Metals Creek Expands High-Grade Mineralization at Naybob West in Timmins, Ontario

  • Strong Quartz-Carb-Fuchsite alteration with Py and Aspy

  • High-Grade gold mineralization with assays up to 12.3 g/t gold

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional high grade assay results from a second phase of prospecting mapping from the Naybob West Zone which is located 400m west-northwest of the past producing Naybob Gold Deposit on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Discovery Silver Corp ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

A second phase of prospecting/mapping program was conducted in late September as follow-up to recently released (see new release September 16, 2025) prospecting program which identified a broad zone of strong to intense alteration consisting of fuchsite, sericite, silicification and iron carbonate with associated quartz stockwork over a minimum width of 30m. Within this pervasive zone of alteration is a discrete zone of mineralization with quartz flooding, disseminated pyrite, arsenopyrite and local galena which returned high-grade gold mineralization with assays ranging from 0.267 grams per tonne (g/t) to 7.59 g/t gold (Au).

Phase II concentrated on the Naybob West zone focusing on increasing sample density and expanding mineralization along strike. The program saw the collection of 17 samples and returned high-grade gold mineralization ranging from 0.054 g/t to 12.3 g/t Au (See Figure 1, Naybob West sample location map). Mineralization remains open both to the east and west. A flexure is also evident within Naybob West as shown on Figure 1 where the orientation of this zone of alteration changes from an easterly to north easterly direction. This change in orientation is highly important in that northeast trending structures within the Timmins Gold Camp is considered to be highly prospective for the emplacement of gold mineralization. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property).

Management is in the early stages of planning an upcoming trenching program in an effort to further evaluate the orientation of this zone of mineralization and further expand along strike both to the east and west.

The Ogden Gold Project is an exploration staged project located within the prolific Timmins Gold Camp. It is a part of a joint venture agreement between Metals Creek Resources and Discovery Silver Corp. The property is located in Ogden Township and covers 8km of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Break, the key conduit for gold mineralization in the Timmins Gold Camp.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/272136_e8199b4be444a891_002.jpg

Figure 1: Naybob plan map with mineralized zone including phase II sampling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/272136_e8199b4be444a891_002full.jpg

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
709-256-6060
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272136

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

