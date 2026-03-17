Mineros S.A. Appoints New Vice President of Legal Affairs to Drive Its Regional Growth Strategy

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") has appointed Martha Socha Peñaloza as Vice President of Legal Affairs, effective immediately. This appointment strengthens Mineros' legal and corporate governance capabilities at a key moment in its multijurisdictional growth agenda, which includes the development of the Porvenir Project in Nicaragua, exploration at La Pepa in Chile, and potential corporate transactions across the Americas.
"Martha brings exactly the profile Mineros needs at this stage of growth. Her extensive experience in multijurisdictional mining law, mergers and acquisitions, community relations, and corporate governance makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We are confident that her leadership will be crucial in executing our "IDEAS en Acción" strategy and generating sustainable value for our shareholders," said Daniel Henao, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mineros.
About Martha Socha Peñaloza
Dr. Socha is a senior legal executive with more than 18 years of experience in leadership roles in legal and corporate affairs within the mining and consumer goods sectors in Colombia and Latin America, with exposure to markets such as Canada and the United States. Her background combines strong legal and compliance expertise with a proven track record in stakeholder engagement, corporate governance, and sustainability, in highly regulated and multijurisdictional operating environments.
Before joining Mineros, she served as Regional Director of Corporate Affairs and Community Relations for Latin America at Softys (CMPC Group) and previously as Chief Legal Officer at B2Gold Colombia and Minera Cobre de Colombia. Her experience includes the legal structuring of operations, multijurisdictional acquisitions, crisis management, and building relationships with communities, authorities, and other key stakeholders.
She holds a Law degree from Universidad de los Andes, an LL.M. from the University of Texas at Austin, and specializations in Financial Law (Universidad Externado) and Environmental Law (Universidad del Rosario). She is currently pursuing a Sustainability certification at MIT Professional Education.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317123616/en/
For Further Information:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co