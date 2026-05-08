Mineros S.A. to Repurchase Shares in Colombia Commencing May 11, 2026

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company "), a leading gold producer in Latin America, will commence an offer to repurchase its common shares (an Oferta de Readquisicion de Acciones , or " ORA ") through the facilities of the Colombian Stock Exchange for five business days starting today, Monday, May 11, 2026, and ending on May 15, 2026. The maximum aggregate value of the common shares to be repurchased under the ORA will be $15.0 million.
The ORA was approved by the General Shareholders' Assembly of Mineros at its ordinary meeting held on March 27, 2026, which (i) approved a share repurchase program for an aggregate value of up to $80.0 million, to be executed through one or more repurchase offers within a maximum period of three (3) years from March 27, 2026 (the "Share Repurchase Program"), and (ii) authorized the Board of Directors to regulate the Share Repurchase Program and define and approve its specific terms and conditions.
The repurchase price for each common share will be determined through a book-building mechanism, pursuant to which eligible shareholders will indicate the price at which they are willing to sell a specified number of shares, or their willingness to accept the repurchase price, during the acceptance period. The repurchase price and the maximum amount to be repurchased will be determined by the Company based on the structure of the order book and prevailing market conditions at the time of adjudication. Payment will be made on the third business day following the date of adjudication.
The final number of shares repurchased under the ORA will be determined based on the number of common shares tendered to the ORA. In the event that common shares tendered below or at the determined repurchase price have a value exceeding $15.0 million, common shares will be repurchased from the tendering shareholders on a pro-rata basis.
The ORA is subject to applicable market conditions. Further details regarding the ORA, including the final aggregate value and number of common shares repurchased, will be announced as they become available.
The ORA will not be made through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mineros has determined that the ORA is not subject to regulation as an "issuer bid" under applicable Canadian securities laws.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile and the exploration project in Tolima near Cajamarca, Colombia.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes statements that use forward looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward looking information includes, without limitation, the timing of the commencement of the share buyback, the timing and amount of repurchases of shares; the Company's planned exploration, development and production activities; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.
Forward looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 25, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward looking information contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information.
Forward looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
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Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co