Mineros S.A. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technical Advisor

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX: MNSAF, BVC: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") has appointed Natalia Correa Martínez as Chief Financial Officer and Michael Doyle as Chief Technical Advisor, both effective today. These appointments reinforce the depth of Mineros' senior leadership team as the Company continues to execute its multijurisdictional growth strategy.
"Natalia and Michael each bring exceptional credentials and an extensive familiarity with Mineros and the mining sector. Natalia's experience across capital allocation, M&A, risk management and cross-border transactions gives her the strategic depth and hands-on expertise to ensure that capital is deployed with the rigor and precision that advancing a multijurisdictional project pipeline demands, and to drive operational efficiency and cost discipline across a complex, multi-country operating structure. Michael brings over 45 years of technical and operational leadership across the full mining cycle — from exploration and reserve estimation through to underground operations and environmental management. His track record advancing complex projects, combined with his expertise in feasibility and geotechnical assessment, makes him ideally placed to strengthen our technical platform as we advance our pipeline and evaluate new opportunities across the region. We are very pleased to welcome them both in their new roles," said Daniel Henao, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mineros.
Natalia Correa Martínez
Ms. Correa is a finance professional with deep experience across corporate finance, including mergers and acquisitions, capital structuring, project valuation, tax planning, and risk management. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Finance at Sun Valley Investments, having previously held the role of Financial Director at the same organization, and prior roles at Suramericana. She holds a Master of Science in Investment Management from Bayes Business School, City University of London. Ms. Correa previously served as a member of Mineros' Board of Directors from March 2025, where she chaired the Executive Compensation Committee. Her term on the Board concluded on March 27, 2026, following the election of a new Board of Directors during the Shareholders' Assembly; subsequently, the Board appointed her as Chief Financial Officer effective today.
Michael Doyle
Mr. Doyle is an Engineer and Geologist with a Master's Degree in Engineering and Environmental Management and more than 35 years of experience in mining and exploration. He has held senior technical roles at Rio Tinto, Inmet, Wardell-Armstrong, and Sun Valley Investments, where he most recently served as Vice President of Technical Services. His expertise spans exploration, feasibility studies, environmental permitting, groundwater management, and the construction and operation of mines across a range of scales and jurisdictions. Mr. Doyle served as a member of Mineros' Board of Directors since March 2024, where he chaired the Business Opportunities and Optimization Committee. His term on the Board concluded on March 27, 2026, following the election of a new Board of Directors at the Shareholders' Assembly; subsequently, the Board appointed him as Chief Technical Advisor effective today. He is also a director of Canagold Resources Ltd.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, statements regarding the execution of Mineros' multijurisdictional growth strategy, the advancement of its project pipeline, the evaluation of new regional opportunities, and the development of exploration projects such as the La Pepa Project in Chile. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Risk factors that could impact these results are detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form (AIF) available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.com ) and the Company's website. Mineros undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.
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For Further Information, Please Contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co