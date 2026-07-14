Metals Creek Returns High-Grade Mineralization with 115.51 g/t Gold over 9.85 meters including 2050 g/t Gold over 0.50 meters at Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario

Metals Creek Returns High-Grade Mineralization with 115.51 g/t Gold over 9.85 meters including 2050 g/t Gold over 0.50 meters at Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario

  • Second Highest Grade Intercept to Date on Ogden Project

  • 115.51 g/t Au over 9.85m including 356.85 g/t Au over 3.10m

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce high-grade gold assays for one diamond drill hole from the recently completed (See News Release: June 11, 2026) three-hole diamond drill program at the Ogden Gold Project located in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Discovery Mining Ltd ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This program entailed 3 diamond drill holes totaling 1233 meters(m) targeting the lower portion of a Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) fold structure which has a shallow easterly plunge. TOG is host to gold bearing flat lying secondary structures within strongly altered conglomerates and felsites with pyrite. High-grade gold mineralization within TOG has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis.

TOG-26-76 returned additional high-grade gold mineralization (See Table 1: Individual Assays) with a downhole intercept of 115.51 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 9.85m (296.95 - 306.80m) including 3.10m (301.85 - 304.95m) of 356.85 g/t Au (See Fig 1) and also including 0.50m (304.45 - 304.95m) of 2050 g/t Au, with very strong visible gold (See figure 2). This hole was engineered to follow-up on a previously released (See News Release August 18, 2022) hole TOG-22-73 which returned a downhole intercept of 4.24 g/t gold over 5.61m within altered conglomerate and felsite units with strong albitization, silicification and quartz veining. TOG-22-73 is located 75m vertically below TOG-26-76. Hole TOG-26-76 encountered highly silicified felsite with associated quartz flooding, veining and disseminated pyrite (See Fig 3: Drill Core with samples). All primary features have been obliterated due to the intense alteration and associated overprinting from quartz flooding. Visible Gold (VG) is present within quartz rich areas (see Fig 2) as well as along cross cutting healed fractures with associated fuchsite. As shown on Fig. 1, higher grade gold mineralization has a strong spacial association within TOG folds with strong to intense folding, the emplacement of quartz veining as well as significantly stronger hydrothermal alteration. Hole TOG-22-73 is also proximal to the fold hinge with high-grade mineralization as well.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/305064_63e874c3e43ba8cb_002.jpg

Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section Hole TOG-26-76
Note: At this time, true thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/305064_63e874c3e43ba8cb_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/305064_63e874c3e43ba8cb_003.jpg

Figure 2: Visible gold in NQ Core within altered felsite @ 304.85m, Sample TOG-26-76-090

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/305064_63e874c3e43ba8cb_003full.jpg

Management is highly encouraged with the assay results to date, especially with hole TOG-26-76 returning multiple occurrences of VG and very high-grade gold assays within strongly altered felsite and conglomerate. This hole returned the second highest grade intercept to date on the Ogden Project with hole TOG-13-25 returning the highest. Hole TOG-13-25 retuned an intercept of 210.19 g/t Au over 12.53m (See News Release May 22, 2013) and is located 325m west of TOG-26-76 along the TOG fold structure. The high grade nature of hole TOG-26-76 with strong visible gold content demonstrates the strong nugget effect within TOG, thus requiring a systematic approach for drilling on the TOG fold hinge.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/305064_63e874c3e43ba8cb_004.jpg

Figure 3: NQ Drill Core with Assay Labels

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/305064_63e874c3e43ba8cb_004full.jpg

Samples# Meters From Meters To Total Meters Au g/t
TOG-26-76-078 296.95 297.35 0.40 7.41 VG
TOG-26-76-079 297.35 297.95 0.60 7.33
TOG-26-76-080 297.95 298.95 1.00 8.03
TOG-26-76-081 298.95 300.00 1.05 0.09
TOG-26-76-082 300.00 300.45 0.45 8.56
TOG-26-76-084 300.45 301.10 0.65 0.87
TOG-26-76-085 301.10 301.85 0.75 5.66
TOG-26-76-086 301.85 302.35 0.50 31.00 VG
TOG-26-76-088 302.35 303.40 1.05 33.60
TOG-26-76-089 303.40 304.45 1.05 29.00 VG
TOG-26-76-090 304.45 304.95 0.50 2050.00 VG
TOG-26-76-092 304.95 305.45 0.50 4.07
TOG-26-76-093 305.45 305.95 0.50 2.01
TOG-26-76-094 305.95 306.80 0.85 5.18
 Table 1: Individual assays from Hole TOG-26-76

 

Assay results for the final remaining hole will be released as they are received and compiled.

Please see spread sheet (Table 2) below highlighting drill hole locations of three holes from this most recent program.

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length
TOG-26-75 471711.00 5362596.00 284.00 18.82 -57.93 390
TOG-26-76 471711.30 5362596.20 284.00 22.50 -53.57 423
TOG-26-77 471711.30 5362596.00 284.00 20.49 -67.00 420
 Table 2: Drill Hole UTM, Dip, Azimuth, Depth

 

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Core size in this program is NQ. Samples are cut in half, with half the sample being securely bagged and delivered to the lab for analysis, with the other half retained as a record. All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has also jointly acquired through staking on a 50/50 basis with Benton Resources, potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland. The Smoking Gun Prospect was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) in water collected from an historic drill hole. These licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H₂).

At Parson's Pond, research of historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest, is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation of white hydrogen, (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
709-424-1141
Metals Creek Resources Corp
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305064

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

"metals creek resources tsxv:mek gold investing
MEK:CC
The Conversation (0)
metals creek

Metals Creek Resources

Exploring and Developing Past-Producing Gold Properties in Canada

Exploring and Developing Past-Producing Gold Properties in Canada Keep Reading...
Lobo Tiggre, gold bars.

Lobo Tiggre: My Oil Stock Buy, Plus Bullish Gold, Silver Scenario

Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com shares why he bought one oil stock after months of waiting, but left the rest of his shopping list untouched. "There was one stock that dropped more than others, or more sharply, more unreasonably, and got to what I saw as an oversold condition, and so I... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton, mine site.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — What I'm Buying Now

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares support and resistance levels for gold and silver prices, also explaining his current stock strategy. "I really like the risk/reward right now on gold," he said during the interview. "I think it's probably one of the best bets we have at this... Keep Reading...
Yvonne Blaszczyk, gold bars and chess piece.

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold to US$6,000 by Year End, Silver to US$100

Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, shares her thoughts on the recent gold price pullback, saying it's normal to see fluctuations. "I do still believe ... that gold is going to be reaching US$6,000 an ounce by the end of the year, and maybe even more," she said during the... Keep Reading...
Canadian Maple Leaf gold coin floating over stacked gold bars with glowing red lights.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

Junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2026 despite volatility in the gold price, which reached a new record high of nearly US$5,600 per ounce during the first quarter.The gold price may have fallen to the US$4,000 level in the second quarter, but plenty of upside potential remains... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Production Update for the First Half of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern... Keep Reading...
Pile of gold bars over black background.

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2026

The gold price hit record highs in January 2026, and still up more than 25 percent from this time last year.Gold's growth may have been stalled by a variety of factors, including widespread economic and geopolitical uncertainty as the US and Israel clash with Iran and the US Federal Reserve... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Confirms Uranium Enrichment in All Winter 2026 Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project

Nevada Sunrise Completes Soil Survey Program at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Sranan Gold's Lawatino Reconnaissance Sampling Program Returns Grab Sample Assays of up to 101.5 g/t Gold

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Related News

energy investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Uranium Enrichment in All Winter 2026 Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Soil Survey Program at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold's Lawatino Reconnaissance Sampling Program Returns Grab Sample Assays of up to 101.5 g/t Gold

base metals investing

Cascadia Completes Regional QMAG Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry Survey at Carmacks

base metals investing

A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

oil and gas investing

KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor Presentation

base metals investing

RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef Project