Mineros S.A. Q2 2026 Results Conference Call to Be Held August 6, 2026

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF | OTCQX: MNSAF | BVC: MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") will host a conference call Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:00 AM Colombian Standard Time (9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time).

Please register here to join us.

The live webcast requires previous registration, and interested parties are advised to access the webcast approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co for up to a year following the call.

About Mineros S.A.

Mineros S.A. is a Latin American gold mining company with producing assets in Colombia (the Nechí Alluvial Property) and Nicaragua (the HEMCO Property), and development-stage assets including La Colosa (Tolima, Colombia), La Pepa (Atacama, Chile), and the Porvenir polymetallic project (Nicaragua). The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF), OTCQX (OTCQX: MNSAF), and the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC: MINEROS). For additional information, visit www.mineros.com.co .

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co

Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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