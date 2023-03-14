Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

GamingInvesting News

MIR M hits 200,000 concurrent players

  • Increasing steadily since the launch with 44 servers
  • Hidden Valley Capture, governance system and more contents will be added
  • Governance system will be added to other systems along with implementation of the WEMIX$ Payment System

Since its global launch on January 31st WEMADE's latest MMORPG 'MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond' game has shown a steady increase in player numbers, reaching the milestone of 200,000 concurrent in-game players. The number of game servers has also increased to keep up with this increase in players. MIR M started with 14 servers, which has now expanded to 44 servers (26 in Asia 8 in South America 4 in North America 6 in Europe ), and MIR M is now available in 170 countries in 12 languages.

MIR M reaches 200,000 concurrent users

To attract more players, WEMADE has been steadily adding more content and various systems. On March 8th , the first Hidden Valley Capture was hosted, a new war content where clans compete to capture Hidden Valley , the source of the core resource, Darksteel.

To give more rights to players, the governance system has been added to the Hidden Valley Capture. Players can use governance tokens earned while playing MIR M to vote for the server that will host the Hidden Valley Capture. The governance system will be added to other contents such as Party Dungeon and more.

Additionally, once the WEMIX$ Payment system is added in the future, players can use WEMIX$ or other game tokens from WEMIX PLAY to purchase items in MIR M, whose in-game economy is connected closely to MIR4 Global through inter-game economy.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services including WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain gaming platform. WEMIX is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mir-m-hits-200-000-concurrent-players-301771038.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c2253.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NCSOFT Debuts Trailer for its First Real-Time Strategy Game - 'Project G'

-     Brand new RTS title with a massive-scale war setting will come to global players on both mobile and PC.
-     Trailer features gameplay footage and various in-game contents, showcasing high-quality graphics built on Unreal Engine.
-     PD Minseok Seo said, "Players will be able to experience the quintessence of a strategy game, where the  gameplay itself is the fun factor."

NCSOFT, a global premier game developer and publisher, today debuted the first trailer for the company's new mobile and PC title, 'Project G,' on its official YouTube channel.

Project G is the company's first real-time strategy (RTS) game, coming to global players. This brand-new IP is currently under development as a strategy game set in a massive-scale war. Each player will expand by accumulating limited resources and will also make use of different tactics in territory conquests between guilds.

The trailer features 100% real gameplay scenes with high-quality graphics currently under development, built on Unreal Engine. It showcases various game system details, including unique characters of different races, strategic combats executed with melee and ranged units, and tactical maneuvers of 'Dragons' and 'Strategic Arms' in objective and territory conquest wars. It also reveals in-game footage where battles between individual forces expand into massive warfare.

Project Director Minseok Seo said, "Building an RTS title upon NCSOFT's advanced technology accumulated with MMO-based massive-scale battle system, we aim to create unprecedented scale and quality that have not been witnessed in any other strategy games." He also added, "Players will be able to experience the quintessence of strategy games, coupled with various units and worlds unique to Project G, making the gameplay itself the fun factor for the players."

NCSOFT unveils new projects of various genres in development as part of NCing, the company's open R&D initiative. Next up, a video featuring a Project G developer's interview will be revealed to the global audience. More information on Project G and NCing is available on NCSOFT's official YouTube channel.

About NCSOFT

NCSOFT, headquartered in Pangyo, Korea, is the world's premier publisher and developer of massively multiplayer online games, including the critically acclaimed Aion®, Blade & Soul®, Lineage®, and Guild Wars® franchises. NCSOFT West is a division of NCSOFT that holds operating responsibilities for North America , Europe , South America , and Australia / New Zealand . More information can be found at www.ncsoft.com .

NCSOFT's Project G

NCSOFT's Project G

NCSOFT Logo (PRNewsfoto/NCSOFT)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncsoft-debuts-trailer-for-its-first-real-time-strategy-game--project-g-301770733.html

SOURCE NCSOFT

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

3XP GAMING EXPO, POWERED BY GAME7, LAUNCHES IN LA JUNE 8-9 TO SHOWCASE WEB3 GAMES

First-to-market US exhibition will highlight the latest advancements in web3 gaming with a curated selection of publishers, brands, and thought leaders

- The 3XP Gaming Expo powered by Game7, the premier Web3 gaming destination, will be taking place at the Pasadena Convention Center in California from June 8-9th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WEMADE showcases Future of Gaming at 2023 Game Developers Conference

Joins global leaders in consumer tech, entertainment, and console, mobile & PC games - Amazon Web Services, Google and Meta as Diamond sponsors at "The Future of the Industry" themed GDC 2023

Korea-based global gaming giant WEMADE is set to present its vision of the Future of Gaming at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC). In h is k eynote on "The Future of Gaming: Inter-game Play and Beyond", WEMADE CEO Henry Chang will share how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AviaGames Makes Mobile Gaming More Convenient and Accessible with Pocket7Games WebGame

No Download Required: New Web Games Brings Popular Skill-Based Card Games, Sports Games, Puzzle Games, and More to Users Anytime, Anywhere

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced the Pocket7Games WebGame, its mobile browser-based games solutions. With the new Pocket7Games WebGame, gamers can play Pocket7Games titles without needing to download an app, making gaming more accessible. The mobile gaming industry is constantly changing and driving more interest from users across all levels of gameplay. The new WebGame is an important growth initiative from AviaGames as the company continues to evolve and open up Pocket7Games' selection of skill-based games for even more players to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Microsoft announces partnership with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid to bring more games to more players around the world

Through a new 10-year agreement to support Boosteroid's leading Ukrainian software development team, Microsoft will bring Xbox PC games, as well as Activision Blizzard titles including "Call of Duty," to the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world

Microsoft Corp. and Boosteroid on Tuesday announced a 10-year agreement to bring Xbox PC games to Boosteroid's cloud gaming platform. Boosteroid, which has its software development team in Ukraine recently surpassed 4 million users globally and has become the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world. The agreement will also enable Activision Blizzard PC titles to be streamed by Boosteroid customers after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard closes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Drop-In Gaming Signs Pro Apex Legends Team

Drop-In Gaming , a leading esports organization, is thrilled to announce the signing of a professional Apex Legends team to a one-year contract. The team comprises some of the best players in the world of Apex Legends, and their addition to the Drop-In Gaming family marks a significant milestone for the organization.

The newly-signed Apex Legends team consists of three highly-skilled players, Stompez , Stuhni and Jayecue , who have proven their mettle in various esports tournaments and competitions. The team has a solid track record in the Apex Legends scene and is poised to continue their winning streak under the Drop-In Gaming banner.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Steppe Gold Files Technical Report for ATO Gold Project

Alpha Gold Fund - Twelve Month Performance Market Update

BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

×