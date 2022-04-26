GamingInvesting News

- MetaTag, the NFT registration platform, today announces that it is to give gamers worldwide full control of their digital identity across all aspects of the Metaverse, NFT games, online gaming platforms and exchanges. Players will be able to register a username or gamertag of their choice on the blockchain to use in game, creating a fully owned digital alias for the first time ever.

Built by gamers for gamers with a world class team from the likes of Goldman Sachs, Riot and Kraken, MetaTag's platform enables users to verify who they say they are and consolidate all their disparate personas into one cohesive identity through their gamertag /username in the form of a NFT on the blockchain.

This verified identity is then transferable across gaming platforms and the Metaverse. It enables users to build a gaming profile that is 100% owned by them, which no one can copy or counterfeit, eliminating the risk of gaming identity theft. It essentially gives users one identity across the Metaverse.

Collaborating with some of the world's leading gaming companies, such as Atari Token, MetaTag will be fully integrated into a range of future product releases, enabling players to not only secure their lifelong identity but also gain access to unique in-game features. These include discounts and pre-sale offers on a range of NFT P2E games, savings on purchasing land in different metaverses, and special characters/powers when you hold a verified MetaTag.

Tied to each user's MetaTag is their in-game-stats and achievements, so gamers can see how they rank against the competition in certain fields. Users will also be able to link external data here, such as their Twitch streams and social handles - essentially creating the first dedicated linktree for gamers.

Additionally, when it comes to payments on exchanges and DEXs, verification of a user's identity is especially important. By having a registered username or gaming tag, a user's legitimacy to make or receive payments will be immediately verified. Payment will also be simplified – rather than copy and pasting long hexadecimal addresses, MetaTags can also be used as a payment address and users will simply be able to send funds to a user's registered Gaming tag/username.

Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari Token says, " Atari Chain is excited to be integrating with MetaTag for the release of our upcoming Metaverse and P2E game. We believe identity is going to play an extremely important role in the space and our integration with MetaTag will ensure gamers and users can carry their brand and identity with them in the digital world."

Saad Naja, Co Founder and CEO of MetaTag, said: "For any pro or up-and-coming gamer your username/gamertag is your brand. With 3.1 billion gamers worldwide, we realize how important and personal their username or gamertag is, in showcasing their online persona and creativity."

About Meta Tag :

MetaTag is the future for web3 gaming identity. Built by blockchain experts with a passionate interest in gaming, MetaTag will be your digital username/gamertag on the blockchain. Founded by Saad Naja who is a veteran in the cryptocurrency space and has worked for the likes Goldman Sachs and Kraken, MetaTag will give gamers control of their identity and brand in the digital world.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

New Twitter Spaces, Metanomics, from nameless Launches Sweeps Week with Daily Episodes on Gaming

nameless Twitter Spaces "Metanomics" and "The Name Drop" Feature the Most Innovative Minds in Web3, Metaverse and NFTs

THE METAVERSE, nameless announces Metanomics sweeps week launching May 2 . The week will feature daily Metanomics shows focused on different gaming themes including play-to-earn, Blockchain Gaming, and gaming NFTs.

Gaming companies prepare to disrupt the industry and drive value as first-movers in the metaverse

  • 97% of executive respondents say the gaming industry is central to the development of the metaverse
  • Mitigating cyber risks will be a key challenge for 58% of gaming executives
  • 48% believe the metaverse will change gaming company business models and drive revenue
  • Customized, safe and secure user experiences will prevail in the metaverse

A newly released study from Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), " What's Possible for the Gaming Industry in the Next Dimension ," finds that a significant majority (97%) of the gaming industry's executive respondents agree that gaming companies are at the center of the metaverse. As early adopters, gaming companies today are considering how to best meet this major transformational shift as the metaverse drives new ways of gaming and interacting. Nearly 50% of gaming executives believe that the metaverse will change their business models and drive new revenue streams while also allowing brands new opportunities to build relationships with their customers. Notably, 95% of executive respondents believe that non-gaming companies will benefit by following how gaming companies are engaging with the metaverse and applying that to their own industries.

To succeed, gaming companies will need to rethink their product and people investments. According to the EY US report, in contrast to recent spikes in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the technology sector, only 15% of executives agree that M&A will best position them for growth in the next three years, with half (50%) instead pointing to increased funding for research and development (R&D) and 44% to investment in new technologies, with a focus on organic growth and innovation.

"Gaming companies are already several steps ahead of many industry groups in the metaverse, but they are still determining how best to position themselves for sustainable success," said Scott Porter , EY Americas West Region Media & Entertainment Consulting Services Leader. "Gaming executives hoping to best capitalize on the metaverse will need to develop a vision for their companies, attract talent that has the skill set to usher in innovation and address the growing cybersecurity risks. They'll need to do this while simultaneously building platforms and capabilities that deliver a high-caliber, user-centric experience to an audience that has an insatiable appetite for the next big thing."

Safe, personalized, immersive experiences and data security will be vital

As gamers input more and more personal information into the metaverse to best personalize their unique experiences, gaming companies will be responsible for protecting this user data from cyber criminals. According to the EY report, gamers who want to visit exciting locations in the metaverse will not stay long if they feel their personal data or their safety is at risk. In contrast, gamers will frequent, spend more time with, and return to platforms and products offered by companies they feel are transparent, safe and trustworthy, suggesting that cybersecurity is essential to a customized gamer experience and brand loyalty.

Indeed, 47% of executives have already or are planning to hire employees with advanced cybersecurity skills, while 39% have or are planning to partner with third-party cybersecurity firms. By implementing effective measures around both personal safety and cybersecurity now, gaming companies will be in a better position to help shape the industry dialogue around these issues today and in the future.

Players value NFTs; gaming execs are skeptical

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which in gaming can include digital assets that players own in their virtual universes, have the potential to be a building block of the metaverse economy. According to the EY US report, gaming executives believe that NFTs increase customer satisfaction, grow margins and improve the visibility of products and services.

Despite these benefits, 90% of executives say their companies currently do not have a viable business model to capture value from NFTs. To bridge this gap, successful gaming companies will focus on not only developing NFT technology that supports what gamers want but also on doing it in a way that is mutually beneficial to players and companies.

Competition for talent will intensify

As gaming companies ramp up efforts to identify metaverse opportunities, human capital – in the form of developers, designers and other technologists – will be essential to gaining an advantage in this competitive market. The EY report finds that nearly half (45%) of executives cite a need to think differently about hiring because of the new skill sets they are seeking, while 40% say improving their current employees' technology capabilities is a priority. Notably, the face of this skilled workforce is Gen Z (those born between the years 1997 and 2012), which is already heavily engaged in the gaming economy and primed to take on these emerging roles. Employers hoping to attract a Gen Z workforce should consider that this generation is a proponent of shifting norms around activism, wellness and success, according to an EY Gen Z study .

What's Possible for the Gaming Industry in the Next Dimension is available at: www.ey.com/en_us/tmt/what-s-possible-for-the-gaming-industry-in-the-next-dimension

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy.

EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics teamed with EY to conduct this research. Oxford Economics is a key adviser to corporate, financial and government decision-makers and thought leaders. Their best-in-class global economic and industry models and analytical tools give them an unparalleled ability to forecast external market trends and assess their economic, social and business impact.

Survey methodology: 200 of the gaming industry's leading participants in North America , Asia and Europe were surveyed in late 2021. The companies represented have annual revenues ranging from $20 million into the billions of dollars and represent the entire gaming value chain.

Linda Whalen
EY US Media Relations
+1 213 977 3919
linda.whalen@ey.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-companies-prepare-to-disrupt-the-industry-and-drive-value-as-first-movers-in-the-metaverse-301531930.html

SOURCE EY

PSY Comes Back as the Ambassador for Ragnarok Origin

The legend has returned with new info to share

- PSY, one of the most iconic singers of all times who took the world by the storm with his famous 'Gangnam Style', reappears to the public as the ambassador for Gravity's hit mobile game Ragnarok Origin.

PSY has starred in several commercials and interviews for Ragnarok Origin. In the commercial, PSY is seen alone and tired in his studio.

The silence is broken when he receives a text message and gets sucked into the world of Ragnarok to enjoy many of the fun experiences present in Ragnarok Origin.

In the short FaceTime Video, PSY has revealed that he will be releasing a new song this year. This will be the first in 5 years that PSY will be releasing since his last album [4X2=8] in 2017.

Keep reading...Show less

Recycle Avengers Celebrates Earth Day With Elementary Students

Re-Teck a leader in electronic waste recycling, launched their new gaming app, Recycle Avengers in celebration of Earth Day at Flower Mound Elementary School to third, fourth and fifth graders. The Recycle Avengers electric car was on site and game character, Kit, handed out t-shirts and posters. The students and faculty members learned that old electronics dumped in landfills can release dangerous chemicals into the environment. Members of the Recycle Avengers team shared how used electronics can be recycled, repurposed and reused to create new electronics. Click to Watch Video

Flower Mound Elementary Principal, Christy Van Scoyoc , and her faculty facilitated the event so their students could understand the importance of recycling electronic waste (e-waste) in a fun and tangible way. A Recycle Avengers e-waste collection bin will be set up at the school so students, teachers and community members can safely recycle their old phones, computers, tablets and other electronic devices. Click for Photos

G FUEL Debuts in Target Stores Nationwide with a Variety of Ready-to-Drink Cans

Includes Exclusive New Flavor, GFUEL Watermelon Limeade!

G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, has announced that their 16 oz ready-to-drink cans are now available for sale in nearly 400 Target stores throughout the United States . G FUEL is also unveiling a brand-new flavor exclusive to Target: Watermelon Limeade!

Talking about the iconic features of Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

- The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon released at the end of April by USERJOY Technology. The game is based on the animation works of Japan's HOBBY JAPAN and developed by USERJOY, the general version which will appear on the App Store and Google Play, and we are here to expose the game features to you.

  • Live 2D cover girl & 3D battle scenes

All characters in the game are put on a live 2D, players can set up their favorite character as their cover girl freely. For the battle scenes, we used Unity 3D effect for its animation to show the power and excitement of the game.

  • Various storylines free to choose

Dialogue options can be chosen by the players in the storylines, every character will give different interesting reactions according to their personality settings. Your decision can influence the "Karma rate" of the characters and you have no chance to do it over once any option has been chosen, so you may need to think twice before you do any decision.

  • Karma system

In addition to the basic character upgrades, equipment, and other system advancement breakthroughs and evolutions, there is also a mysterious system called the "Karma system". Players can raise the value from the main storyline dialogue options or send gifts to strengthen the bond of their beloved characters.

For more on Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY, head to our official site.

  • Game info

Name Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

E nabled device Android/iOS

Genre Demon Worship Project RPG

Operate U SERJOY Technology

Develop U SERJOY Technology

Charges Free ( In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter

https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Reddit

https://reddit.com/user/7sinxtasy

Instagram

https://instagram.com/7sinxtasy

P lease put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-about-the-iconic-features-of-seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy-301530746.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

