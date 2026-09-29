Midland Appoints Jean-François Larivière as Vice President Exploration

Midland Appoints Jean-François Larivière as Vice President Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jean-François Larivière has been appointed Vice President Exploration. 

Jean-François Larivière holds a B.Sc. with Honours in Earth Science, with a concentration in Economic Geology, as well as a Ph.D. in Mineral Resources from the Université du Québec à Montréal. With nearly 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, he is also an active member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec and has served on CONSOREM's scientific management committee since 2013.

With his metallogenist background, he has worked at Midland as a project geologist and a specialist in 3D modelling, GIS data processing and information technology for 15 years. He has worked on the Company's projects in the James Bay and Abitibi regions, in the Grenville and the Labrador Trough, which has given him the opportunity to work in a variety of geological settings. Since 2023, he has been Midland's Chief Geologist.

Gino Roger, President and CEO of Midland, stated: "We're very pleased to appoint Jean-François Larivière to the position of Vice President Exploration. During his many years with Midland, Jean-François has progressively risen through the ranks of our exploration team, before taking up this leadership role today. This path has allowed him to acquire in-depth knowledge of our projects, our working methods and our strategic priorities, all while developing a solid understanding of Midland's culture, rooted in scientific diligence, collaboration, innovation and value creation through exploration. His diverse experience, technical expertise and intimate knowledge of our organization make him a natural choice to lead our exploration activities and accompany Midland through the next stages of its development."

About Midland

Midland targets the mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Mining Corporation, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Fresnillo plc, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to management expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


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