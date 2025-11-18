Mineros Announces Management and Board of Directors Changes to Support Next Phase of Growth

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX: MNSAF, BVC: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") today announced a series of management and board changes designed to strengthen its leadership structure and support the Company's next phase of growth.
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Henao as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today, following the resignation of David Londoño from those positions. Mr. Henao brings extensive experience across the precious metals value chain, including exploration, project evaluation, acquisitions, development, operations, and refining. He has led multiple mining transactions and projects in diverse jurisdictions with a focus on sustainability, innovation, safety, and regulatory excellence. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Henao stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors.
The Company noted that adjustments to the ownership structure over 2024 and 2025 have prompted a reassessment of executive roles and strategic priorities. Departing leaders will support a structured transition over the coming weeks to ensure continuity for all stakeholders.
"We remain committed to maintaining stability and advancing our core mission throughout this period of evolution," said Mr. Henao. "Our focus is on delivering value to our stakeholders while positioning Mineros for long-term success".
The Company also announces that David Splett will step down as Chief Financial Officer effective January 2, 2026. Sergio Chavarria, currently Finance Manager, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chavarria has held senior finance roles with Mineros since 2018 and previously served as Senior Audit Officer at Deloitte. He holds an MBA from EAFIT University and a degree in economics from the National University of Colombia.
In addition, Mineros is strengthening its technical and growth leadership with three new appointments, who will report directly to the CEO:
- María Vallejo García has been appointed Vice President, Growth and Business Development, effective today. Ms. Vallejo is a mining engineer with a strong background in mineral economics, resource estimation, mine planning, and optimization technologies. She is a P.Eng in Ontario, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM), and holds degrees from McGill University and the National University of Colombia. She has held senior roles at Vista Gold, Mining Plus, Barrick Gold, Waterton Global, and AngloGold Ashanti, and has contributed to the advancement or evaluation of more than 100 mining assets.
- Carlos David Ríos Restrepo has been appointed Vice President, Exploration, effective December 1, 2025. Mr. Ríos is a geological engineer with deep expertise in exploration, resource expansion, and technical analysis. He is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM), and has played a key role in significant discoveries and resource growth across multiple projects.
- Marcela Castillo will be appointed as Vice President of Sustainability. Her previous role was Sustainability Manager Hemco – Mineros Nicaragua. Ms. Castillo is a prominent Latin American leader recognized for her strategic vision and ability to connect business development with sustainability, corporate reputation, and value creation for diverse stakeholders. Her leadership and impact have earned her distinctions such as one of the global 100 Inspirational Women in Mining 2022 list by Women in Mining UK.
The Company also announces that Andres Restrepo and Marco Izquierdo Llanos have resigned as directors of Mineros S.A., effective November 18, 2025. The Company thanks them for their service and contributions.
"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Londoño, Mr. Splett, Mr. Restrepo, and Mr. Izquierdo for their dedication and service," said Augusto Lopez, Chairman of the Board. "We are pleased to welcome Daniel, María, and Carlos to their new roles, and to recognize Marcela and Sergio's long-standing contributions. These appointments strengthen our leadership team as we execute on our strategy."
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region. The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For over 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.
Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS". Mineros shares also trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form, available on the Company's website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118414056/en/
For further information, please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
(+57) 574 266 5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co