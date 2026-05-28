Mineros S.A. Commences Phase Two of Share Repurchases Through the Colombian Stock Exchange Transactional Mechanism

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX: MNSAF, BVC: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company"), a leading gold producer in Latin America, announces that it will commence phase two of repurchases of its common shares through the "transactional mechanism" ( mecanismo transaccional ) of the Colombian Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Colombia) starting on Thursday, May 28, 2026, pursuant to its previously announced Share Repurchase Program.
The Share Repurchase Program was approved by the General Shareholders' Assembly at its ordinary meeting held on March 27, 2026, and further details were announced in the Company's press releases dated May 8, 2026, available on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Repurchases may be carried out until March 27, 2029, the expiry date of the three-year period or until the completion of the US$80 million approved by the General Shareholders' Assembly.
Repurchases will be made on common shares of Mineros listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange, in compliance with the limitations applicable to share repurchases through the transactional mechanism set out in the Regulations of the Colombian Stock Exchange. The aggregate value of transactions executed on any single trading day shall not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume on the Colombian Stock Exchange over the preceding ninety (90) trading days. As US$13.3 million has been spent under the first phase of the Share Repurchase Program completed on May 26, 2026, there is a remaining US$66.7 million worth of share repurchases to be made before completion of the program.
This share repurchase through the transactional mechanism of the Colombian Stock Exchange will not be conducted through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mineros has determined that share repurchases under the transactional mechanism are not subject to regulation as an "issuer bid" under applicable Canadian securities laws.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile and an exploration project in the Tolima department, near Cajamarca, Colombia.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the timing and amount of share repurchases under the transactional mechanism; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.
Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
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For Further Information, Please Contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Camilo Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (604) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co