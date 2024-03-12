MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Premier1 Lithium

MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Moonera project in the Madura Province of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Government funded drilling has commenced at the Moonera copper and rare earth elements project in the Eucla Basin
  • Drilling to be undertaken using the innovative coiled-tube drilling method pioneered by MinEx CRC and its partner the Geological Survey of Western Australia
  • Program consists of 3 to 4 holes down to a depth of approximately 700m
  • Premier1 benefits from any discovery made
Moonera is a copper and rare earth elements joint venture project that had previously been identified and drill tested with two drill holes by the Company in 2022 and 2023 (see technical annex). Through this previous drilling, Premier1 currently holds a 40% interest in the project and may elect to earn up to 80% by spending another $1.4m by 30 December 2024.

The Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) previously advised SensOre (now Premier1) in 2023 that they wish to utilise the coiled-tube drilling method to test its applicability in the area. The program consists of 3 to 4 deep drill holes and is part of a precompetitive stratigraphic borehole program which will fill a gap in GSWA drilling in the region.

The majority of prior GSWA drilling was in the vicinity of the Trans-Australian railway line, approximately 100 km to the north. The holes being drilled currently would intersect the buried Madura Province Proterozoic basement beneath the younger Eucla Basin cover sediments.

This work is part of a long-running precompetitive geoscience program by GSWA which will improve understanding of the mineral, energy and groundwater potential of the region. MinEx CRC seeks to obtain drill core, chips and downhole data (such as semi-automated scanned geochemistry) from a series of stratigraphic boreholes up to an approximate depth of 700 m, penetrating through cover of the Eucla Basin.

The obtained multielement data will allow Premier1 to further test the copper and rare earth element potential of the project at no cost. The boreholes also further test the use of novel, smaller footprint coiled-tube drilling techniques for stratigraphic drilling in covered geological terranes.

Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, commented:

“We are pleased to see the GSWA and MinEx CRC trialling its innovative drilling approach at Moonera. The engagement is testament to the potential identified by SensOre before our recent demerger and we are excited to see the results of this test.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:plclithium investingsensoretechnology investingLithium Investing
PLC:AU
Premier1 Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Premier1 Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Premier1 Lithium

Premier1 Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN)

Oceana Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise gross proceeds of A$4.33m of funds have been received before costs through the successful conversion of 288,528,071 WCNOE Options1.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites. The exploration licence has been granted for a period of 5 years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 km south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 km south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine (Talison Lithium). The area covers roughly 43 km2 and expands Galan’s 100% owned tenement package to a total area of 315 km2.

Keep reading...Show less
First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first phase drilling program at Abbotts North located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The program has been completed on time and under budget.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AEV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium periodic table symbol and ore

ASX Lithium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

After hitting all-time highs in 2022, lithium prices have come under pressure due to rising supply.

The lithium market is currently in a supply surplus which is likely to weigh on prices for the battery metal this year. However, looking longer term, experts are predicting positive growth in the years to come — the expectation is that demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems will continue lifting the lithium market, and lithium-mining stocks as well.

Australia, the world’s largest producer of lithium, is home to a number of global lithium miners, and investors interested in getting exposure to the market may want to start by getting familiar with these big-name players.

Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Premier1 Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments

Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy

MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating

Related News

Gold Investing

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Graphite Investing

International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy

Resource Investing

MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating

Copper Investing

Mineralised Structure at Cumbre Coya Extended to Over 170m Strike Length

Resource Investing

Firebird & China Chemical Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Plant

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

×