP25-003
|
827288
|
78.35
|
79.15
|
0.8
|
0.059
|
33.2
|
37.3
|
0.53
|
AP25-003
|
827298
|
89.15
|
89.65
|
0.5
|
0.099
|
13.4
|
20.3
|
0.29
|
AP25-003
|
827301
|
90.15
|
90.65
|
0.5
|
0.047
|
15.5
|
18.8
|
0.27
|
AP25-003
|
827307
|
93.1
|
93.6
|
0.5
|
0.043
|
11.6
|
14.6
|
0.21
|
AP25-003
|
827308
|
93.6
|
94.15
|
0.55
|
0.695
|
60.7
|
109.4
|
1.56
|
AP25-003
|
827309
|
94.15
|
94.7
|
0.55
|
0.128
|
27.4
|
36.4
|
0.52
|
AP25-003
|
827310
|
94.7
|
95.2
|
0.5
|
6.56
|
1240
|
1699.2
|
24.27
|
AP25-003
|
827311
|
95.2
|
95.7
|
0.5
|
4.99
|
1375
|
1724.3
|
24.63
|
AP25-003
|
827312
|
95.7
|
96.35
|
0.65
|
0.082
|
30.2
|
35.9
|
0.51
|
AP25-003
|
827332
|
119
|
121
|
2
|
0.017
|
6.6
|
7.8
|
0.11
|
AP25-003
|
827333
|
121
|
123
|
2
|
0.081
|
18.2
|
23.9
|
0.34
|
AP25-003
|
827383
|
186.55
|
187.05
|
0.5
|
0.163
|
40.6
|
52.0
|
0.74
|
AP25-003
|
827404
|
214
|
215.3
|
1.3
|
2.89
|
0.5
|
202.8
|
2.9
|
AP25-003
|
827405
|
215.3
|
215.8
|
0.5
|
0.008
|
26.8
|
27.4
|
0.39
|
AP25-003
|
827414
|
224
|
225.45
|
1.45
|
0.104
|
0.5
|
7.8
|
0.11
|
AP25-003
|
827415
|
225.45
|
226.55
|
1.1
|
0.019
|
33.1
|
34.4
|
0.49
|
AP25-003
|
827423
|
231.6
|
232.3
|
0.7
|
2.38
|
1.5
|
168.1
|
2.4
|
AP25-003
|
827427
|
234
|
236
|
2
|
0.014
|
6.9
|
7.9
|
0.11
|
AP25-004
|
827493
|
30
|
30.5
|
0.5
|
0.09
|
13.2
|
19.5
|
0.28
|
AP25-004
|
827509
|
40.75
|
41.35
|
0.6
|
0.094
|
20.9
|
27.5
|
0.39
|
AP25-004
|
827513
|
42.85
|
43.65
|
0.8
|
0.094
|
16.1
|
22.7
|
0.32
|
AP25-004
|
827542
|
76.6
|
78
|
1.4
|
0.053
|
6.2
|
9.9
|
0.14
|
AP25-004
|
827553
|
88.7
|
89.2
|
0.5
|
0.081
|
3.9
|
9.6
|
0.14
|
AP25-004
|
827554
|
89.2
|
90.15
|
0.95
|
0.74
|
135
|
186.8
|
2.67
|
AP25-004
|
827555
|
90.15
|
90.65
|
0.5
|
0.259
|
61.4
|
79.5
|
1.14
|
AP25-004
|
827557
|
91.15
|
92
|
0.85
|
0.05
|
7.5
|
11.0
|
0.16
|
AP25-004
|
827558
|
92
|
94
|
2
|
0.139
|
2.5
|
12.2
|
0.17
|
AP25-004
|
827561
|
97
|
98.3
|
1.3
|
0.017
|
9.2
|
10.4
|
0.15
|
AP25-004
|
827567
|
105.9
|
106.4
|
0.5
|
0.036
|
9
|
11.5
|
0.16
|
AP25-004
|
827574
|
114.15
|
114.65
|
0.5
|
0.385
|
87.8
|
114.8
|
1.64
|
AP25-004
|
827603
|
152.45
|
152.95
|
0.5
|
0.062
|
16.6
|
20.9
|
0.3
|
AP25-004
|
827617
|
173.85
|
174.35
|
0.5
|
0.035
|
5.9
|
8.4
|
0.12
|
AP25-004
|
827618
|
174.35
|
174.85
|
0.5
|
0.685
|
98
|
146.0
|
2.09
|
AP25-004
|
827664
|
238.15
|
238.95
|
0.8
|
0.169
|
1.7
|
13.5
|
0.19
|
AP25-004
|
827665
|
238.95
|
239.55
|
0.6
|
0.041
|
5
|
7.9
|
0.11
|
AP25-004
|
827687
|
262
|
262.5
|
0.5
|
0.063
|
4.2
|
8.6
|
0.12
|
AP25-004
|
827693
|
266.45
|
266.95
|
0.5
|
0.059
|
2.9
|
7.0
|
0.1
|
AP25-004
|
827697
|
269.05
|
269.6
|
0.55
|
0.027
|
6.5
|
8.4
|
0.12
|
AP25-005
|
827729
|
20
|
22
|
2
|
0.005
|
9.6
|
10.0
|
0.14
|
AP25-005
|
827737
|
35.65
|
36.75
|
1.1
|
0.043
|
15.5
|
18.5
|
0.26
|
AP25-005
|
827738
|
36.75
|
37.25
|
0.5
|
0.342
|
99
|
122.9
|
1.76
|
AP25-005
|
827739
|
37.25
|
37.8
|
0.55
|
0.775
|
236
|
290.3
|
4.15
|
AP25-005
|
827741
|
37.8
|
38.35
|
0.55
|
0.119
|
52.6
|
60.9
|
0.87
|
AP25-005
|
827742
|
38.35
|
39.7
|
1.35
|
0.036
|
18
|
20.5
|
0.29
|
AP25-005
|
827753
|
48.65
|
49.55
|
0.9
|
0.108
|
20.9
|
28.5
|
0.41
|
AP25-005
|
827755
|
51.3
|
51.8
|
0.5
|
0.091
|
14.9
|
21.3
|
0.3
|
AP25-005
|
827784
|
88
|
88.5
|
0.5
|
0.091
|
6.8
|
13.2
|
0.19
|
AP25-005
|
827786
|
89.5
|
90.15
|
0.65
|
0.041
|
5.1
|
8.0
|
0.11
|
AP25-005
|
827787
|
90.15
|
90.65
|
0.5
|
0.159
|
25.1
|
36.2
|
0.52
|
AP25-005
|
827789
|
92.45
|
93
|
0.55
|
7.04
|
1090
|
1582.8
|
22.61
|
AP25-005
|
827790
|
93
|
93.5
|
0.5
|
3.5
|
420
|
665.0
|
9.5
|
AP25-005
|
827802
|
110.6
|
111.55
|
0.95
|
0.054
|
4.6
|
8.4
|
0.12
|
AP25-005
|
827805
|
114.55
|
115.05
|
0.5
|
0.067
|
5.6
|
10.3
|
0.15
|
AP25-005
|
827807
|
116.5
|
117
|
0.5
|
0.321
|
72.9
|
95.4
|
1.36
|
AP25-005
|
827811
|
119
|
119.75
|
0.75
|
0.041
|
4.8
|
7.7
|
0.11
|
AP25-005
|
827812
|
119.75
|
120.45
|
0.7
|
0.043
|
4.3
|
7.3
|
0.1
|
AP25-005
|
827813
|
120.45
|
121.05
|
0.6
|
0.138
|
20.1
|
29.8
|
0.43
|
AP25-005
|
827883
|
213.5
|
214.6
|
1.1
|
0.026
|
7.1
|
8.9
|
0.13
|
AP25-005
|
827899
|
232
|
232.5
|
0.5
|
0.317
|
61.2
|
83.4
|
1.19
|
AP25-005
|
827910
|
246.45
|
248
|
1.55
|
0.008
|
7.6
|
8.2
|
0.12
|
AP25-005
|
827911
|
248
|
249
|
1
|
0.006
|
8
|
8.4
|
0.12
|
AP25-005
|
827912
|
249
|
250.5
|
1.5
|
0.074
|
12.3
|
17.5
|
0.25
|
AP25-005
|
827952
|
304.6
|
305.1
|
0.5
|
0.044
|
3.9
|
7.0
|
0.1
|
AP25-005
|
827965
|
321
|
321.5
|
0.5
|
0.032
|
21.9
|
24.1
|
0.34
|
AP25-005
|
827966
|
321.5
|
322.2
|
0.7
|
0.028
|
5.1
|
7.1
|
0.1
|
AP25-005
|
827983
|
346.7
|
348.35
|
1.65
|
0.16
|
0.5
|
11.7
|
0.17
|
AP25-006
|
828029
|
47.25
|
48
|
0.75
|
0.033
|
30.4
|
32.7
|
0.47
|
AP25-006
|
828040
|
66.3
|
67.75
|
1.45
|
0.019
|
6
|
7.3
|
0.1
|
AP25-006
|
828058
|
119.2
|
119.8
|
0.6
|
5.51
|
432
|
817.7
|
11.68
|
AP25-006
|
828059
|
119.8
|
120.45
|
0.65
|
3.66
|
388
|
644.2
|
9.2
|
AP25-006
|
828060
|
120.45
|
122
|
1.55
|
0.095
|
12.3
|
19.0
|
0.27
|
AP25-006
|
828073
|
138.1
|
139
|
0.9
|
2.41
|
447
|
615.7
|
8.8
|
AP25-006
|
828084
|
148.25
|
148.75
|
0.5
|
0.047
|
6.1
|
9.4
|
0.13
|
AP25-006
|
828085
|
148.75
|
149.25
|
0.5
|
0.065
|
11.4
|
16.0
|
0.23
|
AP25-006
|
828086
|
149.25
|
149.75
|
0.5
|
0.131
|
22.7
|
31.9
|
0.46
|
AP25-006
|
828087
|
149.75
|
150.55
|
0.8
|
1.51
|
321
|
426.7
|
6.1
|
AP25-006
|
828088
|
150.55
|
151.4
|
0.85
|
0.045
|
9.4
|
12.6
|
0.18
|
AP25-006
|
828092
|
172.1
|
172.6
|
0.5
|
0.064
|
9.4
|
13.9
|
0.2
|
AP25-006
|
828106
|
208
|
209
|
1
|
0.022
|
6.2
|
7.7
|
0.11
|
AP25-006
|
828141
|
243.15
|
244
|
0.85
|
0.023
|
8.4
|
10.0
|
0.14
|
AP25-006
|
828152
|
266.25
|
267.15
|
0.9
|
0.038
|
7.2
|
9.9
|
0.14
|
AP25-006
|
828167
|
300.9
|
301.4
|
0.5
|
0.139
|
36.9
|
46.6
|
0.67
|
AP25-006
|
828168
|
301.4
|
301.9
|
0.5
|
0.187
|
73
|
86.1
|
1.23
|
AP25-006
|
828169
|
301.9
|
302.4
|
0.5
|
0.03
|
6.3
|
8.4
|
0.12
|
AP25-006
|
828171
|
302.4
|
302.9
|
0.5
|
0.242
|
45.2
|
62.1
|
0.89
|
AP25-007
|
828197
|
29
|
30
|
1
|
0.033
|
6
|
8.3
|
0.12
|
AP25-007
|
828203
|
50.25
|
51
|
0.75
|
0.049
|
8
|
11.4
|
0.16
|
AP25-007
|
828204
|
51
|
52
|
1
|
0.067
|
15.2
|
19.9
|
0.28
|
AP25-007
|
828205
|
52
|
52.5
|
0.5
|
0.554
|
39
|
77.8
|
1.11
|
AP25-007
|
828211
|
57.85
|
58.35
|
0.5
|
0.095
|
10.1
|
16.8
|
0.24
|
AP25-007
|
828214
|
60.1
|
60.9
|
0.8
|
0.025
|
8.1
|
9.9
|
0.14
|
AP25-007
|
828217
|
62.75
|
63.3
|
0.55
|
0.13
|
40.1
|
49.2
|
0.7
|
AP25-007
|
828219
|
63.8
|
64.3
|
0.5
|
0.033
|
5.3
|
7.6
|
0.11
|
AP25-007
|
828221
|
64.3
|
64.8
|
0.5
|
0.922
|
311
|
375.5
|
5.36
|
AP25-007
|
828226
|
67
|
67.85
|
0.85
|
0.044
|
7.9
|
11.0
|
0.16
|
AP25-007
|
828233
|
73
|
73.65
|
0.65
|
0.024
|
5.7
|
7.4
|
0.11
|
AP25-007
|
828234
|
73.65
|
74.15
|
0.5
|
0.184
|
28.8
|
41.7
|
0.6
|
AP25-007
|
828252
|
93.95
|
94.45
|
0.5
|
0.088
|
8.2
|
14.4
|
0.21
|
AP25-008
|
828292
|
78.2
|
78.9
|
0.7
|
0.344
|
11.9
|
36.0
|
0.51
|
AP25-008
|
828296
|
81.5
|
82
|
0.5
|
0.061
|
5.4
|
9.7
|
0.14
1 See ‘About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details, AuEq (gold equivalent) and AgEq. (silver equivalent) calculations
2 See ASX announcement: 09/10/2025 - SILVER RICH TARGET 5, SAMPLING UP TO 3,300 G/T SILVER
3 See ‘About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.