Mineros S.A. Commences Trading on OTCQX

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, MINEROS:CB) (" Mineros " or the " Company "), a leading gold producer in Latin America, is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.
Mineros S.A. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MNSAF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .
David Splett, Chief Financial Officer commented, "Upgrading to OTCQX is part of a continuing initiative by Mineros to provide improved access and liquidity for our investors. Mineros elected to trade on the OTCQX Best Market to address the strong US demand for high-quality gold equities, and this will provide an avenue for investors to move shares into liquid markets. In addition, for companies like Mineros, who are listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable Mineros to use our current market reporting to make our information available in the U.S."
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region including the La Pepa Project in Chile.
The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.
Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form, available on the Company's website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
ABOUT OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes statements that use forward looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to trading on the OTCQX, the possibility for improved access and increased liquidity.
Forward looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003751235/en/
For further information, please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
(+57) 574 266 5757
Juan.Obando@mineros.com.co
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com