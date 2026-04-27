Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Primary Endpoint Met in Phase 2b Portion of the AZURE-1 Study of Brelovitug in Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus

-Primary endpoint (virologic response and ALT normalization) achieved in both dose arms at Week 24

-Favorable safety and tolerability profiles observed

- Full results to be presented in a late-breaking poster presentation at EASL 2026

-Topline Phase 3 data from AZURE-1 and AZURE-4 expected in H2 2026

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced the primary endpoint was met in the Phase 2b portion of the AZURE-1 study evaluating brelovitug, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to bind hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV).

The Phase 2b portion of the AZURE-1 study included the first 53 patients evaluated at Week 24 of treatment.

At Week 24, treatment with brelovitug demonstrated robust antiviral activity across both dose groups. 100% of patients in the 300 mg once weekly (QW) arm and 75% of patients in the 900 mg once every four weeks (Q4W) arm achieved virologic response (≥2 log10 reduction in HDV RNA from baseline or undetectable HDV RNA

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Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC Highlighted at EASL Congress

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC Highlighted at EASL Congress

- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following seven years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome - Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that... Keep Reading...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global... Keep Reading...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

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Positive opinion from CHMP based on Phase 3 MARCH study with highly statistically significant (p CHMP assessment concluded that LIVMARLI in PFIC brings significant clinical benefit over the existing approved therapy. Additionally, LIVMARLI received favorable COMP opinion recommending maintenance... Keep Reading...
Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

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- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following 7 years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome - Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that new... Keep Reading...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals' LIVMARLI Data Showcased at ESPGHAN Annual Meeting

Mirum Pharmaceuticals' LIVMARLI Data Showcased at ESPGHAN Annual Meeting

- Seven abstracts highlighting ALGS and PFIC data, including three oral presentations - Long-term extension data from Phase 3 MARCH-ON PFIC study presented at plenary session and selected among the highest scoring abstracts Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced data... Keep Reading...

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