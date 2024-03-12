- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Moonera project in the Madura Province of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Government funded drilling has commenced at the Moonera copper and rare earth elements project in the Eucla Basin
- Drilling to be undertaken using the innovative coiled-tube drilling method pioneered by MinEx CRC and its partner the Geological Survey of Western Australia
- Program consists of 3 to 4 holes down to a depth of approximately 700m
- Premier1 benefits from any discovery made
The Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) previously advised SensOre (now Premier1) in 2023 that they wish to utilise the coiled-tube drilling method to test its applicability in the area. The program consists of 3 to 4 deep drill holes and is part of a precompetitive stratigraphic borehole program which will fill a gap in GSWA drilling in the region.
The majority of prior GSWA drilling was in the vicinity of the Trans-Australian railway line, approximately 100 km to the north. The holes being drilled currently would intersect the buried Madura Province Proterozoic basement beneath the younger Eucla Basin cover sediments.
This work is part of a long-running precompetitive geoscience program by GSWA which will improve understanding of the mineral, energy and groundwater potential of the region. MinEx CRC seeks to obtain drill core, chips and downhole data (such as semi-automated scanned geochemistry) from a series of stratigraphic boreholes up to an approximate depth of 700 m, penetrating through cover of the Eucla Basin.
The obtained multielement data will allow Premier1 to further test the copper and rare earth element potential of the project at no cost. The boreholes also further test the use of novel, smaller footprint coiled-tube drilling techniques for stratigraphic drilling in covered geological terranes.
Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, commented:
“We are pleased to see the GSWA and MinEx CRC trialling its innovative drilling approach at Moonera. The engagement is testament to the potential identified by SensOre before our recent demerger and we are excited to see the results of this test.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Premier1 Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Premier1 Lithium
Overview
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) is an Australian company focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia. The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
Premier1 employs artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to choose its lithium prospects. Through a data-driven approach, the company can strategically allocate resources to prioritize the most promising targets.
The company’s portfolio comprises one wholly-owned project and three other projects with joint venture (JV) partners. The wholly owned Abbotts North project is its flagship asset, with the Buttamiah Prospect as the primary area of focus. The Buttamiah Prospect is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
The other three JV projects are: 1) Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project, with JV partners Venture Minerals and Firetail; 2) Montague Project, with JV partner Gateway Mining; and 3) Gecko North Project, with JV partner LithGold.
Western Australia represents one of the best jurisdictions for lithium exploration. The state offers a stable investment environment supported by a transparent regulatory system, access to export markets, and minimal barriers to international trade. Archean cratons in the region are the most prospective and represent some of the world’s largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. The company’s Abbotts North Project is in the Archean cratons making it a sought-after lithium asset.
According to the Office of the Chief Economist within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Western Australia is projected to possess around 10 percent of the global lithium hydroxide refining capacity by 2024. That projection is expected to further increase to over 20 percent of the global lithium refining capacity by 2028.
Lithium as a mineral is in great focus, given its application in batteries for electric vehicles. It represents the most in-demand metal required for the energy transition. The global shift away from fossil fuels is ongoing, which should fuel demand for lithium in the next decade. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global battery and minerals supply chains must expand by 10 times to meet the demand in 2030. This should benefit lithium which remains a key battery ingredient.
Projections by mining giant Albemarle suggest that lithium demand will reach 3.7 million tons by 2030 driven by favorable government policies in many countries aimed at phasing out new internal combustion engine car sales. As the global demand for lithium continues to expand, Premier1’s exploration and development initiatives are well-timed, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the swiftly growing lithium market.
Company Highlights
- Premier1 Lithium is focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia, one of the best jurisdictions in the world for hard rock lithium.
- The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre Limited. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business, and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
- The company holds a pipeline of promising lithium projects led by its wholly owned flagship project, Abbotts North, and three joint venture projects – Yalgoo and Yalgoo West, Montague and Gecko North.
- The company’s lithium prospects are selected using AI and machine learning. This data-driven approach allows Premier1 to prioritize resource allocation toward the most prospective targets.
- Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-meter RC drilling program at Abbotts North in February 2024. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
- The focus of the drilling program is on the Buttamiah Prospect within the Abbotts North Project, which is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
- In addition to Abbotts North, Premier1 has planned extensive exploration work at its JV projects. This includes pegmatite mapping and sampling, as well as soil and auger geochemistry to delineate drill targets at Montague and Yalgoo beginning the second half of 2024.
- Premier1 Lithium offers investors an attractive way to benefit from the growing demand for lithium.
Key Projects
Abbotts North Project
Abbotts North is the company’s 100 percent-owned flagship lithium project. This project is situated in the Abbotts Greenstone Belt region, which has not been previously explored for lithium. The Buttamiah prospect, the key target area within the Abbotts North, has shown confirmed pegmatite occurrences that yield up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
Several parallel lithium-bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled at the Buttamiah Prospect. The individual pegmatites exhibit an average width ranging from 2 meters to 3 meters and can be followed along a strike length of up to 350 meters. The main Buttamiah Prospect extends over a total area of 1.5 kilometers.
Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-metre RC drilling program in February 2024, designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralized pegmatite field at the Buttamiah Prospect. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
Several additional priority targets have been identified at the Abbotts North Project following the completion of the initial phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The soil survey results unveiled areas of interest with a geochemical structure similar to those observed over the primary Buttamiah Prospect. Subsequent fieldwork will be undertaken to evaluate these newly identified priority targets and plan for additional heritage clearance surveys.
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West are key projects in the company’s lithium portfolio. AI and machine learning were used to identify these projects as having significant potential for lithium. These assets are part of the Greenstone Belt region, which is underexplored. The greenstone belt is characterized by multiple phases of granitic intrusions, including known LCT pegmatites.
Premier1 can earn up to 70 percent of the lithium rights for the Yalgoo project from Venture Minerals and 80 percent of mineral rights (except rare earth elements) from Firetail Resources for the Yalgoo West project.
The land access approvals are in place and the company is planning extensive fieldwork, including pegmatite sampling, soil and auger geochemistry, to identify targets for initial drilling beginning H2 2024.
Montague Project
Montague project, located within the Greenstone Belt, is a joint venture between Premier1 and Gateway Mining. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in the JV by meeting certain expenditure criteria. Premier1 has selected tenements within the Montague project for lithium, using AI and machine learning.
The project comprises historical mining leases and is situated in proximity to geological formations that indicate the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Land access approvals are in place for the project and the next steps include pegmatite mapping and sampling, and soil geochemistry, which will be followed by drilling in H2 2024.
Gecko North Project
Gecko North project is a joint venture between Premier1 and LithGold Minerals. The company used AI and machine learning to generate lithium targets at Gecko North. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in this JV project. This includes earning 51 percent interest by spending $2.5 million over four years, and an additional 29 percent interest by completing a bankable feasibility study.
Land access approvals for this project are in place and the next steps include extending soil geochemistry and shallow drilling to test soil anomaly in H1 of 2024.
Management Team
Richard Taylor – Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor is a qualified lawyer and holds an MBA from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in law from ANU. He has more than 15 years of experience and has held several senior leadership roles in the resource sector. Previously, he has worked with Terramin Australia, Mineral Deposits, PanAust, MMG, and Oxiana. His experience spans various domains including strategy, business development and governance.
Anja Ehser - Non-Executive Director
Anja Ehser is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector in Europe, and Canada, focusing on base, precious and battery metals. She has held several senior leadership roles within the Deutsche Rohstoff Group and its subsidiaries.
Nicholas Limb – Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Limb is a professional geoscientist. He has held senior-level positions in various ASX-listed companies in the gold, mineral sands, and oil and gas sectors. He has rich experience in multiple domains including finance, risk and governance.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Oceana Lithium
Overview
A lot can change in two years — just look at Brazil.
Best described as a bit player in the lithium space only two years ago, the country has since become one of the premier destinations for lithium exploration and development. It all started with the runaway success of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML, TSXV:SGML). Since then, multiple high-profile mining companies have established themselves in the country.
This growth is unlikely to stop anytime soon, particularly in light of recent investments into Brazil's battery manufacturing sector by companies including BorgWarner and Inventus Power. Within the next several years, Brazil could become a major global supplier. That's good news for the lithium market, as we are rapidly approaching the point at which demand will greatly outstrip supply.Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN) is well-positioned to get us past that point — and to tap into Brazil's fast-growing lithium mining industry. An early-stage exploration company with significant opportunity for discovery across its projects, Oceana's flagship Solonópole project displays considerable promise. The company also maintains highly prospective projects in both Australia and Brazil.
Oceana's acquisitions were no accident. The company's well-informed exploration strategy stems from veteran geologists and mining professionals with decades of experience between them. It's already identified multiple drill targets in Solonópole, all of which are highly prospective and known to contain lithium.
Company Highlights
- Oceana Lithium is an exploration company with two strategic and highly prospective projects in Solonópole, Ceará State, Brazil (Solonópole Lithium Project) and Northern Territory, Australia (Napperby Project) — all tier-one mining jurisdictions.
- Brazil in particular is an emerging international destination for lithium, with multiple promising discoveries in recent years.
- Recent investments in battery manufacturing within the country also present a huge opportunity for lithium exploration.
- Napperby is a large-scale exploration project situated in Australia's Northern Territory, and has the potential to host uranium, lithium and several other rare and valuable resources, including rare earth elements and tantalum.
- The company is well-funded to advance exploration on all its projects, with $3.35 million in cash on 31 December 2023.
- Investors can expect strong newsflow over the coming months from both projects.
Key Assets
Solonópole Lithium Project, Ceará State, Brazil
Located three to four hours by sealed road from the major port of Pecém and the capital city Fortaleza, Oceana's Solonópole project consists of 10 permits covering 124 square kilometers of highly prospective ground. Detailed field mapping by Oceana's Brazilian subsidiary Ceara Litio has identified a significant mineralized pegmatite corridor within the company's claim. The permits also cover several historic artisanal mining sites previously tapped for lithium, tantalum, niobium and tin.
Highlights:
- A Historic Artisanal Hotbed: Oceana has identified more than 50 small-scale artisanal mines during field exploration. Mining at these sites only reached depths of a maximum of 10 meters due to the need to blast hard rock material.
- Mineralisation: Oceana has a body of data that suggests high-grade mineralization at Solonópole, including:
- Regional geological review of the Solonópole Pegmatites was completed in 2012 by Brazilian Geological Survey (CPRM). Analytical results (XRD) confirmed spodumene, lepidolite and amblygonite being the main lithium bearing minerals .
- A regional reconnaissance program completed by a previous explorer which collected 246 grab samples in 2016 and 2017 containing:
- Lithium oxide (Li2O): 9 percent.
- Tantalum (Ta): 1 percent.
- Niobium (Nb): 1 percent.
- Tin (Sn): 1,000 ppm.
- Beryllium (Be): 2.5 percent.
- First-pass soil geochemistry results highlighting the presence of residual soil anomalies.
- An Ideal Location: Solonópole is situated in one of Brazil's two historic lithium mining regions, giving Oceana access to experienced labour and extensive pre-existing infrastructure. The project is also well-suited for exploration activities, as it is arid and sparsely populated farmland. It also has access to renewable energy (solar farms and hydro power).
- Experienced In-country Team: Oceana has invested heavily in developing an in-house exploration team headed by experienced resident geologist Mike Sousa and a strong corporate and legal management team based in Belo Horizonte headed by Cintia Maia and Carolina Carvalho who are both fluent in English.
- Exploration Work: Large-scale infill soil sampling program conducted since March 2023 collecting over 10,000 soil samples, and first pass 2,000-metre RC drilling program across priority targets was completed in August 2023. Phase 1 RC drilling campaign identified new lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones. New data from geophysics and soil geochemistry anomalies indicate several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction, showing several lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Bom Jesus de Baixo (BJdB) Pit; BJdB Central; Tin Mine; Nira; Lapinha; Urubu; Zilcar II and Rolados targets.
Map showing completed RC scout drill holes at Bom Jesus de Baixo Prospect
Napperby Project, Northern Territory, Australia
A large-scale exploration project situated in Australia's Northern Territory, Napperby covers 1,160 square kilometers. The 100 percent owned project is also located within the Northern Arunta pegmatite province, expected to soon become a hotbed of mining and exploration. It displays similar geology to the Pine Creek pegmatite province, which hosts the Finniss lithium project owned by Core Lithium (ASX:CXO).
Highlights:
- A Prime Location: Napperby is accessible via both the Stuart Highway and Tanami Highway. It's also close to Central Australian Railway with access to the port city of Darwin. Rio Tinto Resources (ASX:RIO) also owns a large exploration application permit immediately to the south of Napperby’s EL32863. ELA32841 is under application.
- Confirmed Pegmatites: Historical exploration of the region identified multiple pegmatite dykes with both tin and tantalum mineral occurrence. Additionally, a 2005 analysis by the Northern Territory Geological Survey confirmed these as LCT pegmatites.
- Exploration Work: Oceana has completed a hyperspectral survey to acquire high-quality data over the project area. Soil geochemical program completed reveals several large linear lithium anomalies, some of which are on the strike extension of pegmatite outcrop.
- Uranium Potential: Napperby has the potential to host uranium, lithium and several other rare and valuable resources, including rare earth elements and tantalum.
Board and Management Team
Dr. Qingtao Zeng - Non-executive Chairman
Doctor Qingtao Zeng has been extensively involved in the lithium exploration and development sector and is well-connected with potential off-take partners having acted as intermediary for the supply or purchase of spodumene concentrate for a number of producers. He has been engaged as a consulting geologist in a range of geological and commercial environments. Zeng completed a PhD in geology at the Centre of Exploration Targeting (CET) of University of Western Australia in 2013. He has published several academic papers on structure control orogenic gold systems in different geological scales and is a member of Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He is currently managing director of Australasian Metals Ltd, and a non-executive Director of Kodal Minerals, MetalsTech and Winsome Resources Ltd.
Aidan Platel - Non-executive Director
Aidan Platel is an experienced geologist and mining executive with over 25 years’ experience in the minerals industry. He has a broad skill set covering exploration, study execution, project development, mining, mineral processing and corporate financing within the minerals and mining service sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours in Geology) from UWA and has a Master of Business Administration from the Curtin Graduate School of Business.
Platel has held numerous executive and non-executive director roles in ASX listed exploration companies over his career. He has a proven track record of exploration success, having helped discover and develop several major deposits including the world-class Santa Rita Nickel deposit (>1Mt contained Ni metal) in Brazil. Platel is currently managing director and chief executive officer of Charger Metals NL and non-executive director of Olympio Metals.
Dan Smith - Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
Dan Smith has more than 15 years’ experience in financial markets, including 10 years’ experience with ASX Listing Rules compliance and corporate governance. Smith is a fellow member of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Curtin University. He acts as company secretary for numerous ASX, AIM and NSX-listed companies.
Caue (Paul) Araujo - Chief Executive Officer
Caue Araujo is a qualified Australian-Brazilian geologist with over 20 years of experience as a mining industry professional. Following his early training with Vale in Brazil, his subsequent roles have included general manager of SRK Consulting Brazil, regional director of investment and business planning at Hatch (Australia and Asia), and global general manager – mine finance with mining industry advisory group Palaris Australia. He has a strong aptitude for the technical and economic evaluation of mineral resource projects, having been involved in the development of numerous projects during his career working with finance providers and equity investors including emerging lithium miners and mine gate concentrate producers. Araujo is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has an MBA (project management, business and finance) from Ibmec University, Brazil. Through his diverse experience, he has refined his abilities to lead and manage multi-disciplinary teams. He is well-acquainted with key chemical companies, battery producers and EV manufacturers in the supply chain and their requirements to secure environmentally responsible long-term sources of lithium supply.
Mike Sousa - Exploration Manager and Competent Person, Brazil
Mike Sousa is a passionate and results driven geoscientist with over seventeen years exploration and project development experience, in his native Brazil and internationally, in battery minerals, gold, phosphates, niobium and rare earth elements. His experience includes planning and execution of exploration programs from early to advanced stage and mine expansion projects. Sousa has worked in senior roles in various states in Brazil for junior, mid-tier and major national and international companies including Equinox Gold, Lithium Ionic, OZ Minerals, Anglo American, Vale and Glencore. He brings to Oceana profound local knowledge and established relationships with professional service providers as well as local stakeholders. Sousa is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy – MAusIMM (CP).
Cintia Maia - Company Administrator, Brazil
Cintia Maia is manager, corporate and director of the company’s Brazilian operating subsidiary, Ceará Litio Mineração Ltda. She is an experienced corporate manager and administrator and a qualified accountant with over 20 years’ experience.
Maia is familiar with reporting requirements for Australian public companies, having previously worked as CFO for GRD Minproc, AMEC Canada and a number of other mining and industrial companies. She brings a wealth of practical experience to her role as the Company’s senior corporate officer in Brazil.
Carolina Carvalho - Manager Corporate Affairs, Brazil
Carolina Carvalho is an experienced corporate lawyer, having spent more than 15 years working with medium and large multinationals operating in Brazil. She has worked in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning and strategic business development across a number of industries including mining.
WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise gross proceeds of A$4.33m of funds have been received before costs through the successful conversion of 288,528,071 WCNOE Options1.
With the funds from the option exercise by option holders and the Underwriter, in addition to the recent Director and KMP conversions of unlisted options, the Company now has ~A$6.33M in cash and listed investments2.
The Company is now well funded to focus on its upcoming exploration programs, details of which will be provided in due course.
Commenting on the funding, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:
“The completion of this funding makes the Company an interesting investment proposition. With a market capitalisation of circa $25m which includes ±AUD$6.3m we are funded for multiple work programmes at Radium Point, our uranium & silver rich IOCG project and Coppermine, the high-grade copper gold and silver project in Nunavut.
The first of these exploration campaigns by Expert Geophysics3 airborne survey experts at Coppermine where we continue to build full mobilisation in anticipation of a significant field deployment in the coming months.
Next up will be the completion of contractor and service providers for the complimentary campaigns at Radium Point the Uranium Silver IOCG project, and I look forward to updating shareholders on this in the not-too-distant future along with additional project acquisitions and executive appointments.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites. The exploration licence has been granted for a period of 5 years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 km south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 km south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine (Talison Lithium). The area covers roughly 43 km2 and expands Galan’s 100% owned tenement package to a total area of 315 km2.
- Newly granted tenement (E70/4629) located less than 30 km south of Greenbushes mine
- Importantly, tenement contains the historic tin workings associated with lithium-bearing pegmatites
- A re-interpretation of historical geophysical data acquired by Galan indicates that the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone extends into E70/4629 and may be responsible for the emplacement of pegmatites.
- Processing of previous airborne geophysical data provides initial exploration targets
- Maiden exploration campaign, including hand sampling and ground, geophysics set for H2 2024 over this highly prospective tenure
Commenting on this important milestone, Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said ”The grant of this key exploration licence is an important pillar of Galan’s exploration and evaluation activities at Greenbushes South. The tenure is highly prospective and its geological setting gives us the confidence to commence a maiden field campaign at the earliest opportunity. We look forward to updating the market as we advance the project.”
Figure 1: Location of Galan’s 100% owned Western Australian tenements and newly granted E70/4629
Figure 2: Aeromagnetic image showing the new tenement hosting a north-northeast trending structure that passes near the historic Smithfield pegmatite field.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first phase drilling program at Abbotts North located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The program has been completed on time and under budget.
HIGHLIGHTS
- First phase of drilling completed, with 11 RC holes totaling 1,623m at Abbotts North
- Drilling confirms orientation and down depth continuity of the stacked pegmatite system
- Program identifies multiple pegmatite layers
- Samples submitted to lab for multi element analyses with results expected in April
- Pegmatite mapping and sampling underway to define further drill targets
The pegmatite swarms had previously been mapped over a strike length of up to 350m with the single sub-cropping pegmatites averaging between 2 to 3m width at surface.
The drilling was able to confirm the orientation and down depth continuity of the stacked system dipping between 30-50 degree to the north.
9 of 11 drill holes intercepted pegmatites of on average 1 to 3m and locally up to 4m thickness hosted within an amphibolite unit. Occasionally, lepidolite has been identified and further analyses are planned to determine the presence of spodumene in the system.
All samples have been submitted for multi element analyses with results expected in the next approximately 6 weeks.
Additional studies of the outcropping pegmatites in the larger Buttamiah Prospect area including fractionation vectoring using K/Rb ratios by ERM consultants on site suggest the core of the system to be located to the east of the current drilling.
Further mapping and sampling of the known pegmatites in this area as well as over the remaining tenement package will be completed to refine existing and define further drill targets. This includes preparations for further heritage clearance surveys. Premier1 is fully funded for any subsequent phase two drilling program.
Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, commented:
“In our first drilling program, we were able to confirm the continuity of the mapped pegmatites at depth and enhance our understanding of the LCT system.
Although still in the early stages, Abbotts North is gradually revealing its geological story. Further analysis of the RC samples will play a significant role in informing our next drilling targets and in evaluating the area's lithium potential.
We look forward to updating our shareholders as we continue to explore this exciting region.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AEV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ASX Lithium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
After hitting all-time highs in 2022, lithium prices have come under pressure due to rising supply.
The lithium market is currently in a supply surplus which is likely to weigh on prices for the battery metal this year. However, looking longer term, experts are predicting positive growth in the years to come — the expectation is that demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems will continue lifting the lithium market, and lithium-mining stocks as well.
Australia, the world’s largest producer of lithium, is home to a number of global lithium miners, and investors interested in getting exposure to the market may want to start by getting familiar with these big-name players.
With this in mind, the Investing News Network has listed the top five ASX lithium stocks by market cap. All information in this list was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on March 4, 2024.
1. Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
Market cap: AU$13.18 billion; current share price: AU$4.41
Pilbara Minerals' fully owned Pilgangoora operation has a range of global partners and produces spodumene and tantalite concentrate. The operation includes two processing plants called Pilgan and Ngungaju; the former produces both a spodumene concentrate and a tantalite concentrate, while the latter solely produces a spodumene concentrate.
In the third quarter of 2023, Pilbara Minerals concluded the optimisation and ramp up of the Ngungaju plant, achieving its target production capacity of 180,000 to 200,000 tonnes per annum of spodumene concentrate. Shortly after, the company announced commissioning activities at its South Korean-based lithium hydroxide processing plant, a joint venture with partner POSCO.
Pilbara is currently working on multiple expansion projects at Pilgangoora. Its P680 expansion is for a primary rejection facility and a crushing and ore-sorting facility; while the P1000 expansion is targeting a spodumene production increase at the site to 1 million MT per year.
Pilbara Minerals has long-term agreements with several high-ranking companies, including China’s Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460), Great Wall Motor Company (OTC Pink:GWLLF,HKEX:2333), Yibin Tianyi and General Lithium.
2. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)
Market cap: AU$13.14 billion; current share price: AU$66.40
Mineral Resources is a Perth-based mining company with a focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. The company's current lithium assets include Mount Marion and Wodgina.
In 2022, Mineral Resources and its joint venture partner Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) recommenced operations at Wodgina in response to surging lithium demand; they produced the first spodumene concentrate from train 1 in June of last year, and from train 2 last July. The company hopes to produce lithium hydroxide at Wodgina within the next five years.
The Mount Marion lithium project — located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia — was upgraded this year to a production rate of 600,000 tonnes per year of mixed-grade product. The company has an eventual goal of 900,000 tpa, a 450 percent increase from its original capacity of 200,000.
In August 2023, Mineral Resources partnered with battery materials company Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT,OTC Pink:LMMFF) on a pilot plant to test the potential of the latter's LieNA technology for enhancing lithium extraction yields. Subject to the results of the pilot plant study, the companies may enter a 50/50 joint venture to commercialise the technology.
3. Arcadium Lithium (ASX:LTM)
Market cap: AU$9.19 billion; current share price: AU$8.47
Arcadium Lithium formed out of the recent US$10.6 billion merger between Allkem and Livent, resulting in one of the world’s largest lithium companies with a production capacity of 248,000 MT of lithium carbonate equivalent per year.
The company’s operations and development projects are located in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. They include hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction (DLE) and lithium chemicals manufacturing to produce a wide range of lithium chemicals products.
This year, Arcadium plans to increase its lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide production by 40 percent to between 50,000 tonnes and 54,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalents. To do this, its ramping up lithium carbonate expansion activities at several assets including its Olaroz and Fénix brine operations in Argentina.
4. IGO (ASX:IGO)
Market cap: AU$6.18 billion; current share price: AU$8.16
Exploration and mining company IGO has a portfolio of battery metals projects, including the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation, the Forrestania nickel operation and the Cosmos nickel operation in Western Australia. The company’s battery metals interests also include a lithium joint venture with Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466). The resultant company, called Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia, holds a 51 percent stake in the Greenbushes lithium mine in Western Australia. Ultimately, IGO owns an indirect 24.99 percent interest in the mine.
The company highlighted a net profit after tax of AU$495.2 million in its December 2023 Half-Year report, compared with AU$631.4 million in the prior period. The decrease is attributed to lower prices for spodumene and decreased sales volumes.
5. Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR)
Market cap: AU$3.11 billion; current share price: AU$1.33
Liontown Resources has two projects located in Western Australia, which is rich in resources. The Kathleen Valley project is expected to become a top battery metals provider and is projected to begin development in Q2 2024. The company's Buldania project has an initial mineral resource of 15 million tonnes at 1 percent lithium oxide.
Liontown has a binding power purchase agreement with Zenith Energy, a globally reaching but independent Canadian oil and gas company. This agreement is for Zenith to design a power station that will supply Liontown’s Kathleen project with wind- and solar-generated electricity for at least the next 15 years.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Premier1 Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.