L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls Reign in "Twilight Daycare" - Yesterday, L.O.L. Surprise!™, in collaboration with leading professional Roblox developer, Gamefam, and award-winning digital media company, WildBrain Spark, launched phase two of its six week campaign in the popular "Twilight Daycare" game in Roblox . The campaign first kicked off in March and garnered over 85 million global engagements in the first 10 ...

- Yesterday, L.O.L. Surprise!™, in collaboration with leading professional Roblox developer, Gamefam, and award-winning digital media company, WildBrain Spark, launched phase two of its six week campaign in the popular "Twilight Daycare" game in Roblox . The campaign first kicked off in March and garnered over 85 million global engagements in the first 10 days. Fans were tasked with completing interactive challenges presented by the newest L.O.L. Surprise!™ dolls that hit shelves this month.

The L.O.L. Surprise!™ collaboration with Gamefam marks the start of a cutting-edge and mutually beneficial partnership in which the players of Gamefam's "Twilight Daycare" and passionate fans of L.O.L. Surprise!™ collide. The integration offers players a new and immersive gaming experience, featuring all-new L.O.L. Surprise!™ characters that are distinguished by their fierce fashion and bold style. The collaboration is the latest example of top kids entertainment IP breaking into the digital space through strategic and imaginative placements across leading digital platforms. The L.O.L. Surprise! integration in "Twilight Daycare" has proven wildly popular since its debut and has exceeded all engagement forecasts. Now, players can experience a second round of gameplay with even more surprises within "Twilight Daycare" until April 15 .

Twilight Daycare is developed by Gamefam within the Roblox universe that allows users to play as babies, toddlers, or caretakers as they participate in activities like feeding, diaper changing, playing with toys, and more. The trailblazing partnership allows for fans of both the game and brand to socialize with L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Queens and twelve L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, win costumes worn by the characters, enter an L.O.L. Surprise! Diner, and a customized L.O.L. Surprise! House. Both the costumes and house will stay with the players after the activation is complete, encouraging continued play. The integration also includes in-game L.O.L. Surprise billboards for players to check out as players whip through the streets of Twilight Daycare City.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the best developers of Roblox games, Gamefam, on this innovative partnership. With the addition of WildBrain Spark, we have been able to bring L.O.L. Surprise! to the virtual world in a groundbreaking and engaging way," said Isaac Larian , CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment.

Joe Ferencz , CEO of Gamefam, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Gamefam provides not just Roblox's biggest ad network, but the only one owned and operated by creators and for creators, allowing for the most scaled and authentic brand campaigns in the metaverse. L.O.L. Surprise! is a strong, organic fit with our Twilight Daycare franchise and offers players incredible value - deep interactions with a brand they know and love in a delightful setting. We're thrilled with how players have engaged with L.O.L. Surprise! in Twilight Daycare and are excited to see phase two roll out."

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com .

About Gamefam
Gamefam is the leading professional publisher and developer of games on metaverse platforms like Roblox, Minecraft and more with experiences that average 27MM+ gameplay sessions per day. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 750 million monthly visits comprising 83 million hours of engagement across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include All Star Tower Defense, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Car Dealership Tycoon, RoBeats!, Gym Tycoon, Hot Wheels Open World and Eating Simulator. The Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com .

About WildBrain Spark
WildBrain Spark is an award-winning digital media company and one of the world's most popular premium kids' and family networks on AVOD. We offer a highly curated, brand-safe environment, where kids and families can enjoy broadcast-quality content, including Teletubbies , Strawberry Shortcake , Peanuts, Caillou , Inspector Gadget , Yo Gabba !, Degrassi, Fireman Sam, Spookiz , Polly Pocket and more. With more than 245 million subscribers on YouTube and YouTube Kids, we have over 220,000 videos under management, across more than 800 kids' channels. Our network generates billions of views per month and reaches 1-in-3 kids globally on YouTube every 90 days. WildBrain Spark provides a full service for IP owners looking to connect with global audiences through our expertise in the creation of original content, YouTube channel management and consumer-products synergies. Our advertising sales team provides brands and agencies access to our reserved network and bespoke ad solutions. Based in London , New York and Los Angeles , WildBrain Spark is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Visit us at wildbrain-spark.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

GOLF LIFESTYLE PLATFORM STICK AND HACK LAUNCHES GAME CHANGING APP

Indiana -based Stick & Hack expanding virtual global community through new app

Stick & Hack, a golf lifestyle platform, released its new app to bring the company's unique golfing lifestyle experience to its members' fingertips.

Frameplay Announces New Attention Metric in Video Game Environments, Validated in Partnership with dentsu's Attention Economy Team by First-to-Market Studies

Frameplay the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced the first-to-market attention metric called Intrinsic Time-in-View. The metric is built upon Frameplay's proprietary, industry-leading viewability capability, and has been double-validated by studies from Lumen and eye square and recognized by dentsu International's award-winning Attention Economy team as a pioneering solution for measuring attention in the gaming space.

Both eye tracking studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive game, Basketball Battle.

"Our proprietary intrinsic in-game viewability technology has been at the forefront of our product offering since our company's inception," said Jonathon Troughton , CEO of Frameplay. "We are proud to share that we have further validated the efficacy of our advertising solution, with results from our two eye tracking studies showing a strong correlation between our intrinsic in-game viewability algorithm and intrinsic time-in-view viewability duration metric as substantial indicators of attention."

Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measures the length of time an ad impression is viewable during game play. An impression is only considered viewable if it meets Frameplay's intrinsic in-game advertising proprietary and market-leading viewability requirements. The studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive gaming inventory.

"The average consumer sees over 4,000 ads in any given day, so it is imperative that advertisers start evaluating channels through the lens of attention metrics, which are more indicative of meaningful exposures," said Joanne Leong , Vice President, Global Media Partnerships at dentsu. "The results from these studies validate proven attention in Frameplay's gaming inventory, and we will use this data in planning as we evaluate future intrinsic in-game opportunities."

Frameplay partnered with both Lumen and independently, eye square, to analyze and compare Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View calculation with their respective eye tracking measurement. Both companies, using unique and differing methodologies and technologies, validated with confidence that Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measurement is a viable measure of attention.

Lumen concluded the following take-aways:

  1. Lumen's average viewable time metric was consistent with Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View metric for calculating viewable time
  2. The advertisement analyzed successfully captured 1.4x more attention of the gamers vs the norm, performing significantly higher than Lumen's comparative norm of mobile display
  3. Overall attention produced by Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game campaign analyzed by Lumen outweighed the mobile display norm
  4. Lumen's results indicated that Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game Advertising performed similarly to social in-feed video norms and outperformed every other social, web, and mobile formats, including social in-feed image.

eye square concluded the following take-aways:

  1. Critically testing Intrinsic Time-in-View turned out to be very close to the true real-life value provided by eye square's eye tracking measurement
  2. Intrinsic banner ads in mobile games are highly appreciated, while in contrast, interrupting video ads are not liked at all
  3. Real world inspired branding and sponsorships will improve gameplay experience and subjective life-world authenticity
  4. eye square sees great potential in Frameplay's innovative ad framework technology to satisfy the changing commercial and cultural needs of advertisers, companies and gamers

About Frameplay

Frameplay is the global intrinsic in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About dentsu International

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen and Merkle, all of which are supported by its specialist divisions and scaled services. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, customer experience management (CXM), and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists.

AviaGames Helps Gamers Put the Brakes on Surging Gas Prices with Bingo Clash Mobile App In-Game Tournament and Giveaways

AviaGames' "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" Event Gives New Mobile Players Chance to Fill the Tank and the Wallet with Gas Gift Cards and Prize Giveaways Totaling $50,000

AviaGames the leader in mobile, social competitive gaming and developer of top-rated free games on the Apple App Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, today kicked-off its new "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" in-game event offering new players opportunities to win fuel gift cards and prizes. As gas costs surge across the U.S. at $4.22 per gallon compared to $2.87 per gallon at this time last year, 1 the event's "Gas Giveaway" tournament runs in 12-hour increments, two times per day from April 7-20 offering new users multiple chances to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card to help kick rising gas prices.

Sabai Ecoverse Announces the Change in its Gaming Concept to Model Realities in Ukraine

About Sabai Ecoverse: Sabai Ecoverse is a play-to-earn mobile game built on the Polygon Network and has been in development for 6 months now. Despite this relatively short amount of time, its multi-national creators had outlined and modeled much of the project. Team have been recruited, tokenomics have been thought out in detail, the game's concept has been fully developed, and the project is well underway.

At its heart, Sabai Ecoverse is a mobile multiplayer game in which players can build their own resort, set it up, host tourists, complete exciting quests, and earn money.

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® MOBILE

Players Can Sign Up for a Chance to Participate in Upcoming Tests

 Today, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six ® Mobile, a new free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter mobile game from the renowned Rainbow Six franchise, for iOS and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock"), for April, May and June 2022.


Apr. 2022May. 2022Jun. 2022
Dividend per share$0.08$0.08$0.08
Record dateApr. 15, 2022May. 15, 2022Jun. 15, 2022
Payment dateApr. 30, 2022May. 31, 2022Jun. 30, 2022

 
About Esports Entertainment Group

