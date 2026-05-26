Mineros S.A. Identifies New High-Grade Vein System at the Nicaragua Property's Xiloa Target - 8.3 m at 17.3 g/t Au - Confirms High-Grade Continuity at Leticia with 1.2 m at 271.3 g/t Au

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX: MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") is pleased to report initial results from its 2026 diamond drilling campaign at the Nicaragua Property. Results cover four target areas: Xiloa in the Pioneer Mine environs; the Leticia and Apoyo vein systems in the Porvenir Polymetallic District; La Reforma at the Pioneer Mine; and infill delineation at the Panamá Mine.
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Figure 1. Location Initial 2026 Drill Results at Nicaragua Property
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HIGHLIGHTS
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*Core lengths; true widths are currently unknown. Grades are reported as uncut.
Carlos David Rios, Vice President of Exploration for Mineros, commented: "We are in the process of conducting the most aggressive drilling program Mineros has ever executed in Nicaragua and the results we are achieving reflect the highly prospective nature of the land package. We are simultaneously increasing mineral resource confidence near current operations, extending the main vein systems through step-out drilling, and testing a series of brownfield targets across our land package. Xiloa demonstrates the potential of what a robust drilling program can deliver — a first-pass discovery, in our own backyard, sitting within reach of existing infrastructure. Owning the majority of our drill fleet, combined with our established infrastructure and skilled local workforce, gives us drilling cost below $100 /m; among the most competitive in Latin America."
The 2026 campaign is Mineros' most intensive drilling program to date at the Nicaragua Property, with 75,000 metres planned with ten rigs operating simultaneously, eight company-owned and two contracted. The program drives new-target drilling at Xiloa, step-out drilling at Leticia and La Reforma, and infill delineation at Panamá and Pioneer, advancing the Company's goal of increasing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves across the Nicaragua land package.
Xiloa: New High-Grade Vein System
The Xiloa Vein System was delineated by surface mapping and sampling as part of the Company's brownfield exploration program and drill-tested for the first time in 2026. Xiloa is located approximately 1.2 kilometres northeast of the active Pioneer Mine , placing it within reach of existing infrastructure and access roads.
The first hole drilled in 2026, BXIDDH_26_001, returned 8.3 m at 17.3 g/t Au and 11.9 g/t Ag from 329.7 m depth (including 0.6 m at 58.7 g/t Au and 25.9 g/t Ag). Follow-up holes BBONDD_26_0053 (5.2 m at 6.7 g/t Au and 11.2 g/t Ag) from 206.0 m depth and BBONDD_26_0051 (2.2 m at 6.2 g/t Au and 9.2 g/t Ag) from 212.8 m depth confirm lateral continuity of the mineralization. The five holes drilled to date preliminarily define the Xiloa zone over approximately 400 metres of strike length and 150 metres of vertical extent; the system remains open laterally and at depth in all directions.
Step-out drilling at Xiloa will continue through the second and third quarters of 2026, with holes targeting strike and depth extensions of the high-grade mineralization identified. Given Xiloa's proximity to existing mine infrastructure at the Pioneer Mine , Xiloa represents a compelling near-term opportunity to add new Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the short to medium term, with the potential to be incorporated into the mine plan in a relatively short timeline.
Table 1. Xiloa Target – 2026 Initial Drilling Results
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Hole ID
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From (m)
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To (m)
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Length* (m)
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Au (g/t)
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Ag (g/t)
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Vein System
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BXIDDH_26_001
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329.7
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338.0
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8.3
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17.3
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11.9
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Xiloa
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incl.
|
332.9
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333.6
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0.6
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58.7
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25.9
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BBONDD_26_0053
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205.9
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211.1
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5.2
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6.7
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11.2
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Xiloa
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incl.
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209.2
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209.7
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0.5
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16.7
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14.0
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BBONDD_26_0054
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381.2
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381.7
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0.5
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6.5
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5.8
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Xiloa
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BBONDD_26_0051
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212.8
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215.0
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2.2
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6.2
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9.2
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Xiloa
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incl.
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214.2
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214.6
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0.4
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20.7
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15.6
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BBONDD_26_0052
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331.6
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336.5
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4.9
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3.7
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4.5
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Xiloa
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incl.
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334.5
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335.5
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1.0
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8.2
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5.9
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*Core lengths; true widths are currently unknown. Grades are reported as uncut.
PORVENIR POLYMETALLIC DISTRICT – Leticia and Apoyo Vein Systems
The Porvenir Polymetallic District is one of the most significant growth platforms within the Mineros Nicaragua Property — an emerging epithermal gold-silver-zinc system where recent exploration has defined a district-scale mineralized corridor spanning multiple spatially related deposits and targets. The district currently supports approximately 736 Koz AuEq in Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, 406 Koz AuEq in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves), and a further 313 Koz AuEq in the Inferred Resource category (AuEq calculation methodology, metal price assumptions, and recoveries as disclosed in the Company's press release dated March 31, 2026). The Leticia and Apoyo vein systems, located less than 500 metres from the Porvenir Project, represent the leading edge of that expansion.
The 2026 program has returned high-grade intercepts across three vein systems within the district.
At Leticia, hole BLDDH_26_050 returned the strongest results, intersecting 1.2 m at 271.3 g/t Au and 80.7 g/t Ag from 90.8 m depth and, deeper in the same hole, 1.9 m at 74.6 g/t Au (including 0.9 m at 133.0 g/t Au and 28.1 g/t Ag) from 218.6 m — confirming two distinct high-grade shoots at depth; both intercepts are reported uncut.
At the Leticia North footwall splay, hole BLDDH_26_052 returned 1.5 m at 20.4 g/t Au and 7.9 g/t Ag from 85.4 m depth (including 0.6 m at 55.2 g/t Au and 21.1 g/t Ag) and hole BLDDH_26_051 cut 0.9 m at 16.4 g/t Au and 13.9 g/t Ag from 69.1 m depth, defining a new structural corridor.
At the Apoyo Vein System, hole BAPDDH_26_011 intersected 0.9 m at 3.6 g/t Au and 20.0 g/t Ag from 231.1 m depth, and hole BAPDDH_26_013 returned 5.9 m at 3.0 g/t Au and 10.3 g/t Ag from 232.0 m depth. All three vein systems remain open along strike and at depth, supporting the case for continued drilling across the Porvenir Polymetallic District.
Table 2. Porvenir Polymetallic District – Leticia North, Leticia and Apoyo Vein Systems – 2026 Drilling Results
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Hole ID
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From (m)
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To (m)
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Length* (m)
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Au (g/t)
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Ag (g/t)
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Vein System
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BLDDH_26_050
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90.8
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92.0
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1.2
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271.3
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80.7
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Leticia
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BLDDH_26_052
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85.5
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87.0
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1.5
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20.4
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7.9
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Leticia North
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incl.
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86.5
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87.0
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0.5
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55.3
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21.1
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BLDDH_26_051
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69.1
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70.1
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0.9
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16.4
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13.9
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Leticia North
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BLDDH_26_051
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72.4
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73.7
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1.2
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3.2
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5.3
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Leticia North
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BLDDH_26_050
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218.6
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220.6
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1.9
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74.6
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15.6
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Leticia (New Split)
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incl.
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218.6
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219.6
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0.9
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133.0
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28.1
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BLDDH_26_051
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312.0
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313.4
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1.4
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2.8
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18.5
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Leticia
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BAPDDH_26_011
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231.0
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231.9
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0.9
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3.6
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20.0
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Apoyo
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BAPDDH_26_013
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232.0
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237.8
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5.9
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3.0
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10.3
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Apoyo
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incl.
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237.1
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237.8
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0.7
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4.2
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2.8
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BAPDDH_26_012
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174.9
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176.3
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1.4
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3.4
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8.7
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Apoyo
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incl.
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175.8
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176.3
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0.5
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8.1
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16.4
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*Core lengths; true widths are currently unknown. Grades are reported as uncut.
Step-Out and Infill Drilling Results
Step-out drilling at Pioneer Mine is systematically extending the La Reforma vein system below its current resource boundary, and advancing the mineralized corridor at depth, while a focused infill drilling campaign at Panamá Mine is tightening drill spacing across known ore blocks — building confidence in the Mineral Resource needed to identify Mineral Reserves and future production areas.
Pioneer Mine – La Reforma & La Reforma NE Vein Systems (Step-out Drilling)
Step-out drilling at the La Reforma Vein System is delivering compelling results at depth. Hole BLRDDH_26_003 cut 1.5 m at 15.3 g/t Au and 14.0 g/t Ag from 213.4 m within the La Reforma NE structure — a high-grade intercept well outside the existing mineral resource shell which confirms the system extends robustly into untested ground at depth. Supporting step-out holes BPIODD_26_2267 (1.4 m at 11.3 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag) from 261.0 m depth and BLRDDH_26_002 (2.2 m at 5.1 g/t Au and 30.1 g/t Ag from 287.0 m depth, including 0.7 m at 8.2 g/t Au) together extend the La Reforma mineralization by approximately 100 metres at depth , leaving the system open along strike and at depth — and underscoring the discovery potential that remains ahead.
Infill drilling within the main La Reforma vein continues to return results consistent with the established grade distribution, supporting active mine planning and near-term production scheduling. Holes BPIODD_26_2270 (0.9 m at 6.4 g/t Au and 16.0 g/t Ag from 183.8 m depth) , BPIODD_26_2271 (2.0 m at 4.5 g/t Au and 4.5 g/t Ag from 449.1 m depth, including 0.5 m at 14.0 g/t Au and 12.8 g/t Ag) , and BPIODD_26_2272 (1.1 m at 4.3 g/t Au and 9.9 g/t Ag from 223.7 m depth).
Panamá Mine – Capitán FW and Atlas Vein Systems
Infill drilling at the Panamá Mine is tightening drill spacing across the Capitán FW and Atlas vein corridors, with the objective of converting Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource classification and providing the data density required to support Mineral Reserve estimation. Hole BPANUDD_26_1171 returned 4.4 m at 8.9 g/t Au and 78.6 g/t Ag from 250.5 m depth — including a high-grade core of 1.0 m at 18.4 g/t Au and 122.0 g/t Ag — and hole BPANUDD_26_1172 intersected 2.4 m at 8.3 g/t Au and 31.8 g/t Ag from 270.8 m depth, including 0.6 m at 24.0 g/t Au and 47.3 g/t Ag . Both intercepts confirm the grade continuity expected within the active mining blocks and lend confidence to the Mineral Reserve inventory that will sustain production at the Panamá Mine in the years ahead. Vein system assignments are subject to final confirmation from structural logging.
Table 3. Mine & Infill Results – Pioneer Mine (La Reforma) & Panamá Mine – 2026
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Hole ID
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From (m)
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To (m)
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Length* (m)
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Au (g/t)
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Ag (g/t)
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Vein System
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Mine
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BLRDDH_26_003
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213.4
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214.9
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1.5
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15.3
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14.0
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La Reforma NE
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Pioneer
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incl.
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213.4
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213.9
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0.5
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45.9
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41.7
|
|
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BPIODD_26_2267
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260.9
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262.4
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1.4
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11.3
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12.1
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La Reforma
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Pioneer
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BLRDDH_26_002
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287.0
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289.2
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2.2
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5.1
|
30.1
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La Reforma
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Pioneer
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incl.
|
287.5
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288.2
|
0.7
|
8.2
|
29.2
|
|
|
BPIODD_26_2271
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449.1
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451.1
|
2.0
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
La Reforma
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Pioneer
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incl.
|
449.1
|
449.6
|
0.5
|
14.0
|
12.8
|
|
|
BPIODD_26_2272
|
223.7
|
224.8
|
1.1
|
4.3
|
9.9
|
La Reforma
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Pioneer
|
BPIODD_26_2270
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183.8
|
184.8
|
0.9
|
6.4
|
16.0
|
La Reforma
|
Pioneer
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BPANUDD_26_1172
|
161.3
|
162.1
|
0.8
|
13.5
|
16.5
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
BPANUDD_26_1171
|
250.4
|
254.9
|
4.4
|
8.9
|
78.6
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
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Panamá
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incl.
|
253.9
|
254.9
|
1.0
|
18.4
|
122.0
|
|
|
BPANUDD_26_1172
|
270.8
|
273.2
|
2.4
|
8.3
|
31.8
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
incl.
|
271.6
|
272.3
|
0.6
|
24.0
|
47.3
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
BPANUDD_26_1168
|
248.3
|
250.0
|
1.7
|
5.3
|
19.4
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
incl.
|
249.0
|
250.0
|
1.0
|
8.7
|
17.0
|
|
|
BPANUDD_26_1169
|
250.8
|
251.8
|
1.0
|
5.3
|
15.6
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
BPANUDD_26_1163
|
244.2
|
246.7
|
2.5
|
4.9
|
22.3
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
incl.
|
244.2
|
244.7
|
0.5
|
14.4
|
52.7
|
|
|
BPANUDD_26_1163
|
231.7
|
233.0
|
1.3
|
4.9
|
9.8
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
BPANUDD_26_1168
|
242.1
|
243.9
|
1.8
|
3.7
|
38.5
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
incl.
|
242.6
|
243.3
|
0.6
|
8.7
|
66.5
|
|
|
BPANUDD_26_1171
|
245.9
|
246.9
|
1.0
|
3.5
|
26.4
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
BPANUDD_26_1165
|
245.5
|
247.0
|
1.4
|
3.4
|
8.8
|
Capitán FW / Atlas
|
Panamá
|
*Core lengths; true widths are currently unknown. Grades are reported as uncut.
About Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile and the exploration project in Tolima near Cajamarca, Colombia.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
The Mineros Nicaragua Property is located approximately 230 kilometres northeast of Managua and benefits from excellent access, established infrastructure, and a mining-friendly jurisdiction. The property comprises a large, contiguous land package of approximately 151,389 hectares situated within one of the most prolific epithermal gold systems in Central America.
Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and Data Verification
Results from samples taken during the 2026 drilling program were analyzed at ALS Global Peru. The sampling program was conducted under the direction of Carlos David Rios (Geo.Eng.), VP Exploration for Mineros. A secure chain of custody was maintained for delivery to ALS Global in Managua for preparation and subsequently to Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. Gold was assayed using fire assay (30 g aliquot) with an atomic absorption finish and gravimetric finish for results over 10 ppm. Analysis by aqua regia digestion with a 51-element ICP-ES/MS suite was conducted on all samples. Quality control measures included the systematic insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates.
Carlos David Rios, MAusIMM CP (Geo), VP Exploration for Mineros S.A. a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information contained in this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resource Estimates
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, all Mineral Resource estimates disclosed in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and are classified in accordance with the CIM Standards. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource as a result of continued exploration.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with respect to mineral resource expansion, exploration and testing plans, and future development at the Mineros Nicaragua Property. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525418579/en/
For further information, please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
(+57) 574 266 5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co