MindMed to Report Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 6, 2025 to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and discuss recent business updates.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link . Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link . A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of the MindMed website, ir.mindmed.co , and archived for at least 30 days after the webcast. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About MindMed

MindMed is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

Investors:
Gitanjali Jain
VP, Head of Investor Relations
ir@mindmed.co

Media:
media@mindmed.co

