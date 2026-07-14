 Mineros S.A. Announces Expansion of Its Share Repurchase Program to US$175 Million

Mineros S.A. (" Mineros " or the " Company ") (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF; BVC: MINEROS; OTCQX: MNSAF) reports the results of the extraordinary meeting of the General Shareholders Assembly held today, July 14, 2026 (the " Meeting "), in Medellín, Colombia. The Meeting was called to order with 239,947,965 common shares present or represented by proxy, equivalent to 81.95% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company and constituting the required quorum.
The General Shareholders Assembly approved an expansion of the Company's share repurchase program to up to US$175 million, together with a corresponding increase in the reserve for share repurchases to US$175 million, charged to the reserves of the Company that are available for distribution. Both resolutions were adopted pursuant to a substitute proposal submitted at the Meeting by shareholder Sun Valley Investments AG, approved unanimously, with votes in favor representing 100% of the common shares present or represented by proxy and 81.95% of the outstanding shares of the Company.
The expanded program is executable until March 27, 2029, through one or more repurchase offers. It may be executed in the Colombian market, through the transactional systems of the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) or an independent mechanism, and/or in the Canadian market, through the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or any other mechanism permitted by applicable Canadian law and TSX rules, individually or concurrently, as determined by the Board of Directors. As of the date of the Meeting, US$19.8 million in common shares had been purchased under the program — US$13.2 million through an independent mechanism executed in Colombia in May 2026 and US$6.6 million through the transactional systems of the BVC. Repurchases executed to date are included within, and do not add to, the authorized amount, leaving US$155.2 million available for further repurchases under the expanded program.
The Company continues to regard share repurchases as an efficient mechanism for returning value to shareholders when the market price of the Company's common shares does not reflect the intrinsic value of the business.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua, and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile and an exploration project in Tolima, Colombia.
With over 50 years of operating experience, Mineros maintains a consolidated focus on safety, sustainability and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
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For more information, please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Camilo Obando
Director of Investor Relations
+57 (604) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co