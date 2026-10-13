Mining Americas Reports Third Quarter 2026 Gold Production and Provides Notice of Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

Mining Americas Inc. (TSX: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Mining Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the three months ended September 30, 2026 (the "third quarter 2026" or "Q3 2026") from the Company's 100%-owned Pan gold mine in White Pine County, Nevada ("Pan mine"). Pan produced 7,915 ounces of gold and sold 7,620 ounces during Q3 2026, bringing year-to-date production to 24,786 ounces. Gold production for the quarter was in line with the Company's 2026 mine plan.

Mining Americas CEO, Darren Blasutti, commented, "Third quarter gold production of 7,915 ounces was on budget for our 2026 mine plan at the Pan mine, and represents 24,786 ounces of gold production year to date. The operation sustained an average mining rate of approximately 59,000 tonnes per day during the quarter, broadly consistent with the second quarter and approximately 31% higher than in 2025, with further improvements progressing. We remain on track to achieve our 2026 guidance for production of 32,000-38,000 ounces of gold."

As part of the new mine plan adopted in early 2026, and in combination with the new mining contractor, the operation sustained higher mining rates of 59,000 tonnes per day in Q3, similar to the second quarter and a 31% improvement compared to average rates in 2025. Focus remains on achieving further productivity improvements at the mine.

Production guidance for the full-year 2026 remains unchanged at between 32,000 and 38,000 ounces of gold.

The Company's unaudited cash balance was $36 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $43 million on June 30, 2026. The cash balance was after a $5.3 million payment in late September to ratify the land-use change permit for the Company's Cerro de Oro project in Mexico. Cash use in the quarter includes construction spending at the Copperstone project and increased waste stripping at Pan.

The Company is scheduled to release its third quarter financial and operating results before market open on Monday, November 16, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results and project activities, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Third Quarter Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

North American callers please dial: +1-800-715-9871
International callers please dial: +1-647-932-3411

Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/15173

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Darren Koningen, P.Eng., the Company's President & COO, who is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Mining Americas

Mining Americas Inc. is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project.

The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, an underground gold project currently in construction. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, a permitted open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.

The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of permitted, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Darren Blasutti, CEO
416-306-0990 ext 208
dblasutti@miningamericas.gold

David Stewart, VP Corporate Development & Capital Markets
+1-647-294-8361
dstewart@miningamericas.gold

Website: www.miningamericas.gold

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: achieving 2026 production guidance and further productivity improvements in mining rates at the Pan mine. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318585

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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