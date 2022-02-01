Gaming Investing News
Midnite, a licensed esports betting platform, announced today the first closing of its $16mm Series A funding round led by The Raine Group, a leading global merchant bank focused exclusively on technology, media and telecommunications. As part of the round, existing investors increased their investment in Midnite. Notable previous backers of Midnite include Makers Fund and Venrex. The Raine Group's Co-Founder and Partner John Salter will join Midnite's Board of Directors and Managing Director Garrett Gomes will become a Board Observer. Raine's investment is a part of its dedicated gaming investment platform.

Proceeds from this round will be used to help fund Midnite's growth initiatives as the company supercharges its product platform including:

  • Sportsbook – launched in 2020, Sportsbook allows users to wager on esports and traditional sports.
  • CashMode – launched in 2021, CashMode provides skilled gamers the chance to bet on their own gameplay for real cash prizes.
  • Casino – launching in 2022, offers users a hyper casual casino and minigames with UI and features designed specifically for gamers.

"We pride ourselves on leveraging the best forms of technology, fan-centric features, and in-house models to offer next level experiences to our users," said Nicholas Wright of Midnite. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Raine, one of the most successful investors in gaming, as we seek to expand globally. Raine's funding, as well as its strong relationships in the gaming industry, will be extremely valuable to us as we move forward with our strategic goals as the esports market continues to rapidly grow."

"Midnite employs a product-first growth mentality, and we have been impressed by its founders and fully believe in their vision for the company," said Mr. Salter. "Their talented and dedicated team is passionate about changing the way fans experience the games they love, and we look forward to helping them create the next generation of sports betting."

Midnite was founded in 2018 by Nicholas Wright and Daniel Qu , gaming industry product specialists who previously created Dribble, a daily fantasy sports platform. The team worked closely with Sky Bet, one of the largest operators in the UK, to launch the platform. The company is currently licensed with the British Gambling Commission and is pending licensing approval with the Malta Gaming Authority. Outside of the UK, Midnite has held a soft launch in Brazil and next expects to enter into the Mexico market, which will be accelerated by a partnership with a Mexican operator.

Raine has been investing in the gaming sector since its inception in 2008, with early investments in DraftKings, Jackpocket and Mythical Games, among other companies.

About Midnite
Midnite is a dedicated esports and sports betting platform where gamers reign. The company, headquartered in London , aims to create the best esports betting site by building a community of engaged esports bettors. Midnite's team is a collective of engineers, quants, designers, and marketers who all share a passion for esports, sports, and gaming. For more information, visit https://www.midnite.com/ .

About The Raine Group
The Raine Group is a global merchant bank focused exclusively on technology, media, and telecommunications. The firm has offices in New York , San Francisco , Los Angeles , London , Paris , Shanghai , and Mumbai . With a global reach, Raine focuses on investment and advisory opportunities where its deep industry experience and unique network of strategic relationships can create value for portfolio companies and clients. For more information, visit www.raine.com .

Contacts
Midnite
Nicholas Wright
nick@midnite.com

The Raine Group
Mary Beth Grover / Keely Gispan
ASC Advisors
mbgrover@ascadvisors.com / kgispan@ascadvisors.com
(203) 992-1230

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midnite-announces-series-a-round-led-by-the-raine-group-301472693.html

SOURCE Midnite

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

NEW WOMEN-LED GAMING, TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA COMPANY, PAIDIA GAMING, ANNOUNCES $4.4M USD IN SEED FUNDING

The Oversubscribed Financing Confirms Inherent Industry Demand for Inclusivity-Forward Gaming Communities

Today Paidia Gaming (" Paidia ") announced that its women-led team successfully raised over $4.4 million USD ( $5.57 million CAD) in seed capital to fund the development and growth of its fully-integrated, gaming portal - paidiagaming.com . The oversubscribed financing validates the inherent industry demand for Paidia's vision of building a community-led platform for all gamers focused on inclusivity, kindness and safety.

Keep reading... Show less

World's First Celebrity NFT Platform TOKAU Launches its First Metaverse MetaTokyo and Begins Sales of Digital Real Estate

TOKAU, a cryptocurrency network and the world's first celebrity NFT platform, announced that it will launch "MetaTokyo'', the first area on their original metaverse MetaCity. The area will be released to all users in Feb, 2022 and its digital real estate "Land" will be on public sale on TOKAU Dapp .

Keep reading... Show less

Galaxy Fight Club Raises $7M to Build the First Cross-IP PvP game for the NFT Metaverse

Galaxy Fight Club a Polygon-based cross-IP MOBA game, has successfully closed $7 million in a seed and private sale led by Animoca Brands, Sequoia Capital and Skyvision Capital. Galaxy Fight Club's vision is to build a truly open ecosystem with interoperability of digital items where the players, instead of the company, own their IP. On this cross-IP game platform, players will be able to login and battle with the NFTs that they own such as a Bored Ape or a Cryptoadz, enabling different IPs from different collections to interact with each other in a meaningful way.

Additional backers and partners in the round include The Chernin Group, YGG SEA, Spartan Capital, Sfermion, PKO Investments, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Huobi Innovation Labs, Kucoin Labs, Rarestone Capital, Formless Capital, Gerstenbrot Capital, Perion, Double Peak Group, Polkastarter, MEXC, MoonEdge, Edimus Capital, Astronaut Capital, Bondly, Panony, 18 Ventures, Zokyo as well as many other notable angel investors including Kevin Lin of Twitch, Kun Gao of Crunchyroll and Matt Finick of ROBLOX and Marvel Studios.

Galaxy Fight Club's Founder Ado says, "In Ready Player One there are different planets known for different experiences and players hop between each planet with their avatars. At the moment most P2E games are still turn-based and not that enjoyable, Galaxy Fight Club is designed to be fun-to-play first, play-to-earn second. in the future we see Galaxy Fight Club as that go-to planet for PvP experiences known for fighting, combat and excitement."

Galaxy Fight Club is already expanding their team rapidly, onboarding industry veterans from the traditional gaming industry as well as blockchain experts.

"There are two major trends coming to crypto gaming— shepherding in the utility of PFP NFTs and making play-to-earn games more fun– Galaxy Fight Club is pioneering both," says Jarrod Dicker , Partner at TCG. "Building off of the composability nature of major NFT projects, Galaxy Fight Club is creating a new value for these communities by presenting a fun way to leverage their favorite projects."

"We see a huge potential of protocols integrating increased utility of their NFT's rather than being solely a social status symbol.The team have a wealth of experience in understanding products to design an easy, fun and interactive game combined with strong blockchain talent to integrate the P2E experience," said Patrick Wu , Partner at Skyvision Capital.

Galaxy Fight Club has allocated 40% of their total token supply to their community through their Genesis Galaxy Fighter NFTs, a significant portion even for P2E games.

About Galaxy Fight Club

Galaxy Fight Club is the first cross-IP, cross-platform (PC+ Mobile) PvP fighting game where holders of different NFT collections can battle with each other to both win and earn rewards through play-to-earn mechanics.

Website - https://galaxyfightclub.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/GalaxyFight_NFT
Medium - https://medium.com/@Galaxyfightclub/
Discord - https://discord.gg/galaxyfightclub
Official Community Telegram - https://t.me/galaxyfightclub_nftofficial
Official Announcement Telegram - https://t.me/galaxyfightclub_nft

Keep reading... Show less

Takis® Announces Sweepstakes with Video Gaming Superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

- Takis® the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip is teaming up with "Ninja" Blevins, the most recognizable professional gamer and live streamer in the world, to host a seriously intense giveaway with total grand prizes worth up to $30,000 .

Keep reading... Show less

AI Gaming Leader Alteration NFT Announces Pre-Alpha Demo v.0.5.0 Release

Alteration, the first game powered by next-generation Natural Language Processing (NLP) Artificial Intelligence, announced that the next version of its NFT gaming platform, the Alteration Pre-Alpha Test Demo v.0.5.0, has been released on January 28th .

Alteration is a cryptographic NFT game based on a futuristic cyberpunk world with elements of Norse mythology that has a Play-to-Earn mechanic.

Keep reading... Show less

Good Gamer Signs Agreement With Fork Gaming to Develop and Launch Play-to-Earn NFT Game Franchise, Chosen Ones

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming operator and games developer, is pleased to announce that it has signed a master services and license agreement ("MSA") with Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming ("Fork Gaming"). Under the terms of the MSA, Good Gamer will develop multiple blockchain applications to create the Chosen Ones non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), artwork, characters and a Play-to-Earn ("P2E") NFT-based blockchain game. Fork Gaming will become the exclusive publisher for the Chosen Ones franchise.

Keep reading... Show less

