Mithril Drills 4.01 G/T Gold, 225 G/T Silver Over 7.25 M Including 15.25 G/T Gold, 533 G/T Silver Over 0.5 M At Target 1, Copalquin

(TheNewswire)
Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - June 10, 2026 - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to provide details of continued drilling progress at Mithril's district scale Copalquin property, Durango State, Mexico.
Update Highlights
-
Mithril completes final six holes in the in the western expansion area of the El Refugio area, and final two holes in La Soledad southeast expansion area, in advance of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate planned for late June 2026
-
Three of six drill holes completed at El Refugio intercepted high grade silver and gold, including drill hole RE26-013 which intercepted 7.25 m grading 4.01 g/t Au and 225.1 g/t Ag, or 7.22 g/t AuEq, at distance of approximately 190 m from previously announced drill hole RE26-009 which intercepted 9.65 m grading 7.00 g/t Au and 370.3 g/t Ag, or 12.29 g/t AuEq0F1
-
Drilling in the La Soledad vein continues to intercept elevated gold values in drilling, as extension of the 2021 MRE footprint seen in hole LS26-007
-
Target 1 resource upgrade drilling highlights include:
-
2.85 m @ 2.41 g/t gold, and 107.8 g/t silver from 395.05 m (RE26-010), including
-
0.95 m @ 2.83 g/t gold, and 188.0 g/t silver from 396.95 m
-
-
1.20 m @ 6.64 g/t gold, and 6.4 g/t silver from 304.20 m (RE26-012), and
-
1.65 m @ 3.79 g/t gold, and 8.3 g/t silver from 316.75 m, including
-
0.75 m @ 5.55 g/t gold, and 11.9 g/t silver from 317.65,
-
-
7.25 m @ 4.01 g/t gold, and 225.1 g/t silver from 375.70 m (RE26-013), including
-
3.30 m @ 7.11 g/t gold, and 368.2 g/t silver from 376.80 m, including
0.50 m @ 15.25 g/t gold, and 533.0 g/t silver from 378.00 m, and including
-
-
3.25 m @ 5.23 g/t gold, and 30.5 g/t silver from 92.0 m (LS26-007), including
-
0.85 m @ 19.45 g/t gold, and 96.8 g/t silver from 94.4 m
The final drillholes of the 2026 Target 1 upgrade drilling program that were directed to further test the western mineralized limit of the El Refugio structure returned encouraging results including high grade silver and gold mineralization within wide intervals of quartz breccia and wider intervals of milled and/or phreatic breccia textures. Drill hole RE26-013, which intercepted 7.25 m of mineralized quartz breccia within a wider 12.6 m interval of quartz filled polymictic breccia, shows as evidence of a large, high energy mineralized system. The overall success of the upgrade drilling campaign is underscored by the increased footprint of the mineralization at El Refugio, and the increased confidence in the grade and geology model which remains open to depth.
"The continued success at the western expansion area of El Refugio has defined continuity of the structure with a plunge of mineralization directed to the northwest that remains open for further drill testing in the future," stated James Barr, Mithril's VP Exploration. "With our immediate objectives in the Target 1 resource area being substantially complete, our focus shifts to completing an update of the Target 1 mineral resource estimate with an emphasis on upgrading confidence in the geological and grade distribution, targeting substantial conversion from the Inferred resource classification. For the first time, detailed modelling of a post-mineral dyke system will be included. Previously, the model recognized this unit as part of the pre-mineral volcanic rock package which masked the continuity of the mineralized structure. The recent drilling has confirmed the continuation of the mineralization at similar grade and thickness across the dyke which has split and offset the mineralization.
Our look-ahead into H2 of 2026 includes expanding ground-based mapping activities to the District North Section, target development at locations not previously drill tested, and extensional drilling to follow-up previous drilling campaign successes in the Target 5 area."
Copalquin District - 2026
Mithril is undertaking an aggressive exploration programme in 2026, with 11, 238 metres now complete of a up to 25,000 metres of drilling planned during the first 6 - 8 months of the year across the Copalquin District. Upcoming work is focussing on expanding known mineralised zones, testing new high-priority targets, integrating district-wide geophysical data, and continuing to advance the Company's district-scale exploration thesis. The district features over 100 historic underground workings (c.1850 – 1910) including several multi-level mines and 200 small surface workings. Mapping and sampling across the lower half of the 70 km2 mining concession area demonstrates and a large epithermal silver-gold system with multiple target areas for potential resource growth plus the underlying conduit system responsible for the widespread gold and silver mineralisation.
The northern half of the Copalquin concession area features large areas of alteration. The LiDAR image shows evidence of historic mining activity and indicates some key structures. Along with historic sampling data, the northern section of the property presents as an additional, potentially significant and large exploration area within Mithril's Copalquin mining concessions.
The nearby 20 km2 La Dura property has recently been added to the portfolio providing a brown field property with a database of mapping, sampling and drilling1F2. The recent LiDAR survey2F3 has revealed multiple historic workings within the concession area, including the 4-level high-grade La Dura mine. An initial 1.5 km long mineralisation corridor has been identified as a future drill target. An aerial magnetic survey has been complete with interpretation work currently progressing.
Figure 1: Mithril's Copalquin and La Dura property locations in Durango State, Mexico
Figure 2: LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1, Target 3 and Target 5 with ongoing mapping and sampling plus recently completed aerial magnetic survey (report pending)
Figure 3: Property-wide channel sampling results for the middle and south district sections within ~50% of the 70 km2 mining concession area covering the Copalquin District. An aerial magnetic survey and a desktop structural study have been completed over the area and are being interpreted to support drill planning for district defining targets such as the Copalquin Structure.
Target 1 Drilling Program Discussion
Initial drilling at the Target 1 Resource area started in July 2020, culminating in seventy-seven drill holes (totalling 17,706.20 m) being completed in the area that were used as the basis of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate. Since then, 127 additional drill holes (totalling 42,861.35 m) have been completed in the Target 1 resource area, for a total of 204 drill holes (totalling 60,567.55 m).
A priority objective of the drilling campaign has been to de-risk the mineral resource model by completing infill drilling within areas defined as Inferred Resources to increase local confidence in the geology and grade continuity. In early 2026 Mithril directed drilling activities to address some remaining gaps that were recognized between wide spaced drilling in the El Refugio vein system that were untested or that were classified as Inferred resources. Eight (8) holes (totalling 2,814.0 m) were completed to fill these gaps. These holes further developed understanding of the main El Refugio body, including the addition of two new veins. The system now comprises four veins on the footwall and hangingwall side of El Refugio main.
Along the western extension of El Refugio main, the vein system consolidates into one main structure. The final seven holes (totalling 2,868.0 m) of the 2026 campaign at El Refugio were drilled to test continuity of the mineralized system and successfully intersected mineralization beyond the post-mineral dyke system. Recent age dating confirms the approximate age of mineralization around 27 Ma, relative to the post mineral dyke system with an age of 22 Ma, based on K-Ar age dating methods. Mineralization within the structure remains open to depth.
Drilling at La Soledad since the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate focused on drill testing mineralized extensions projected from the historical workings, which were surveyed with underground LiDAR in May 2025, in addition to the successful extension of the mineralized structure to the southeast. Drilling in 2026, which included seven (7) drill holes at La Soledad (totalling 2,316 m) continued testing the extension of the mineralization along the southeast trend. Together, the campaigns have culminated in identifying six subparallel mineralized structures located in the footwall to La Soledad main near the intersection with Refugio main vein.
Table 1: Recent significant results received for Target 1 resource upgrade drilling
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
AuEq g/t3F4
|
El Refugio
|
RE26-010*
|
395.05
|
397.90
|
2.85
|
2.41
|
107.8
|
3.94
|
including
|
396.95
|
397.90
|
0.95
|
2.83
|
188.0
|
5.52
|
RE26-012
|
304.20
|
305.40
|
1.20
|
6.64
|
6.4
|
6.73
|
RE26-012
|
316.75
|
318.40
|
1.65
|
3.79
|
8.3
|
3.91
|
including
|
317.65
|
318.40
|
0.75
|
5.55
|
11.9
|
5.72
|
RE26-013*
|
375.70
|
382.95
|
7.25
|
4.01
|
225.1
|
7.22
|
including
|
376.80
|
380.10
|
3.30
|
7.11
|
368.2
|
12.37
|
and*
|
378.00
|
378.50
|
0.50
|
15.25
|
533.0
|
22.86
|
La Soledad
|
LS26-006*
|
66.00
|
67.00
|
1.00
|
1.22
|
149.1
|
3.34
|
LS26-006
|
117.55
|
118.30
|
0.75
|
1.49
|
50.7
|
LS26-007
|
58.20
|
58.75
|
0.55
|
0.95
|
53.7
|
1.71
|
LS26-007
|
81.90
|
88.65
|
6.75
|
0.65
|
23.4
|
0.98
|
LS26-007
|
92.00
|
95.25
|
3.25
|
5.23
|
30.5
|
5.66
|
Including*
|
94.40
|
95.25
|
0.85
|
19.45
|
96.8
|
20.83
|
LS26-007
|
99.75
|
100.25
|
0.50
|
1.70
|
10.8
|
1.85
|
LS26-007
|
293.15
|
294.00
|
0.85
|
2.04
|
5.8
|
2.12
* Intercepts shown on attached maps and sections
Figure 4: Target 1 plan map showing drill hole trace locations, highlight intercepts in this announcement and resource footprint area
Figure 5: Long section view of the El Refugio vein looking perpendicular to the vein to the northwest
Figure 6: Cross section +/- 50 metres for drilling on the western extension of the Target 1 resource area, centred on drill hole RE26-013; drill hole RE26-010 and CDH-094 are located approximately 50 metres east.
Figure 7: Long section view of the El Refugio vein looking perpendicular to vein to the northeast
Table 2: Drill hole collar details included in this announcement
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Inclination
|
Depth (m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(degrees)
|
(degrees)
|
RE26-010
|
288904
|
2823995
|
1186.00
|
190
|
-72
|
471
|
RE26-011
|
288649
|
2823971
|
1182.00
|
200
|
-70
|
402
|
RE26-012
|
288656
|
2823883
|
1177.00
|
220
|
-75
|
369
|
RE26-013
|
288865
|
2823957
|
1202.48
|
195
|
-74
|
453
|
RE26-014
|
288546
|
2823911
|
1133.8
|
182.5
|
-58.1
|
384
|
RE26-015
|
288644
|
2823972
|
1182
|
170
|
-69
|
417
|
LS26-006
|
289691
|
2824111
|
1121
|
150
|
-58
|
366
|
LS26-007
|
289691
|
2824111
|
1121
|
173
|
-58
|
381
Note: Some collar locations may be reported with approximate handheld GPS coordinates, while surveying with differential GPS is pending completion
Table 3: All drill results reported greater than or equal to 0.1 g/t AuEq
|
Hole ID
|
Sample ID
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au
(g/t)
|
Ag
(g/t)
|
AuEq
(g/t)*
|
RE26-010
|
210152
|
394.50
|
395.05
|
0.55
|
0.20
|
3.6
|
0.25
|
RE26-010
|
210153
|
395.05
|
395.70
|
0.65
|
3.38
|
14.6
|
3.59
|
RE26-010
|
210154
|
395.70
|
396.45
|
0.75
|
2.42
|
146.0
|
4.51
|
RE26-010
|
210155
|
396.45
|
396.95
|
0.50
|
0.31
|
19.0
|
0.58
|
RE26-010
|
210156
|
396.95
|
397.90
|
0.95
|
2.83
|
188.0
|
5.52
|
RE26-010
|
210184
|
415.45
|
416.00
|
0.55
|
0.03
|
5.1
|
0.10
|
RE26-010
|
210234
|
464.00
|
466.00
|
2.00
|
0.10
|
4.9
|
0.17
|
RE26-011
|
207553
|
347.70
|
348.55
|
0.85
|
0.08
|
2.5
|
0.11
|
RE26-011
|
207554
|
348.55
|
349.50
|
0.95
|
0.04
|
9.3
|
0.17
|
RE26-011
|
207556
|
350.00
|
350.65
|
0.65
|
0.08
|
4.4
|
0.14
|
RE26-011
|
207557
|
350.65
|
351.15
|
0.50
|
0.17
|
3.8
|
0.23
|
RE26-011
|
207566
|
390.90
|
391.95
|
1.05
|
0.25
|
2.8
|
0.29
|
RE26-011
|
207569
|
393.35
|
394.10
|
0.75
|
0.27
|
1.7
|
0.30
|
RE26-012
|
207610
|
300.40
|
301.65
|
1.25
|
0.08
|
2.0
|
0.11
|
RE26-012
|
207613
|
304.20
|
305.40
|
1.20
|
6.64
|
6.4
|
6.73
|
RE26-012
|
207623
|
316.75
|
317.65
|
0.90
|
2.33
|
5.3
|
2.41
|
RE26-012
|
207624
|
317.65
|
318.40
|
0.75
|
5.55
|
11.9
|
5.72
|
RE26-012
|
207626
|
318.40
|
318.90
|
0.50
|
0.25
|
7.7
|
0.36
|
RE26-012
|
207627
|
318.90
|
319.40
|
0.50
|
0.35
|
5.6
|
0.43
|
RE26-012
|
207628
|
319.40
|
320.15
|
0.75
|
0.11
|
3.9
|
0.16
|
RE26-012
|
207629
|
320.15
|
320.90
|
0.75
|
0.05
|
3.8
|
0.11
|
RE26-012
|
207634
|
322.60
|
323.10
|
0.50
|
0.22
|
2.7
|
0.26
|
RE26-012
|
207636
|
323.80
|
324.30
|
0.50
|
0.44
|
5.4
|
0.51
|
RE26-012
|
207637
|
324.30
|
324.90
|
0.60
|
0.08
|
4.9
|
0.15
|
RE26-012
|
207638
|
324.90
|
325.80
|
0.90
|
0.09
|
4.4
|
0.16
|
RE26-012
|
207639
|
325.80
|
326.30
|
0.50
|
0.32
|
12.2
|
0.50
|
RE26-012
|
207640
|
326.30
|
326.95
|
0.65
|
0.70
|
18.5
|
0.96
|
RE26-012
|
207642
|
327.45
|
327.95
|
0.50
|
0.16
|
2.4
|
0.19
|
RE26-012
|
207643
|
327.95
|
328.45
|
0.50
|
0.17
|
3.9
|
0.22
|
RE26-012
|
207644
|
328.45
|
329.40
|
0.95
|
0.75
|
11.6
|
0.91
|
RE26-013
|
210255
|
375.70
|
376.20
|
0.50
|
2.29
|
242.0
|
5.75
|
RE26-013
|
210256
|
376.20
|
376.80
|
0.60
|
2.93
|
99.2
|
4.35
|
RE26-013
|
210257
|
376.80
|
377.35
|
0.55
|
8.84
|
335.0
|
13.63
|
RE26-013
|
210258
|
377.35
|
378.00
|
0.65
|
2.00
|
110.0
|
3.57
|
RE26-013
|
210259
|
378.00
|
378.50
|
0.50
|
15.25
|
533.0
|
22.86
|
RE26-013
|
210261
|
378.50
|
379.05
|
0.55
|
9.08
|
461.0
|
15.67
|
RE26-013
|
210262
|
379.05
|
379.60
|
0.55
|
6.01
|
348.0
|
10.98
|
RE26-013
|
210263
|
379.60
|
380.10
|
0.50
|
2.73
|
496.0
|
9.82
|
RE26-013
|
210264
|
380.10
|
380.60
|
0.50
|
1.64
|
111.0
|
3.22
|
RE26-013
|
210265
|
380.60
|
381.20
|
0.60
|
0.41
|
71.5
|
1.43
|
RE26-013
|
210266
|
381.20
|
381.80
|
0.60
|
0.12
|
11.4
|
0.28
|
RE26-013
|
210267
|
381.80
|
382.40
|
0.60
|
0.87
|
111.0
|
2.46
|
RE26-013
|
210268
|
382.40
|
382.95
|
0.55
|
1.86
|
117.0
|
3.53
|
RE26-013
|
210274
|
386.90
|
387.60
|
0.70
|
0.03
|
4.9
|
0.10
|
RE26-013
|
210276
|
387.60
|
388.30
|
0.70
|
0.05
|
8.0
|
0.17
|
RE26-013
|
210285
|
425.30
|
425.90
|
0.60
|
0.02
|
5.1
|
0.10
|
RE26-014
|
207687
|
358.80
|
359.35
|
0.55
|
0.02
|
7.9
|
0.13
|
RE26-014
|
207688
|
359.35
|
360.00
|
0.65
|
0.03
|
8.2
|
0.15
|
RE26-014
|
207689
|
360.00
|
362.00
|
2.00
|
0.01
|
6.7
|
0.11
|
RE26-015
|
207711
|
324.00
|
325.25
|
1.25
|
0.08
|
10.7
|
0.23
|
LS26-006
|
210322
|
66.00
|
66.50
|
0.50
|
0.95
|
95.1
|
2.31
|
LS26-006
|
210323
|
66.50
|
67.00
|
0.50
|
1.48
|
203.0
|
4.38
|
LS26-006
|
210326
|
67.50
|
68.00
|
0.50
|
0.06
|
4.8
|
0.13
|
LS26-006
|
210334
|
105.50
|
106.00
|
0.50
|
0.08
|
6.3
|
0.17
|
LS26-006
|
210335
|
106.00
|
106.50
|
0.50
|
0.14
|
3.3
|
0.18
|
LS26-006
|
210337
|
107.10
|
107.75
|
0.65
|
0.06
|
7.0
|
0.16
|
LS26-006
|
210344
|
112.30
|
113.35
|
1.05
|
0.10
|
17.4
|
0.35
|
LS26-006
|
210349
|
115.60
|
116.25
|
0.65
|
0.24
|
12.6
|
0.42
|
LS26-006
|
210351
|
116.25
|
117.55
|
1.30
|
0.06
|
6.4
|
0.15
|
LS26-006
|
210352
|
117.55
|
118.30
|
0.75
|
1.49
|
50.7
|
2.21
|
LS26-006
|
210363
|
127.45
|
128.45
|
1.00
|
0.04
|
4.2
|
0.10
|
LS26-006
|
210367
|
134.40
|
135.40
|
1.00
|
0.05
|
5.9
|
0.14
|
LS26-006
|
210387
|
159.80
|
160.30
|
0.50
|
0.08
|
1.3
|
0.10
|
LS26-006
|
210388
|
160.30
|
160.80
|
0.50
|
0.18
|
3.5
|
0.23
|
LS26-006
|
210389
|
160.80
|
161.30
|
0.50
|
0.10
|
0.5
|
0.10
|
LS26-006
|
210390
|
161.30
|
161.80
|
0.50
|
0.09
|
2.6
|
0.13
|
LS26-006
|
210394
|
165.35
|
166.35
|
1.00
|
0.18
|
5.0
|
0.25
|
LS26-006
|
210401
|
172.35
|
173.85
|
1.50
|
0.09
|
5.7
|
0.17
|
LS26-006
|
210409
|
207.40
|
207.90
|
0.50
|
0.11
|
0.5
|
0.12
|
LS26-006
|
210419
|
259.35
|
260.00
|
0.65
|
0.12
|
0.5
|
0.13
|
LS26-006
|
210432
|
272.60
|
273.60
|
1.00
|
0.32
|
22.8
|
0.64
|
LS26-007
|
210478
|
54.60
|
55.40
|
0.80
|
0.75
|
1.1
|
0.77
|
LS26-007
|
210479
|
55.40
|
56.20
|
0.80
|
0.30
|
2.2
|
0.33
|
LS26-007
|
210483
|
58.20
|
58.75
|
0.55
|
0.95
|
53.7
|
1.71
|
LS26-007
|
210484
|
58.75
|
59.75
|
1.00
|
0.05
|
3.1
|
0.10
|
LS26-007
|
210501
|
81.90
|
83.00
|
1.10
|
0.68
|
21.5
|
0.99
|
LS26-007
|
210502
|
83.00
|
84.00
|
1.00
|
0.87
|
28.3
|
1.28
|
LS26-007
|
210503
|
84.00
|
85.10
|
1.10
|
1.30
|
36.0
|
1.81
|
LS26-007
|
210504
|
85.10
|
85.75
|
0.65
|
0.32
|
14.1
|
0.52
|
LS26-007
|
210505
|
85.75
|
86.35
|
0.60
|
0.56
|
43.7
|
1.18
|
LS26-007
|
210506
|
86.35
|
87.00
|
0.65
|
0.28
|
23.9
|
0.62
|
LS26-007
|
210508
|
88.00
|
88.65
|
0.65
|
0.85
|
19.1
|
1.12
|
LS26-007
|
210509
|
88.65
|
89.45
|
0.80
|
0.15
|
6.5
|
0.24
|
LS26-007
|
210512
|
92.00
|
93.00
|
1.00
|
0.21
|
12.0
|
0.38
|
LS26-007
|
210513
|
93.00
|
93.75
|
0.75
|
0.28
|
2.9
|
0.32
|
LS26-007
|
210514
|
93.75
|
94.40
|
0.65
|
0.05
|
4.1
|
0.11
|
LS26-007
|
210515
|
94.40
|
95.25
|
0.85
|
19.45
|
96.8
|
20.83
|
LS26-007
|
210518
|
98.00
|
99.00
|
1.00
|
0.15
|
1.5
|
0.17
|
LS26-007
|
210521
|
99.75
|
100.25
|
0.50
|
1.70
|
10.8
|
1.85
|
LS26-007
|
210528
|
110.00
|
111.00
|
1.00
|
0.06
|
3.4
|
0.11
|
LS26-007
|
210531
|
112.00
|
113.00
|
1.00
|
0.18
|
8.0
|
0.29
|
LS26-007
|
210536
|
118.00
|
120.00
|
2.00
|
0.28
|
0.5
|
0.29
|
LS26-007
|
210548
|
135.00
|
135.50
|
0.50
|
0.84
|
6.1
|
0.93
|
LS26-007
|
210549
|
135.50
|
136.10
|
0.60
|
0.05
|
4.0
|
0.11
|
LS26-007
|
210551
|
136.10
|
136.80
|
0.70
|
0.07
|
1.8
|
0.10
|
LS26-007
|
210556
|
140.40
|
141.05
|
0.65
|
0.09
|
6.5
|
0.18
|
LS26-007
|
210567
|
150.40
|
151.15
|
0.75
|
0.11
|
3.0
|
0.15
|
LS26-007
|
210599
|
221.90
|
222.55
|
0.65
|
0.12
|
2.0
|
0.15
|
LS26-007
|
210644
|
290.75
|
291.25
|
0.50
|
0.05
|
4.0
|
0.11
|
LS26-007
|
210647
|
293.15
|
294.00
|
0.85
|
2.04
|
5.8
|
2.12
|
LS26-007
|
210660
|
302.75
|
303.25
|
0.50
|
0.09
|
4.7
|
0.16
|
LS26-007
|
210662
|
304.70
|
305.55
|
0.85
|
0.11
|
1.8
|
0.13
*See gold equivalent (AuEq) formula in the ABOUT THE COPALQUIN SILVER GOLD PROJECT section
LA DURA PROJECT UPDATE
In December 2025, Mithril secured an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the 2,052-hectare La Dura gold-silver property in Durango, Mexico, approximately 20 km from the Copalquin Project.
The property hosts several historic workings, including the past-producing La Dura Mine. Initial work has included LiDAR and aerial magnetic surveys to advance targeting.
Accordingly, along with the initial payment of US$25K, 50,000 ordinary Mithril shares at A$0.51 per share will be issued to the vendor as part of the initial acquisition consideration and are subject to a four-month hold period.
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN SILVER GOLD PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic silver and gold mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate at the first of several target areas (Target 1), demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
Target 1 Maiden Resource:
-
Indicated 691 kt @5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver
-
Inferred 1,725 kt @4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver
(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)
-
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
Table 4 Mineral resource estimate at Target 1 El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|
Gold Eq.* (g/t)
|
Gold
(koz)
|
Silver
(koz)
|
Gold Eq.* (koz)
|
El Refugio
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,447
|
4.63
|
137.1
|
6.59
|
215
|
6,377
|
307
|
La Soledad
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inferred
|
278
|
4.12
|
228.2
|
7.38
|
37
|
2,037
|
66
|
Total
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,725
|
4.55
|
151.7
|
6.72
|
252
|
8,414
|
372
* In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com.
For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))
At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high silver-gold recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.
-ENDS-
Released with the authority of the Board.
For further information contact:
|
John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
+61 435 766 809
|
NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS
Corporate Communications
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr James Barr who is Mithril's Vice President - Exploration. Mr Barr is a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a Certified Professional Geologist (P.Geo). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Barr has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Barr consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
Qualified Persons – NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
|
|
Drilling techniques
|
|
|
Drill sample recovery
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|
Location of data points
|
|
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|
Sample security
|
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|
Geology
|
|
|
Drill hole Information
|
|
See Table 2 and Figures 4 and 5 in the Announcement
|
Data aggregation methods
|
|
|
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
|
See figures in announcement
|
Balanced reporting
|
|
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|
Further work
|
|
1 See Announcement dated 12 May 2026, MTH Drills 7.00 G/T Gold, 370 G/T Silver Over 9.65 M at T1
2 See Announcement 5 December 2025, MITHRIL TO ACQUIRE THE LA DURA GOLD-SILVER PROPERTY
3 See Announcement 25 February 2026, MITHRIL LIDAR STUDY REVEALS 1.5 KM TREND & HISTORIC MINES
4 See gold equivalent (AuEq) formula in the ABOUT THE COPALQUIN SILVER GOLD PROJECT section
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.