Mithril Intercepts High-Grade Silver At Target 5 Returning 1,714 G/T AGEQ Over 1.0 M At The Copalquin District, Mexico

Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada November 5, 2025 Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to provide exploration results and update for multiple targets at Mithril's district scale Copalquin property, Durango State, Mexico.

  • High-grade intercepts returned from initial drilling at Target 5, a new, silver rich target in the southwest area of the Copalquin District at lower elevation within the large Copalquin epithermal gold-silver system – with results up to 100 metres below surface near the historic El Apomal mine; only ~5% of the mapped and projected vein system has been tested to date.

  • Target 5 highlights include

    • 2 .75 m @ 660 g/t AgEq 1 ( 2.28 g/t gold, 500 g/t silver) from 93.6 m (AP25-003), including

1.00 m @ 1,714 g/t AgEq ( 5.80 g/t gold, 1,308 g/t silver) from 94.7 m

    • 3.35 m @ 366 g/t AgEq ( 1.71 g/t gold, 246 g/t silver) from 90.15 m (AP25-005), including

1.05 m @ 1,146 g/t AgEq ( 5.35 g/t gold, 771 g/t silver) from 92.45 m

    • 1.25 m @ 728 g/t AgEq ( 4.55 g/t gold, 409 g/t silver) from 119.2 m (AP25-006), plus

0.90 m @ 616 g/t AgEq ( 2.41 g/t gold, 447 g/t silver) from 138.1 m, plus

0.80 m @ 427 g/t AgEq ( 1.51 g/t gold, 321 g/t silver) from 149.5 m

  • Target 5 Drilling is progressing rapidly, with 13 drill holes now completed. Assays have been received for the first eight holes which have all returned reportable mineralised intercepts. Ongoing mapping and channel sampling continues to expand this large target area.

  • Tasolera Mine area at Target 5 - drilling commences this week following up high-grade channel sampling, including 3,440 g/t AgEq (2.0 g/t gold, 3,300 g/t silver) 2 over 1.40m at this highly prospective area of Target 5.

  • Target 3 – preparations continue for drilling in the coming months, with further channel sample results pending and the addition of a third rig.  Target 3 is a large and highly prospective gold-silver area with multiple high-grade surface samples returned to date and extensive veins mapped.

"Our maiden drill program at Target 5 is off to an excellent start, delivering multiple high-grade gold-silver intercepts from this new, silver-rich target in the southwest of the Copalquin District," said John Skeet, Managing Director & CEO. "Assays received for the first eight of thirteen holes all returned reportable mineralisation, confirming the strength of this emerging target — and our work here has just begun with only five percent of the mapped and projected veins tested to date to just 100 metres below surface."

"Target 5 is rapidly emerging as a major new silver-dominant zone within the broader Copalquin epithermal system where drilling continues, with holes at the high-grade Tasolera mine area commencing this week.  At the same time, Mithril continues to advance Target 3 to drill readiness with ongoing mapping and sampling, while at Target 1 drilling is testing the western extension of the maiden resource area toward the El Gallo mine, 900 metres to the west."

District Outlook

Mithril is fully funded to complete 45,000 metres of drilling through to the second half of 2026, with preparations to add a third drill rig in early 2026 at Target 3. Target 1 drilling continues to focus on expanding the current resource area in the district and drilling is well underway at Target 5.  Detailed mapping and sampling also continue to advance across multiple targets, underpinning the district-scale potential of Copalquin.  A closely spaced aerial magnetic survey will be flown late 2025 and a petrographic fluid inclusion study on samples across the district is supporting the ongoing development of the district scale model for this large epithermal gold-silver system.

COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER DISTRICT, DURANGO STATE, MEXICO

With 100 historic underground gold-silver mines and workings plus 198 surface workings/pits throughout 70km 2 of mining concession area, Copalquin is an entire mining district with high-grade exploration results and a maiden JORC resource. To date there are several target areas in the district with one already hosting a high-grade gold-silver JORC mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Target 1 area (El Refugio-La Soledad) 3 and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+, supported by a conceptional underground mining study completed on the maiden resource in early 2022 and metallurgical test work (see ASX Announcement 25 February 2022 ). There is considerable strike and depth potential to increase the resource at El Refugio and at other target areas across the district, plus the underlying geologic system that is responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation.

With the district-wide gold and silver occurrences and rapid exploration success, it is clear the Copalquin District is developing into another significant gold-silver district like the many other districts in this prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend of Mexico.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 – Copalquin District location map, locations of mining and exploration activity and local infrastructure.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1 west and Target 5 (El Apomal), and recent drilling at Zaragoza mine in Target 1 south, high priority drill target area of La Constancia-El Jabali (Target 3).  Several new areas highlighted across the district for follow-up work including recently sampled Target 6

Copalquin District Exploration Progress Update


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 Property-wide channel sampling results for the middle and south district sections within ~50% of the 70 km 2 mining concession area covering the Copalquin District

Target 5 Drilling Discussion

Target 5 first drill holes successfully intercepted the targeted veins 20m to 100m below the surface in the first round of drilling for which there are reported assays.  All eight reported drill holes returned reportable gold-silver intercepts in the silver rich area of the Copalquin District and hosted in the granodiorite intrusive rock unit.

Table 1 Reported drill hole interval highlights for drill holes AP25-001 to Ap25-008 (intervals are close to true widths. More drill data required to more accurately determine)

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval

Au g/t

Ag g/t

AgEq g/t

AuEq g/t

AP25-001

32

32.5

0.5

1.21

39.3

124

1.77

AP25-001

279.83

280.35

0.52

1.285

167

256.95

3.67

AP25-002

31.45

35.3

3.85

1.26

42.65

130.85

1.87

Including

31.45

31.95

0.5

7.74

187

728.8

10.41

AP25-003

34.5

35

0.5

0.393

62.4

89.91

1.28

AP25-003

93.6

96.35

2.75

2.28

500

659.6

9.42

Including

94.7

95.7

1

5.8

1307.5

1713.5

24.48

AP25-003

214

215.3

1.3

2.89

0.5

202.8

2.90

AP25-003

231.6

232.3

0.7

2.38

1.5

168.1

2.40

AP25-004

89.2

90.65

1.45

0.57

109.6

149.5

2.14

AP25-005

35.65

39.7

4.05

0.19

61.5

74.8

1.07

Including

36.75

38.35

1.6

0.41

130

158.7

2.27

AP25-005

90.15

93.5

3.35

1.71

246

365.7

5.22

(Including

92.45

93.5

1.05

5.35

771

1145.5

16.36

AP25-006

119.2

120.45

1.25

4.548

409.12

727.48

10.39

AP25-006

138.1

139

0.9

2.41

447

615.7

8.80

AP25-006

149.75

150.55

0.8

1.51

321

426.7

6.10

AP25-006

301.4

301.9

0.5

0.187

73

86.09

1.23

AP25-007

51

52.5

1.5

0.23

15.2

31.3

0.45

AP25-007

62.75

64.8

2.05

0.27

88.1

107

1.53

Including

64.3

64.8

0.5

0.9

311

374

5.34

AP25-008

78.2

78.9

0.7

0.344

11.9

35.98

0.51

The first program of drilling has tested 350m of strike (with assays for the remaining 5 drill holes pending) including drilling to test greater depths of the veins in this area.

This week the first program of holes will commence at the high-grade Tasolera mine workings area where channel sampling results have highlighted this as a highly prospective area in Target 5.

Mapping and channel sampling of the Target 5 area is also ongoing with district scale work aiming to continue development of the district geologic model advancing the interpretations for the future system definition drilling.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 The large Target 5 Drill area in southwest area of the Copalquin District


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5 Magnified area of Target 5 Drill results. 350m of strike tested with further assays pending, accounting for only ~5% of the total mapped and projected veins in the Target 5 area


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 6 Cross section of holes AP25-001 to AP25-004 at Target 5.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 7 Cross section of holes AP25-005 and AP25-006 at Target 5. AP25-006 is 200m along strike from AP25-003.

Table 2 Drill hole collar details reported in this announcement

Hole ID

Easting

(m)

Northing

(m)

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

(degrees)

Inclination

(degrees)

Depth (m)

Assays

AP25-001

287910

2822591

758.82

40

-48

351

Received

AP25-002

287909

2822588

758.01

63

-53

252

Received

AP25-003

287910

2822591

758.82

63

-69

285

Received

AP25-004

287903.2

2822590

760.85

30

-63

291

Received

AP25-005

287828

2822672

799.94

35

-60

381

Received

AP25-006

287753

2822676

825.53

44

-55

330

Received

AP25-007

287765

2822785

813.31

30

-48

126

Received

AP25-008

287765

2822785

813.31

30

-77

177

Received

AP25-009

287605

2822595

891.75

45

-55

300

Pending

AP25-010

287638

2822483

854.12

60

-46

300

Pending

AP25-011

287859

2822568

744.79

63

-69

381

Pending

AP25-012

287877

2822485

741.56

60

-50

351

Pending

AP25-013

drilling

ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT

The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km 2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.

Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.

Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021 ) ^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+

  • Indicated 691 kt @ 5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121 ,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver

  • Inferred 1,725 kt @ 4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252 ,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver

(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)

  • 28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated

Table 3 Mineral resource estimate El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*

Tonnes

(kt)

Tonnes

(kt)

Gold

(g/t)

Silver

(g/t)

Gold Eq.* (g/t)

Gold

(koz)

Silver

(koz)

Gold Eq.* (koz)

El Refugio

Indicated

691

5.43

114.2

7.06

121

2,538

157

Inferred

1,447

4.63

137.1

6.59

215

6,377

307

La Soledad

Indicated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Inferred

278

4.12

228.2

7.38

37

2,037

66

Total

Indicated

691

5.43

114.2

7.06

121

2,538

157

Inferred

1,725

4.55

151.7

6.72

252

8,414

372

*  In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com .

For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))

At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.

^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq * ), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.

Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.

For further information contact:

John Skeet

Managing Director and CEO

jskeet@mithrilsilvergold.com

+61 435 766 809

NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS

Corporate Communications

liz@mithrilsilvergold.com

nicole@mithrilsilvergold.com

Competent Persons Statement - JORC

The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Darren LeFort who is Mithril's Exploration Manager. Mr LeFort is a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a Certified Professional Geologist (P.Geo). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.

Mr LeFort has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr LeFort consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears

Qualified Persons – NI 43-101

Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada

Table 4 All drill results reported greater than or equal to 7 g/t AgEq (0.1 g/t AuEq)

Hole ID

Sample ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AgEq (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

AP25-001

826695

13.75

16.5

2.75

0.023

7.4

9.0

0.13

AP25-001

826706

32

32.5

0.5

1.21

39.3

124.0

1.77

AP25-001

826708

33.5

35

1.5

0.068

4.6

9.4

0.13

AP25-001

826711

38.1

38.67

0.57

0.203

38.6

52.8

0.75

AP25-001

826712

38.67

39.3

0.63

0.058

7.8

11.9

0.17

AP25-001

826721

48

49

1

0.025

5.8

7.6

0.11

AP25-001

826749

86

88

2

0.028

5.9

7.9

0.11

AP25-001

826807

164.55

165.1

0.55

0.134

26.5

35.9

0.51

AP25-001

826808

165.1

165.75

0.65

0.039

5.9

8.6

0.12

AP25-001

826843

207.75

209.05

1.3

0.059

5.8

9.9

0.14

AP25-001

826863

231.15

232.27

1.12

0.053

11.6

15.3

0.22

AP25-001

826866

233.93

234.43

0.5

0.141

4.2

14.1

0.2

AP25-001

826912

279.83

280.35

0.52

1.285

167

257.0

3.67

AP25-001

826961

328.4

329.3

0.9

0.055

9.9

13.8

0.2

AP25-002

827006

31.45

31.95

0.5

7.74

187

728.8

10.41

AP25-002

827007

31.95

32.47

0.52

0.338

66.8

90.5

1.29

AP25-002

827009

33

33.5

0.5

1.39

48.8

146.1

2.09

AP25-002

827011

34.43

35.3

0.87

0.096

11.2

17.9

0.26

AP25-002

827023

46.15

46.65

0.5

0.178

13.3

25.8

0.37

AP25-002

827024

46.65

47.33

0.68

0.057

5.1

9.1

0.13

AP25-002

827029

50.2

51.25

1.05

0.012

8

8.8

0.13

AP25-002

827049

69.45

71.06

1.61

0.037

7.4

10.0

0.14

AP25-002

827052

71.6

72.2

0.6

0.061

7.4

11.7

0.17

AP25-002

827061

78.3

78.8

0.5

0.138

14

23.7

0.34

AP25-002

827085

103.55

104.05

0.5

0.136

16.9

26.4

0.38

AP25-002

827095

113.5

114.15

0.65

0.083

11.5

17.3

0.25

AP25-002

827173

205.4

206.5

1.1

0.088

8.1

14.3

0.2

AP25-002

827174

206.5

207.05

0.55

0.072

6.7

11.7

0.17

AP25-002

827176

207.05

207.85

0.8

0.19

7.6

20.9

0.3

AP25-002

827186

213.25

213.75

0.5

0.063

9.5

13.9

0.2

AP25-003

827244

34.5

35

0.5

0.393

62.4

89.9

1.28

AP25-003

827251

40

40.55

0.55

0.038

6.4

9.1

0.13

AP25-003

827280

72

72.8

0.8

0.048

4.2

7.6

0.11

AP25-003

827288

78.35

79.15

0.8

0.059

33.2

37.3

0.53

AP25-003

827298

89.15

89.65

0.5

0.099

13.4

20.3

0.29

AP25-003

827301

90.15

90.65

0.5

0.047

15.5

18.8

0.27

AP25-003

827307

93.1

93.6

0.5

0.043

11.6

14.6

0.21

AP25-003

827308

93.6

94.15

0.55

0.695

60.7

109.4

1.56

AP25-003

827309

94.15

94.7

0.55

0.128

27.4

36.4

0.52

AP25-003

827310

94.7

95.2

0.5

6.56

1240

1699.2

24.27

AP25-003

827311

95.2

95.7

0.5

4.99

1375

1724.3

24.63

AP25-003

827312

95.7

96.35

0.65

0.082

30.2

35.9

0.51

AP25-003

827332

119

121

2

0.017

6.6

7.8

0.11

AP25-003

827333

121

123

2

0.081

18.2

23.9

0.34

AP25-003

827383

186.55

187.05

0.5

0.163

40.6

52.0

0.74

AP25-003

827404

214

215.3

1.3

2.89

0.5

202.8

2.9

AP25-003

827405

215.3

215.8

0.5

0.008

26.8

27.4

0.39

AP25-003

827414

224

225.45

1.45

0.104

0.5

7.8

0.11

AP25-003

827415

225.45

226.55

1.1

0.019

33.1

34.4

0.49

AP25-003

827423

231.6

232.3

0.7

2.38

1.5

168.1

2.4

AP25-003

